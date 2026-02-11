We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
UK767H Series - 75" QNED Smart TV with Pro:Centric Solutions
QNED Smart TV with Pro:Centric Solutions
A TV on a hotel wall shows a bright and vivid screen.
*All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
QNED TV
Experience the brilliance of color with QNED TV. LG’s premium LCD TV brand utilizes new color gamut technology to elevate your viewing experience. With an impressive color reproduction rate of 90~93%, QNED TV transforms blue light into white, expertly absorbing and purifying unnecessary wavelengths. Elevate your viewing experience with QNED TV for stunning visuals and vibrant hues in your favorite content.
An LG QNED TV displays a screen with vivid colors and accurate color reproduction.
Pro:Centric Cloud
Pro:Centric Cloud improves the usability of enterprise’s CMS solution and cloudification of system, reinforcing the service of 3rd party solution. It also offers various design templates, improving data collection and analytics platform with an eyecatching dashboard. In addition with new features; Mobile Application Creator lets you simplifies the process of setting up concierge services on mobile device for guests. Through this function, the guest’ request will be satisfied with immediate response.
The woman is working through Pro:Centric Cloud.
LG Hotel TV works with
Google Cast
Enjoy quick access to your personal devices with a convenient QR code on LG Hotel TV for streaming your favorite OTT shows on the big screen, and experience secure checkout with automatic erasure of personal information for peace of mind. Plus, with persisted pairing, connect your devices once and stay linked throughout your entire stay!
Hotel guests are using Google Cast to pair a smartphone with the in-room TV to access content.
*Google Cast is a trademark of Google LLC.
Works with AirPlay
With Apple AirPlay, guests can stream content to LG Pro:Centric Smart Hotel TVs, right from their iPhone or iPad, whether it’s to watch movies and shows from their favorite apps or share what’s on their Apple devices, including photos, personal videos, games and more. Guests simply scan a unique, on-screen QR code after checking in to privately and securely pair their iPhone or iPad directly to the TV in the room for the duration of their stay.
A hotel guest is pairing their iPhone with the in-room TV through AirPlay.
Easily Accessible to
Netflix Application
Experience a wide variety of video content from Netflix on UK767H with Pro:Centric solution. Enjoy the comfort of your room and a streaming service that offers a thousands of selections.
The hotel content including the Netflix App is shown on TV in the hotel room.
*Netflix membership required.
Pro:Centric Direct
The hotel content management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers easy and simple editing tools, making it easy to perform service and IP network-based remote management with a single click. The Pro:Centric Direct solution enables users to edit their interface easily by providing customized interface and efficiently manages all TVs in the room. It provides IoT-based in-room control that will be your starting point to prepare for the hotel rooms of next generation through artificial intelligence.
A man is managing some content and TV settings in the hotel using the Pro:Centric Direct solution through a server.
*Some features may not be supported based on PCD versions.
SoftAP
An advancement from the previous model, which required a physical wired connection to TV to use the SoftAP feature, the new Wireless-In SoftAP offers excellent connectivity options for the hotels by wireless connection to TV.
With the TV’s SoftAP function, other devices such as mobile phones, laptops, and tablets can be connected.
Slim Depth for a Sleek Look
With a slim design, the UK767H series integrates smoothly into the interiors, delivering a modern impression to guest.
The UK767H is seamlessly installed in the hotel room, and a side view is shown to highlight its slim design.
*In case of 65”, 55”, 50”, 43” TV (75” : 30.9mm)
All Spec
INFO
Category
Pro:Centric Smart
DESIGN
Tool Name
QNED80
Stand Type
No Stand (For Accessory : 1Pole) * 32~55" : Swivel / Others : Fixed
Front Color
Charcoal Black
DISPLAY
Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
Brightness (Typ.)
480 nit
VIDEO
AI Picture Pro
YES
HDR_HDR 10 Pro
YES
HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
YES
Game Optimizer
YES
AUDIO (SOUND)
Speaker (Audio Output)
20W
AI Sound
YES
AI Acoustic Tuning
YES (Ready, MMR Required)
LG Sound Sync
YES
HOSPITALITY SOLUTION
Pro:Centric Smart
YES
webRTC (Real Time Communication)
YES
Pro:Centric Cloud
YES
Pro:Centric Direct
YES
Pro:Centric V
YES
Pro:Centric Server
YES
Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)
YES
Pro:Idiom (DRM)
YES
Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)
YES
SMART FUNCTION
webOS version
webOS 25
Web Browser
YES
Magic Remote Compatibility
YES (Ready)
Mood Display
YES
Gallery Mode
YES
Wi-Fi
YES
Bluetooth
YES
Soft AP
YES
Screen Share
YES
DIAL
YES
Bluetooth Audio Playback
YES
HDMI-ARC
YES (HDMI2)
Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)
YES
HOSPITALITY FEATURE
EzManager
YES
USB Cloning
YES
Wake on RF
YES
WOL
YES
SNMP
YES
Diagnostics
YES (IP Remote)
HTNG-CEC (Version)
YES (1.4)
Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)
YES (1.4)
IR Out
YES (RS-232C, HDMI)
Multi IR Code
YES
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
YES
Welcome Video
YES
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
YES
Insert Image
YES
One Channel Map
YES
External Speaker Out / Line Out
YES (Ext. Speaker Out)
Instant ON
YES
V-Lan Tag
YES
Mobile Remote
YES
Port Block
YES
Lock mode
YES (Limited)
RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility
YES
Energy Saving mode
YES
VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)
Healthcare Headphone Mode
YES
VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)
RTC (Real Time Clock)
YES
NTP sync timer
YES
BEACON
YES
Video Tag
YES (2 Video)
CONNECTIVITIES
HDMI In
YES (3ea)
USB (Ver.)
YES (1ea / 2.0)
RF In
YES (2ea)
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
YES
External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)
YES
Headphone Out
YES
CI Slot
YES (CI+ 1.4 ECP)
RJ45 (Usage Purpose)
2 (Ethernet, Aux)
RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)
YES (Phone jack)
MECHANICAL
VESA Compatible
400 x 400 mm
Kensington Lock
YES
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
1677 x 1042(994) x 370 mm
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
1677 x 960 x 30.9 mm
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)
1820 x 1205 x 228 mm
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)
13.6/13.6/13.6/18.2 mm
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)
7.6/7.6/7.6/14.8 mm
Weight with Stand
41.5 kg
Weight without Stand
33.3 kg
Weight in Shipping
40.5 kg
POWER SPEC.
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50/60Hz
Power Consumption(Max)
228W
Power Consumption(Typ)
202W
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
STANDARD
Safety
CB
EMC
CE
ACCESSORIES
Remote type
S-Con / MMR (Option)
Power Cable
N/A (Attached)
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.