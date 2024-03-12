About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
UT761H Series - 55" Commercial Hotel TV

Specs

Support

UT761H Series - 55" Commercial Hotel TV

55UT761H0CA

UT761H Series - 55" Commercial Hotel TV

(4)
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Inch

    55"

  • Resolution

    3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

  • Backlight Unit Type

    Edge

VIDEO

  • HDR

    Dolby Vision, HDR 10 Pro, HLG

AUDIO

  • Speaker (sound output)

    10W + 10W

  • Speaker System

    2.0 ch

  • DOLBY ATMOS

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes (Required Bluetooth)

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

    DTMB

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

  • Solution Type

    Pro:Centric Smart

  • Data Streaming ( IP & RF)

    Yes

  • HCAP (GEM/FLASH/HTML)※ Service Carousel (TLL/XML)

    GEM / HTML5

  • IP Return path

    Yes

  • Multicast / Unicast ready

    Yes

  • webRTC (Real Time Communication)

    Yes

  • Pro:Centric Direct (version)

    Yes (3.0)

  • Pro:Centric Application (version)

    Yes (3.8)

  • Pro:Centric Server

    PCS400R

  • Quick Menu (Version)

    Yes (3.0)

  • DRM

    Pro:Idiom (S/W Type, Mobile, Lite)

FEATURES

  • EzManager(Simplicity)

    Yes

  • USB Cloning

    Yes

  • Enterprise Mode

    Yes

  • Wake on RF

    Yes

  • WOL / WOWL

    Yes / -

  • SNMP

    Yes

  • Diagnostics

    Yes (IP Remote)

  • SI Compatible (TVLink Interactive)

    Yes

  • HTNG-CEC

    Yes (1.4)

  • HDMI-CEC

    Yes (1.4)

  • IR Out

    Yes (RS-232C , HDMI)

  • Multi IR Code

    Yes

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    Yes

  • Lock mode

    Yes

  • Welcome Video

    Yes

  • Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

    Yes

  • Insert Image

    Yes

  • IP Chanenel Manager

    Yes

  • External Speaker Out

    Yes (Int / Ext Variable/Fixed, 3.5mm, Stereo, Single ended Type(GND,L+,R+), 1W with 8Ω)

  • Instant ON

    Yes

  • External Power Out

    Yes

  • V-Lan Tag

    Yes

  • RJP (remote jack pack) Compatibility

    Yes

  • Auto Off / Sleep Timer

    Yes / Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Motion Eye Care

    Yes

JACK INTERFACE

  • Set Side

    HDMI In 2.0, USB 2.0 (2)

  • Set Rear

    HDMI In (HDCP, 2.0), Headphone Out, RF In, AV In (Phone Jack Type), Component in (Y, Pb, Pr-Video, Phone Jack Type), Digital Audio Out (Optical), RS-232C (Control & Service), Clock Interface (RJ12), RJ45 (Usage Purpose : 2 (Ethernet, Aux)), External Speaker Out (3.5mm Phone Jack) : 2 (Spk-out 1, 4W (Stereo, R : 2.0W, L : 2.0W, 8Ω) - Vol. Control1)

  • Kensington Lock

    Yes

DIMENSION(MM/KG)

  • VESA Compatible

    300x300

  • Weight (without Stand)

    17.2

  • Weight (with Stand)

    20.4

  • Size (without Stand)

    1232 x 716 x 63.6

  • Size (with Stand)

    1232 x 773 x 303

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    0.5W

REQUIRED LISTING(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    CB

ACCESSORY

  • Remote type

    S-Con / MMR (Option)

  • Power Cable

    Yes (1.8M,Angle Type)