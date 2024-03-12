About Cookies on This Site

Pro:Centric® Server with HTML5 Content Management, UI Editor, and Server Admin Client

PCS500R

PCS500R

Pro:Centric® Server with HTML5 Content Management, UI Editor, and Server Admin Client

  • LG Pro:Centric® Server with HTML5 Content Management, UI Editor, and Server Admin Client, PCS500R
  • LG Pro:Centric® Server with HTML5 Content Management, UI Editor, and Server Admin Client, PCS500R
  • LG Pro:Centric® Server with HTML5 Content Management, UI Editor, and Server Admin Client, PCS500R
  • LG Pro:Centric® Server with HTML5 Content Management, UI Editor, and Server Admin Client, PCS500R
LG Pro:Centric® Server with HTML5 Content Management, UI Editor, and Server Admin Client, PCS500R
LG Pro:Centric® Server with HTML5 Content Management, UI Editor, and Server Admin Client, PCS500R
LG Pro:Centric® Server with HTML5 Content Management, UI Editor, and Server Admin Client, PCS500R
LG Pro:Centric® Server with HTML5 Content Management, UI Editor, and Server Admin Client, PCS500R

Key Features

  • Supports Pro:Centric® Direct (PCD) and Pro:Centric® Application (java)
  • Remote Support
  • Simple Installation
  • Minimal Head-End Rack-Space
Committed to Sustainability

LG Recognized as MSAP Leader

LG’s environmental practices have earned us the title of Leader in the MindClick Sustainability Assessment Program 22-23.
MSAP Ratings recognize environmental and social leadership by acknowledging manufacturers who promote sustainability and sustainable practices.
LG has earned the Leader status in the categories of Cruise TVs, Healthcare TVs, Digital Signage, Small Monitors, and Hospitality: H Models.
Pro:Centric® Direct Support

The stand-alone server supports LG’s Pro:Centric® Direct, an HTML5 Content Management Software. This software offers a comprehensive UI (user interface) editor, along with customizable widgets and a number of theme templates to enable a unique guest experience as well as express your hotel’s brand identity and individuality through LG’s in-room television.

Server Admin Client

PCA or PCD Admin Client Graphical User Interface (GUI) is provided and is remotely accessible via the Internet using VPN service and a standard web browser, to provide System Integrator administration users with a full suite of features to manage and support the Pro:Centric system, including:

• System Status, Logs, and Server Settings
• Configuration for Channel Lineup and Electronic Program Guide
• UI Editor and Customization Tools
• Managing Television Settings and Software Updates

For further details, refer to the appropriate Pro:Centric® Admin Client User Guide (also
accessible on the system).

Pro:Centric® Server Installation

Remote management of this server functionality is provided via a secure, built-in VPN client that connects to the centralized VPN server, supporting remote configuration management and software updates.

Pro:Centric® Server Installation

All Spec

SYSTEM SOFTWARE

  • Software

    Linux OS kernel 3.10, PCA (Java) and PCD (HTML) server applications

ELECTRICAL

  • Data Output

    RF, 100/1000T Ethernet

  • Rear Port

    RF/RF Tap/TTL serial, Ethernet 2 Port

  • DC Input

    +19V DC @ 2.2Amps Adaptor

  • RF Output Connectors (2)

    75Ohm, Type 'F'

  • RF Output Span

    Up to 8 Channels (Typically 48-64MHz) (non-contiguous)

  • RF Output Frequency Range

    54MHz to 865MHz

  • Active Output Level

    -1dBm (+47.75dBmV) Typical

  • Test Output Level

    -47.75dBm (+1dBmV) Typical

  • Frequency Accuracy

    +/- 5 ppm

  • Ethernet Connector (Control Port)

    10/100/1000 BaseT, RJ-45

  • Ethernet Connector (Feature Port)

    100/1000 BaseT, Full Duplex RJ-45

  • TTL-UART

    Command Line Interface port (5V TTL)

  • CPU/Memory/Storage

    64-bit Intel i3-6100U (4 threads at 2.3GHz), 16GB memory, 128GB SSD/Expandable storage with M.2 NGFF or 2.5" SSD

MODULATION SPECIFICATIONS

  • Standard

    ITU-T J.83 Annex B (QAM-B)

  • Constellations

    64-QAM, 256-QAM

  • Symbol Rate

    64-QAM, 5.056941 MBaud/256-QAM, 5.360537 MBaud

  • Interleaving

    Fixed I=128, J=1

  • Parameters

    64-QAM, 7/8 Convolutional Code, 1/32 Guard Interval Ratio, 2K FFT, 13 Segments

  • Sample Rate

    8.126984 Ms/s

ENVIRONMENTAL OPERATING CONDITIONS

  • Temperature

    32° to 104° Fahrenheit

  • Humidity

    95% Non-condensing

ENVIRONMENTAL STORAGE CONDITIONS

  • Storage Temperature

    -4° to 158° Fahrenheit (-20° to 70° Celsius)

  • Humidity

    95% Non-condensing

CERTIFICATION

  • Regulatory Compliance

    FCC, UL, RoHS

DIMENSIONS

  • Unit Dimensions (W × H × D)

    19.0” x 1.7” x 8.5”

  • Unit Weight (Rack-only)

    5.65 Ibs.

OTHER

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • UPC

    719192641662