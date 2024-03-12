EJ5E 系列 - OLED 顯示屏

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
所有規格
PANEL
-
Screen Size
55"
-
Native Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness (APL25%, Typ., cd/m²)
400
-
Brightness (APL100%, Typ., cd/m²)
150
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI, DP, USB 2.0 (2)
-
Output
DP, Audio
-
External Control
RS232C In/out, RJ45 (LAN) In/out, IR In
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
0.9 mm (Even) * Off-Bezel
5.3 mm (T/L/R),11.0 mm (B) * On-Bezel
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
(Head) 1220.3 x 696.8 x 4.9 mm
(Signage Box) 782.8 x 238.4 x 34.7 mm
-
Weight
10 kg (Set)
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1,350 x 837 x 250 mm
-
Packed Weight
22.9 kg
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature Range
0°C~40°C
-
Operation Humidity Range
10%~80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
-
Power Consumption (Typ. / Max.)
309 W / 318 W * 8 Color Bar Based
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
IEC 60950-1 / EN 60950-1 / UL 60950-1
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes / No
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
External Media player Attachable
Yes
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
SuperSign Control+/Control
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, IR Receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, RS232 Cable (4p-4p), FFC Cables (for Connection Between Panel and Signage Box), DP Cable, LAN Cable, LC (VLC Cable), Wall Fixers, Wall Fixer Install Guide, Install Guide Sheets, Tapes (for Cabling and Dust Proof), Screws