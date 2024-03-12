We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
86 吋 Ultra Stretch 顯示屏
所有規格
PANEL
-
Screen Size
86"
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
58:9
-
Native Resolution
3,840 x 600
-
Brightness(Typ.,cd/m²)
500
-
Contrast Ratio
1,100:1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Response Time
8 ms(G to G)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
10%
-
Lifetime
50,000 Hrs (Typ.)
-
Operation Hours
24Hrs / 7Days
-
Orientation
Landscape & Portrait
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (3), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB 2.0 (2)
-
Output
DP, Audio
-
External Control
RS232C In/out, RJ45 (LAN) In/out, IR In
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
4.4 mm (L/R), 5.9 mm (T/B)
-
Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)
2,158.3 x 348.5 × 81.7 mm
-
Weight (Head)
20.5 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)
2,290 x 599 x 228 mm
-
Packed Weight
38.2 kg
-
Handle
Yes
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
600 x 200 mm
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature Range
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity Range
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240 V~, 50/60 Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ. / Max.
220 W / 240 W
-
Smart Energy Saving
100 W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes(EU Only) / No
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS type compatible
Yes (Piggyback)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
SuperSign CMS (The SuperSign Editor function is not supported.)
-
Control and Monitoring Software
SuperSign Control/ Control+
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller, Power Cord, DP Cable, RS-232C Cable, IR/Light Sensor Receiver, Manual
-
Optional
OPS Kit (KT-OPSF)