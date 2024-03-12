UT761H Series - 55" Commercial Hotel TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Inch
55"
-
Resolution
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
-
Backlight Unit Type
Edge
VIDEO
-
HDR
Dolby Vision, HDR 10 Pro, HLG
AUDIO
-
Speaker (sound output)
10W + 10W
-
Speaker System
2.0 ch
-
DOLBY ATMOS
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes (Required Bluetooth)
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
DTMB
HOSPITALITY SOLUTION
-
Solution Type
Pro:Centric Smart
-
Data Streaming ( IP & RF)
Yes
-
HCAP (GEM/FLASH/HTML)※ Service Carousel (TLL/XML)
GEM / HTML5
-
IP Return path
Yes
-
Multicast / Unicast ready
Yes
-
webRTC (Real Time Communication)
Yes
-
Pro:Centric Direct (version)
Yes (3.0)
-
Pro:Centric Application (version)
Yes (3.8)
-
Pro:Centric Server
PCS400R
-
Quick Menu (Version)
Yes (3.0)
-
DRM
Pro:Idiom (S/W Type, Mobile, Lite)
FEATURES
-
EzManager(Simplicity)
Yes
-
USB Cloning
Yes
-
Enterprise Mode
Yes
-
Wake on RF
Yes
-
WOL / WOWL
Yes / -
-
SNMP
Yes
-
Diagnostics
Yes (IP Remote)
-
SI Compatible (TVLink Interactive)
Yes
-
HTNG-CEC
Yes (1.4)
-
HDMI-CEC
Yes (1.4)
-
IR Out
Yes (RS-232C , HDMI)
-
Multi IR Code
Yes
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
Yes
-
Lock mode
Yes
-
Welcome Video
Yes
-
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
Yes
-
Insert Image
Yes
-
IP Chanenel Manager
Yes
-
External Speaker Out
Yes (Int / Ext Variable/Fixed, 3.5mm, Stereo, Single ended Type(GND,L+,R+), 1W with 8Ω)
-
Instant ON
Yes
-
External Power Out
Yes
-
V-Lan Tag
Yes
-
RJP (remote jack pack) Compatibility
Yes
-
Auto Off / Sleep Timer
Yes / Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Motion Eye Care
Yes
JACK INTERFACE
-
Set Side
HDMI In 2.0, USB 2.0 (2)
-
Set Rear
HDMI In (HDCP, 2.0), Headphone Out, RF In, AV In (Phone Jack Type), Component in (Y, Pb, Pr-Video, Phone Jack Type), Digital Audio Out (Optical), RS-232C (Control & Service), Clock Interface (RJ12), RJ45 (Usage Purpose : 2 (Ethernet, Aux)), External Speaker Out (3.5mm Phone Jack) : 2 (Spk-out 1, 4W (Stereo, R : 2.0W, L : 2.0W, 8Ω) - Vol. Control1)
-
Kensington Lock
Yes
DIMENSION(MM/KG)
-
VESA Compatible
300x300
-
Weight (without Stand)
17.2
-
Weight (with Stand)
20.4
-
Size (without Stand)
1232 x 716 x 63.6
-
Size (with Stand)
1232 x 773 x 303
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
0.5W
REQUIRED LISTING(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
CB
ACCESSORY
-
Remote type
S-Con / MMR (Option)
-
Power Cable
Yes (1.8M,Angle Type)
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.