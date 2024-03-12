LAPE 系列 - 極細緻像距 LED 顯示屏 (Remote Power Model)

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
* 以上顯示的「傳統」是指由平面 LDE 裝置外殼組成的 LED 屏幕。
*所需的電力單位數視乎安裝環境而定。
以上描述是 2.0 mm 間距的超高清屏幕配置在關閉「後備模式」下的例子。
* 以上顯示的「傳統」指不支持後備電源或訊號模式的 LED 顯示器。
* 以上顯示的「傳統」指沒有全方位系統控制器的 LED 顯示器。
所有規格
PHYSICAL PARAMETERS
-
Pitch Name
P2.0
-
Pixel Configuration
3 in 1 SMD
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
2.00
-
Module Resolution (W x H)
120 x 90
-
Module Dimensions (W x H, mm)
240 x 180
-
Weight per Module (kg)
0.36
-
No. of Modules per Unit Case (W x H)
2 x 3
-
Unit Case Resolution (W x H)
240 x 270
-
Unit Case Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)
480 x 540 x 53
-
Unit Case Surface Area (m²)
0.260
-
Weight per Unit Case (kg/unit)
6.0
-
Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)
21.8
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)
250,000
-
Flatness of Unit Case (mm)
±0.2
-
Unit Case Material
Die Casting Aluminum
-
Service Access
Front and Rear
OPTICAL PARAMETER
-
Min. Brightness (After Calibration)
1,0001) cd/m² 1)Brightness can be reduced (up to 300nit) by the number of PSU modules, thereby decreasing power consumption.
-
Color Temperature
3,200 ~ 9,300
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)
160
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)
140
-
Brightness Uniformity
95%
-
Color Uniformity
±0.015Cx, Cy
-
Contrast Ratio
6,000
-
Processing Depth (bit)
16 (HDR10)
ELECTRICAL PARAMETER
-
Power Consumption (W/Unit, Max.)
285
-
Power Consumption (W/Unit, Avg.)
104
-
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)
1,100
-
Power Supply (V)
100 to 240
-
Frame Rate (Hz)
50 / 60
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
3,840
OPERATION CONDITIONS
-
Lifetime (Duration of Half Brightness in Hours)
100,000
-
Operating Temperature (°C)
0°C to + 40°C
-
Operating Humidity
10-80% RH
CERTIFICATION
-
EMC
FCC Class A / CE / KC
-
Environment
RoHS
CONTROLLER
-
Controller
LCLG003-A
CONNECTIVITY
-
Video Inputs
HDMI In, DP In, OPS In, USB
-
Control
RJ45 In, RS232C In/out
-
Special Features
HDR10, Temperature Sensor, Power Detection, ADA Compliant, PSU Hot Swappable
OPTIONAL ACCESSORY
-
Optional Accessory
ACC-LAPPC06(DC PSU Cable 6m), ACC-LAPPC60(DC PSU Cable 60m)