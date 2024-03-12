About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
86 吋 Ultra Stretch 顯示屏

規格

支援

86 吋 Ultra Stretch 顯示屏

86BH7C

86 吋 Ultra Stretch 顯示屏

(0)
列印

所有規格

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    86"

  • Resolution

    3,840 x 600 (UHD)

  • Brightness

    700

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI, DP, OPS, DVI-D, USB2.0, USB3.0, SD Card

  • Output

    Analog Audio

  • External Control

    RS232C, RJ45, IR+B Receiver, Pixel Sensor, Analog Audio

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Width

    4.4mm(L/R), 5.9mm(U/D)

  • Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)

    2158.3 x 348.5 x 81.7

  • Weight (Head)

    20.5kg

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS type compatible

    Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign-w lite

    Yes

  • SuperSign-c

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord, DP(2.6M),
    RS-232C Cable(3M)
    Owner's Manual(Website upload)

  • Optional

    AN-WF500(WiFi USB Dongle), MP700, KT-OPSA(OPS KIT), KT-SP0(RGB Sensor)
    ** Stand is not available