US761H Series - 55” Commercial Hotel TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4K UHD Hospitality TV with
NanoCell Display and
Pro:Centric Direct
4K UHD Hospitality TV with NanoCell Display and Pro:Centric Direct
Real 4K Made by Pure Colors
Real 4K Made by Pure Colors
Nano Bezel Adds Sophisticated Ambiance
Nano Bezel Adds Sophisticated Ambiance
Pro:Centric Direct
Pro:Centric Direct
More Innovative LG webOS 5.0
More Innovative LG webOS 5.0
Soft AP
Soft AP
* Smart Mirroring may not be operated at the same time.
Welcome Video / Screen
welcome_video_/ Screen
Hotel Mode
(Public Display Mode)
Hotel Mode (Public Display Mode)
USB Cloning
USB Cloning
IR Out
IR Out
All Spec
VIDEO
-
AI Picture Pro
-
-
Game Optimizer
-
-
HDR_HDR 10 Pro
YES
-
HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
YES
INFO
-
Category
Pro:Centric Smart
SUPERSIGN SW COMPATIBILITY
-
CMS(Premium)
-
-
Control / Control Plus
-
-
LG Connected Care
-
-
Simple Editor
-
ACCESSORIES
-
Power Cable
YES (1.5M / Angle Type)
-
Remote type
S-Con / MMR (Option)
VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)
-
Healthcare Headphone Mode
YES
-
Pillow Speaker
-
-
Protection Cover (Glass)
-
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)
PAL-I, PAL BG/DK, NTSC-M
-
Digital
DTMB
-
Teletext (Auto Teletext)
-
STANDARD
-
EMC
CE
-
Others
-
-
Safety
CB
MECHANICAL
-
Credenza/Security Screw Hole
YES (Need Stand) (Except 65"")
-
Kensington Lock
YES
-
Lock Down Plate (for easy installing)
YES (Need Stand) (Except 65"")
-
VESA Compatible
300 x 300 mm
STANDARD (EU_NEW LABEL(`21.3~))
-
HDR Grade
-
-
HDR On mode
-
-
SDR Grade
-
-
SDR On mode
-
POWER SPEC.
-
Power Consumption(Typ)
131W
-
Power Consumption(Max)
156W
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50/60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
AUDIO (SOUND)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
YES (Ready, MMR Required)
-
AI Sound
YES
-
LG Sound Sync
YES
-
Speaker (Audio Output)
20W
DISPLAY
-
Brightness (Typ.)
400 nit
-
Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Size (Inch)
55
STANDARD (EU_OLD LABEL(~`21.3))
-
Average Annual Consumption(kWh)
-
-
ErP Class
-
-
Luminance Ratio (%)
-
-
On Power Consumption
-
SMART FUNCTION
-
AOD
-
-
Bluetooth
YES
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
YES
-
DIAL
YES
-
Gallery Mode
YES
-
HDMI-ARC
YES (HDMI2)
-
Home Office
-
-
IoT
YES
-
Magic Remote Compatibility
YES (Ready)
-
Mood Display
YES
-
Multi-View
-
-
Screen Share
YES
-
Soft AP
YES
-
Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)
YES
-
webOS version
webOS 5.0
-
Web Browser
YES
-
Wi-Fi
YES
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)
4.8/4.8/4.8/16.6 mm
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)
11.1/11.1/11.1/19.8 mm
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)
1360 x 860 x 207 mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
1232 x 716 x 63.6 mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
1232 x 773 x 303 mm
-
Weight in Shipping
25.6 kg
-
Weight without Stand
17.2 kg
-
Weight with Stand
20.4 kg
CONNECTIVITIES
-
RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC
-
-
Audio Line Out(3.5mm Phone jack)
-
-
AV In
-
-
CI Slot
-
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video)
-
-
DC Adapter In
-
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
YES
-
ECI (RJ12 jack)
-
-
Expansion slot (60pin)
-
-
External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)
YES
-
EXT. IR In
-
-
HDMI In
YES (3ea)
-
Headphone Out
YES
-
LG SVC only (Phone jack type)
-
-
MPI Port (RJ12 jack)
-
-
PC Audio Input
-
-
Pillow Speaker interface (6pin)
-
-
PoC (Power over Coax)
-
-
RF In
YES (1ea)
-
RJ45 (Usage Purpose)
2 (Ethernet, Aux)
-
RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)
YES (D-Sub 9pin)
-
TV link Configuration (Phone jack type)
-
-
USB (Ver.)
YES (2ea / 2.0)
HOSPITALITY SOLUTION
-
Other DRM
-
-
Pro:Centric Cloud
-
-
Pro:Centric Direct
YES
-
Pro:Centric Server
YES
-
Pro:Centric Smart
YES
-
Pro:Centric V
YES
-
Pro:Idiom (DRM)
YES
-
Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)
YES
-
Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)
YES
-
webRTC (Real Time Communication)
YES
VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)
-
BEACON
YES
-
CISCO Certi. Compatibility
-
-
Crestron Certi. Compatibility
-
-
DPM (Digital Power Management)
-
-
Embedded CM (Contents Manager)
-
-
Embedded GM (Group Manager)
-
-
Fail Over
-
-
NTP Server Setting
-
-
NTP sync timer
YES
-
Play Via URL
-
-
Promota / Mobile CMS
-
-
RTC (Real Time Clock)
YES
-
Time scheduler
-
-
Vertical Setup
-
-
Video Tag
YES (2 Video)
HOSPITALITY FEATURE
-
b-LAN
-
-
Conformal Coating
-
-
Diagnostics
YES (IP Remote)
-
Energy Saving mode
-
-
Enterprise Mode
-
-
External Power Out
YES
-
External Speaker Out / Line Out
YES (Ext. Speaker Out)
-
EzManager
YES
-
Full Touch Screen
-
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
YES
-
HTNG-CEC (Version)
YES (1.4)
-
Insert Image
YES
-
Instant ON
YES
-
IR Out
YES (RS-232C, HDMI)
-
Lock mode
YES (Limited)
-
Mobile Remote
-
-
Multi IR Code
YES
-
One Channel Map
YES
-
Port Block
YES
-
RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility
YES
-
Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)
YES (1.4)
-
SNMP
YES
-
USB Auto playback / playback+
-
-
USB Cloning
YES
-
V-Lan Tag
YES
-
Wake on RF
YES
-
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
YES
-
Welcome Video
YES
-
WOL
YES
DESIGN
-
Front Color
Ceramic BK
-
Stand Type
1 Pole (Swivel)
-
Tool Name
SM85
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.