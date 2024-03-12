About Cookies on This Site

US761H Series - 65” Commercial Hotel TV

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

US761H Series - 65” Commercial Hotel TV

65US761H0CD

US761H Series - 65” Commercial Hotel TV

(3)
Key Features

  • Pro:Centric Hotel Management Solution
  • NanoCell Display
  • Gallery Mode
  • Soft AP with Bridge Mode
More

4K UHD Hospitality TV with
NanoCell Display and
Pro:Centric Direct

US761H with NanoCell Display features UHD resolution that creates vivid details and a virtually flawless picture. And it features Pro:Centric technologies for easy management, configuration and updates on guest room TVs via a centralized management system.

4K UHD Hospitality TV with NanoCell Display and Pro:Centric Direct

Real 4K Made by Pure Colors

NanoCell TV delivers a broad spectrum of color and lifelike accuracy with advanced NanoCell technology, which makes LG Hotel TV the best ever. Discover the more brilliant and clear visual experience with Real 4K that NanoCell TV delivers.

Real 4K Made by Pure Colors

* The above image is for illustrative purposes only.

Nano Bezel Adds Sophisticated Ambiance

With its minimal Nano Bezel, NanoCell is designed to blend into any interior and delivers immersive viewing experience without any interruption.

Nano Bezel Adds Sophisticated Ambiance

* The above image is for illustrative purposes only.

Pro:Centric Direct

The hotel content management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers easy and simple editing tools, making it easy to perform service and IP network-based remote management with a single click. The Pro:Centric Direct solution enables users to edit their interface easily by providing customized interface and efficiently manages all TVs in the room.

Pro:Centric Direct

* Some features may not be supported based on PCD versions.

More Innovative LG webOS 5.0

Explore the latest LG Smart TV features. Newly added Mood Display & Gallery Mode enable you to utilize the TV as a customized clock and an artwork which perfectly harmonizes with your space and life.

More Innovative LG webOS 5.0

Soft AP

Software-enabled Access Point (Soft AP) is a "virtual" Wi-Fi feature that uses TV as a wireless hotspot, enabling guests to connect their own devices to the Soft AP. It supports Bridge Mode, allowing administrators to manage in-room Soft AP information such as signal level, Soft AP passwords, etc.

Soft AP

* Soft AP should be set in the installation menu after the TV is turned on.
* Smart Mirroring may not be operated at the same time.

Welcome Video / Screen

With the capability to display several images, LG Commercial TV allows for a greater variation of greeting messages in hotel rooms which make customers feel more welcome and cared for.

welcome_video_/ Screen

Hotel Mode
(Public Display Mode)

From channel selection to volume level, you can control the TV settings in business areas. Public Display Mode also enables you to restore default settings, as required, on the TVs.

Hotel Mode (Public Display Mode)

USB Cloning

USB data cloning makes managing multiple displays more efficient for optimal operation. Instead of setting up each display one by one, data can be copied to a USB for one display and can be sent to the other displays through a USB plug-in.

USB Cloning

IR Out

Using the interactive set-top box, all LG TVs can be controlled with a single remote control.

IR Out

Print

All Spec

VIDEO

  • AI Picture Pro

    -

  • Game Optimizer

    -

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

    YES

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

    YES

INFO

  • Category

    Pro:Centric Smart

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    PAL-I, PAL BG/DK, NTSC-M

  • Digital

    DTMB

  • Teletext (Auto Teletext)

    -

STANDARD

  • EMC

    CE

  • Others

    -

  • Safety

    CB

SUPERSIGN SW COMPATIBILITY

  • CMS(Premium)

    -

  • Control / Control Plus

    -

  • LG Connected Care

    -

  • Simple Editor

    -

ACCESSORIES

  • Power Cable

    YES (1.5M / Angle Type)

  • Remote type

    S-Con / MMR (Option)

VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)

  • Healthcare Headphone Mode

    YES

  • Pillow Speaker

    -

  • Protection Cover (Glass)

    -

AUDIO (SOUND)

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    YES (Ready, MMR Required)

  • AI Sound

    YES

  • LG Sound Sync

    YES

  • Speaker (Audio Output)

    20W

DISPLAY

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    400 nit

  • Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Size (Inch)

    65

MECHANICAL

  • Credenza/Security Screw Hole

    YES (Need Stand) (Except 65"")

  • Kensington Lock

    YES

  • Lock Down Plate (for easy installing)

    YES (Need Stand) (Except 65"")

  • VESA Compatible

    300 x 300 mm

STANDARD (EU_NEW LABEL(`21.3~))

  • HDR Grade

    -

  • HDR On mode

    -

  • SDR Grade

    -

  • SDR On mode

    -

POWER SPEC.

  • Power Consumption(Typ)

    160W

  • Power Consumption(Max)

    179W

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

STANDARD (EU_OLD LABEL(~`21.3))

  • Average Annual Consumption(kWh)

    -

  • ErP Class

    -

  • Luminance Ratio (%)

    -

  • On Power Consumption

    -

SMART FUNCTION

  • AOD

    -

  • Bluetooth

    YES

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    YES

  • DIAL

    YES

  • Gallery Mode

    YES

  • HDMI-ARC

    YES (HDMI2)

  • Home Office

    -

  • IoT

    YES

  • Magic Remote Compatibility

    YES (Ready)

  • Mood Display

    YES

  • Multi-View

    -

  • Screen Share

    YES

  • Soft AP

    YES

  • Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)

    YES

  • webOS version

    webOS 5.0

  • Web Browser

    YES

  • Wi-Fi

    YES

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

    5.0/5.0/5.0/16.6 mm

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

    11.3/11.3/11.3/19.8 mm

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

    1600 x 1035 x 207 mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    1451 x 840 x 64 mm

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    1451 x 910 x 324 mm

  • Weight in Shipping

    33.3 kg

  • Weight without Stand

    24.1 kg

  • Weight with Stand

    25.8 kg

CONNECTIVITIES

  • RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC

    -

  • Audio Line Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

    -

  • AV In

    -

  • CI Slot

    -

  • Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video)

    -

  • DC Adapter In

    -

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    YES

  • ECI (RJ12 jack)

    -

  • Expansion slot (60pin)

    -

  • External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

    YES

  • EXT. IR In

    -

  • HDMI In

    YES (3ea)

  • Headphone Out

    YES

  • LG SVC only (Phone jack type)

    -

  • MPI Port (RJ12 jack)

    -

  • PC Audio Input

    -

  • Pillow Speaker interface (6pin)

    -

  • PoC (Power over Coax)

    -

  • RF In

    YES (1ea)

  • RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

    2 (Ethernet, Aux)

  • RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

    YES (D-Sub 9pin)

  • TV link Configuration (Phone jack type)

    -

  • USB (Ver.)

    YES (2ea / 2.0)

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

  • Other DRM

    -

  • Pro:Centric Cloud

    -

  • Pro:Centric Direct

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Server

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Smart

    YES

  • Pro:Centric V

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom (DRM)

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

    YES

  • Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

    YES

  • webRTC (Real Time Communication)

    YES

VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)

  • BEACON

    YES

  • CISCO Certi. Compatibility

    -

  • Crestron Certi. Compatibility

    -

  • DPM (Digital Power Management)

    -

  • Embedded CM (Contents Manager)

    -

  • Embedded GM (Group Manager)

    -

  • Fail Over

    -

  • NTP Server Setting

    -

  • NTP sync timer

    YES

  • Play Via URL

    -

  • Promota / Mobile CMS

    -

  • RTC (Real Time Clock)

    YES

  • Time scheduler

    -

  • Vertical Setup

    -

  • Video Tag

    YES (2 Video)

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

  • b-LAN

    -

  • Conformal Coating

    -

  • Diagnostics

    YES (IP Remote)

  • Energy Saving mode

    -

  • Enterprise Mode

    -

  • External Power Out

    YES

  • External Speaker Out / Line Out

    YES (Ext. Speaker Out)

  • EzManager

    YES

  • Full Touch Screen

    -

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    YES

  • HTNG-CEC (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • Insert Image

    YES

  • Instant ON

    YES

  • IR Out

    YES (RS-232C, HDMI)

  • Lock mode

    YES (Limited)

  • Mobile Remote

    -

  • Multi IR Code

    YES

  • One Channel Map

    YES

  • Port Block

    YES

  • RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

    YES

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • SNMP

    YES

  • USB Auto playback / playback+

    -

  • USB Cloning

    YES

  • V-Lan Tag

    YES

  • Wake on RF

    YES

  • Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

    YES

  • Welcome Video

    YES

  • WOL

    YES

DESIGN

  • Front Color

    Ceramic BK

  • Stand Type

    1 Pole (Fixed)

  • Tool Name

    SM85