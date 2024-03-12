About Cookies on This Site

透明 LED 顯示貼

功能

圖庫

規格

支援

透明 LED 顯示貼

LTAK140-GW

透明 LED 顯示貼

()
主要功能

  • 像素間距：13.7 ± 0.2 mm (14)
  • LED 類型：R, G, B 三原色組合 (SMD2020)
  • 亮度：4,000 nit (Typ.)
  • 透光率：53% (Typ.)
  • 彎曲度 (凹面和凸面)：2,000 R
更多

透明 LED 顯示貼探索想像空間

安裝在建築物入口玻璃牆上的透明 LED 顯示貼正顯示內容歡迎訪客。某些內容的色彩完美呈現，某些則呈半透明，可以看到 LED 顯示貼後的背景。

*此頁面的所有圖像僅供參考。

華麗變身　氣氛絕佳

高亮度的透明顯示貼有助實現多媒體藝術，將平凡空間轉化為藝術國度，提升空間價值，激發客戶興趣。

透明 LED 顯示貼安裝在建築物一樓玻璃牆上。內容以活潑色彩展現，而同時缺少顏色的部分呈半透明，讓人看到 LED 顯示貼後建築物的內部情況。

先進的透明顯示貼

即使貼上透明 LED 顯示貼或是關掉顯示貼後，仍可看到背後的物件。提供寬闊的視野，同時無縫融入現有的室內設計，吸引途人目光，從面更有效傳遞各種資訊。

LG 透明 LED 顯示貼在電源開啟時顯示資訊，在電源關掉時則反映背後的背景。

*透明度：標準 53%

適合平面及曲面顯示

LG 透明 LED 顯示貼支援高達 2,000R (凸面及凹面) 的彎曲度 ，適用於弧形玻璃或櫥窗，並透過耐久透明層帶來平整表面。各種場地都能重新設計讓 LTAK140-GW 成為地標。

透明 LED 顯示貼安裝在大樓幾層的欄杆上。即使是彎曲欄杆，也能流暢顯示透明 LED 顯示貼的內容。

透明 LED 顯示貼是黏貼式顯示貼，能夠輕易附於窗面。

黏貼式顯示貼

透明 LED 顯示貼是黏貼式顯示貼，很容易黏附在玻璃表面，無需任何複雜安裝步驟。
透過直向或橫向安裝或剪裁顯示貼，就能靈活調整尺寸。

高擴展性和靈活性

透明 LED 顯示貼的尺寸和設計可以自由定制，以配合不同安裝環境，通過垂直或水平方式擴展安裝區域，或者進行剪裁以與邊框平行排列，以配合不同尺寸要求。
店舖櫥窗的透明顯示貼在明亮白天調整至 4,000 nits，在深邃黑夜則調整至 900 nits。

增強亮度　
操控更全面

像素間距僅 14mm 配以高達 4,000cd/m²* 的升級亮度顯示，可顯示多種色彩，吸引途人注意。另外，透過控制台即可按照時間軸調整和設定亮度，以最佳亮度傳達訊息。

* 檢測亮度或因應不同測試環境而有所差異，包括光度計。
LG webOS 與 SCAP、HTML、CSS 及 JavaScript 兼容。

webOS 智能平台

LG webOS 是以網絡為中心的平台，讓系統整合者及開發人員按照各種環境建立網絡為本的解決方案。透過支援 SCAP 和兼容 HTML、CSS 及 JavaScript，可節省時間及人力成本。

* webOS API 將提供予獲授權的系統整合者及開發人員。
* SCAP：顯示器共用應用程式平台 (Signage Common Application Platform)。為系統整合者而設的 API 介面服務。
* CSS：階層式樣式表
有了 Control Manager，就能運用手機及手提電腦控制辦公室牆上的透明顯示貼。

控制管理員

透過控制管理員可即時將已連線並於不同位置的多部顯示器作出設定、控制內容和監控狀態。尤其對於安裝在大型區域的 LG 透明 LED 顯示貼，控制管理員有助更簡易播放和查看內容。
列印

所有規格

LTAK140-GW

  • Pixel Pitch

    13.7±0.2mm (14)

  • LED Type

    R, G, B 3in1 Color Package (SMD2020)

  • Resolution

    48 x 36

  • Pixels per Film

    1,728

  • Physical Pixel Density(pixels/㎡)

    5,102

  • Brightness

    Typ.4,000nit

  • Contrast Ratio

    ≥ 100,000:1

  • Luminance Uniformity

    ≥ 70%

  • Chromaticity Uniformity

    Δu’v’≤0.015

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    120 x 120

  • Life Time (Brightness 50%)

    50,000 Hrs

  • Daily Usage

    24h / 7days

  • Warranty

    2 year

  • Transparency

    Typ 53%

  • Operating Temperature

    0℃ ~ 45℃ (Instaliling at indoor glass)

  • Curved Installation

    2,000 R (Concave and Convex available on Glass)

  • Film Trimming

    Yes (horizontal direction according to Bezel only)

  • Color Processing

    (9bit) 500/500/500 Level ( R, G, B)

  • Colors

    125,000,000 Colors

  • Color Chromaticity

    Cx: 0.25±0.03, Cy : 0.33±0.03

  • Dimension (W x H x D)

    655 x 492 x 2.9mm
    (with front & back protection film)

  • Weight

    1kg

  • Power Consumption

    75W per Film

1ST BEZEL(ACC-LTAK14W1)

  • Interface

    Input : RGMII
    Output : Differential Serial

  • Dimension (W x H x D)

    69.4 x 492 x 25mm

  • Weight

    0.4Kg

  • Power Consumption

    75W(Transparent panel 1EA + First(1EA) & Common(1EA) Bezel kit)

  • Accessory

    DC Jack Connection cable(1100mm) 1ea, DC Jack Connection cable(240mm) 1ea Screw 2 type, Gasket Rubber 3 type, Cable hole cover 1 type, ESG, Regulation book, Warranty Card

COMMON BEZEL(ACC-LTAK14W2)

  • Interface

    Input : Differential Serial
    Output : Differential Serial

  • Dimension (W x H x D)

    51.4 x 492 x 25mm

  • Weight

    0.3Kg

  • Power Consumption

    75W per Film

  • Accessory

    DC Jack Connection cable(240mm) 2ea, Screw 2 type, Gasket Rubber 2 type, Cable hole cover 2 type, ESG, Regulation book, Warranty Card

UNIT CONTROLLER(LCLG141U)

  • Resolution

    960x540 (1/4 FHD)

  • Interface

    Input : LVDS
    Output : RJ45 x4EA

  • Maximum Transmission Length

    100m (Cable type: CAT5E, CAT6)

  • Dimension (W x H x D)

    293 x 188.7 x 37mm

  • Weight

    1.5Kg

  • Temperature Sensor

    Yes

  • Power Consumption

    20 W

  • Accessory

    Power cord, LVDS MCX cable, ESG, Regulation book, Warranty Card

SYSTEM CONTROLLER(LCLG002-T)

  • Video - Max. Input Resolution

    DP : 1920x1080@60Hz
    HDMI : 1920x1080@60Hz
    DVI-D : 1920x1080@60Hz

  • Interface - Digital (w/ HDCP) - HDMI

    Input : 1EA

  • Interface - Digital (w/ HDCP) - DP

    Input : 1EA
    Output : 1EA

  • Interface - Digital (w/ HDCP) - DVI-D

    Input : 1EA

  • Interface - Comm. Port - RS-232C

    Input : 1EA (Phone Jack Type)
    Output : 1EA (Phone Jack Type)

  • Interface - Comm. Port - RJ-45

    Input : 1EA (without LED indicator)
    Output : 1EA (without LED indicator)

  • Interface - Comm. Port - IR Receiver (w/ Light Sensor)

    1EA (Phone Jack Type) : Used for installation

  • Interface - USB3.0

    1EA

  • Interface - LVDS

    Output : 1EA

  • Dimension (W x H x D mm)

    293 x193.3 x 40.1mm

  • Weight (Head, Kg)

    1.6kg

  • Temperature Sensor

    Yes

  • Light Sensor

    Yes

  • Source Selection

    HDMI, DVI-D, DP

  • TPC (Temporal Peak luminance Control)

    Yes

  • Motion Eye Care

    Yes

  • Power Consumption

    17W

  • CMS S/W

    Yes (2.9)

  • Signage365care

    Yes (2.7)

  • Accessory

    Power cord, IR+Bright Sensor (1.5m), 4P Phone-to-RS232C Gender, ESG, Regulation book , Warranty Card

ADAPTOR(ACC-LATP1)

  • Model No.

    ACC-LATP1

  • Dimension (W x H x D)

    183*86*28mm

  • Weight

    769g

  • Input

    100~240V, 50~60Hz

  • Output

    19.5V/10.8A (210W)

  • Color

    White

  • DC output cable

    14AWG, 1.5m

  • Type

    L Type

  • Accessory

    Power Cord, Regulation Book

ONE-BOX CONTROLLER(UNIT + SYSTEM CONTROLLER)(CTAA-140G)

  • Resolution

    480x270 (1/16 FHD)

  • Maximum Transmission Length

    100m (Cable type : CAT5E, CAT6)

  • Dimension (W x H x D)

    333 x186.8 x 40.1mm

  • Weight

    1.8.2Kg

  • Video - Max. Input Resolution

    HDMI : 1920x1080@60Hz

  • Interface - Digital (w/ HDCP) - HDMI

    Input : 1EA

  • Interface - Comm. Port - RS-232C

    Input : 1EA (3.5⌀ headphone jack type)
    Output : 1EA (3.5⌀ headphone jack type)

  • Interface - Comm. Port - RJ-45

    Input : 1EA
    Output : 2EA (1EA to connect film with LED Indicator)

  • Interface - Comm. Port - IR Receiver (w/ Light Sensor)

    1EA (Phone Jack Type) : Used for installation

  • Interface - USB3.0

    1EA

  • Interface - LVDS

    -

  • Temperature Sensor

    Yes

  • Light Sensor

    Yes

  • TPC (Temporal Peak luminance Control)

    Yes

  • Motion Eye Care

    Yes

  • Power Consumption

    30

  • CMS S/W

    Yes (3.0)

  • Signage365care

    Yes (2.7)

  • Accessory

    Power cord, IR+Bright Sensor (1.5m), 4P Phone-to-RS232C Gender, ESG, Regulation book Warranty Card