XE3C Series - 75" High Brightness Signage

XE3C Series - 75" High Brightness Signage

75XE3C

XE3C Series - 75" High Brightness Signage

(2)
Smart Brightness Control<br>1
Outstanding Visibility

Smart Brightness Control

The auto-brightness sensor and preset time scheduler save power whenever possible.
Advanced Local Dimming<br>1
Outstanding Visibility

Advanced Local Dimming

The backlighting in specific areas of the screen can be controlled to increase contrast and provide a clearer image with twice the detail.
*55XE3C: 160 Blocks
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)<br>1
Outstanding Visibility

QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

FPR (Film-type Patterned Retarder) technology is embedded with a QWP which enables clear visibility even when the viewer is wearing polarized sunglasses.
Advanced IPS Technology

Wide Viewing Angle

IPS technology provides better control of
the liquid crystals, which in turn allows the
screen to be viewed at virtually any angle.
Anti-reflection<br>1
Advanced IPS Technology

Anti-reflection

Less interference between reflection of external light & back light thanks to anti-reflection coating.
Dust & Humidity Protection in IP56 Rating<br>1
Product Reliability

Dust & Humidity Protection in IP56 Rating

The conformal coating enhances circuit board reliability by protecting it from dust, iron shavings, humidity and other harsh conditions.
High Operating Temperature<br>1
Product Reliability

High Operating Temperature

The panel offers superb reliability under high operating temperatures and reduces cooling fan usage.
Enhanced Thermal Management<br>1
Product Reliability

Enhanced Thermal Management

Environmentally sealed structure for waterproofing and protection against brake dust and fumes. Thermal management solution prevents heating from the LCD, Circuit / Power board and Solar loading. Totally self-contained and suitable for outdoor use without air filter.
9.5 mm Protective Glass<br>1
Product Reliability

9.5 mm Protective Glass

Designed to protect panel from impacts and vandalism for outdoor use. Features OCA* film to protect against heating in direct sunlight.
Low Power Consumption Using The M+ Panel<br>1
Cost Effective

Low Power Consumption Using The M Panel

The M panel offers excellent energy efficiency and cost savings and decreases power consumption by approx. 31 compared to conventional RGB panels*.
* With same luminance
Web Monitoring
Easy Operation

Web Monitoring

The embedded web monitoring allows a variety of parameters to be diagnosed in real time using temperature, pixel, door, ambient light and gyro sensors. It can be easily controlled at all times.
Optional Stand
Easy Operation

Optional Stand

Optional stand to allow panel to stand freely and facilitate easy cable management.
All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    75

  • Panel Technology

    IPS / M+

  • Back Light Type

    Direct

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    3,000nit (Typ.), 2,400nit (Min.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,200:1

  • Dynamic CR

    500,000:1

  • Color Gamut

    NTSC 72%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178º x 178º

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07 Billion colors

  • Response Time

    8ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 3%

  • Life time

    50,000Hrs (Typ.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    YES / NO

  • Transparency

    N/A

  • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    YES (1ea)

  • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

    2.2

  • DP In

    YES (HDCP 1.3)

  • DVI-D In

    YES

  • RGB In

    NO

  • Audio In

    YES

  • RS232C In

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YES (1ea)

  • IR In

    NO

  • USB In

    USB3.0 Type A (1ea)

  • HDMI Out

    NO

  • DP Out

    YES

  • Audio Out

    NO

  • Touch USB

    NO

  • External Speaker Out

    YES

  • RS232C Out

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    NO

  • IR Out

    NO

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    T/R/L/B : 110/73.3/73.3/230mm

  • Weight (Head)

    180Kg

  • Packed Weight

    247Kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1075.6 x 2361.6 x 218.9mm

  • Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    1075.6 x 2361.6 x 218.9mm

  • Handle

    YES

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    N/A

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1292 x 2296 x 468mm

  • Weight (Head+Stand)

    N/A

PROTECTION GLASS

  • Thickness

    9.5mm

  • Degree of Protection

    YES (P2A)

  • Tempered / Chemical strengthening

    Tempered strengthening

  • Anti-Reflective

    YES

  • Infrared - Resistance (IR)

    YES

  • Shatter-Proof

    YES

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    8GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    NO

  • Temperature Sensor

    YES

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    YES

  • Pixel Sensor

    YES

  • Proximity Sensor

    NO

  • Current Sensor

    NO

  • BLU Sensor

    NO

  • Humidity Sensor

    NO

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    YES

  • Power Indicator

    YES

  • Local Key Operation

    NO

  • FAN (Built-in)

    YES

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    webOS 3.0

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    YES

  • Group Manager

    NO

  • USB Plug & Play

    YES

  • Fail over

    YES

  • Booting Logo Image

    YES

  • No Signal Image

    NO

  • RS232C Sync

    YES

  • Local Network Sync

    YES

  • Backlight Sync

    NO

  • PIP

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • Screen Share

    NO

  • Video Tag

    YES (2 Video Tag)

  • Play via URL

    NO

  • Screen Rotation

    YES

  • External Input Rotation

    YES

  • Gapless Playback

    YES

  • Tile Mode Setting

    YES

  • Setting Data Cloning

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • ISM Method

    YES

  • Auto Set ID

    YES

  • Status Mailing

    YES

  • Control Manager

    YES

  • Cisco Certification

    NO

  • Crestron Connected

    NO

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • PM mode

    YES

  • Wake on LAN

    YES

  • Network Ready

    NO

  • Beacon

    NO

  • HDMI-CEC

    YES

  • SI Server Setting

    YES

  • webRTC

    NO

  • Pro:Idiom

    NO

  • Brightness Compensation

    NO

  • W/B Setting by Grey scale

    NO

  • Scan Inversion

    NO

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    -30 °C to 50 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    5 % to 100 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    750W (Full White) 403W (IEC 62087)

  • Max.

    1000W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    2559 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 3412 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • DPM

    1W

  • Power off

    0.5W

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    NO

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / UL / cUL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ERP / Energy Star

    NO / NO

  • ePEAT(US only)

    NO

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type compatible

    NO

  • OPS Power Built-in

    NO

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    YES

  • SuperSign Control+

    YES

  • SuperSign WB

    NO

  • SuperSign Cloud

    NO

  • Promota

    NO

  • Mobile CMS

    NO

  • Connected Care

    NO

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller, Manual, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, USB cable, HDMI cable

  • Optional

    Enclosure Stand (ST-750X), Handle

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Overlay Touch Compatibility

    N/A

  • Smart Calibration

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face up)

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face down)

    N/A

  • IP Rating

    N/A

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    YES

  • Power Protection

    N/A

  • Direct Sunlight

    YES

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

  • Available Object Size for Touch

    N/A

  • Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

    N/A

  • Accuracy (Typ.)

    N/A

  • Interface

    N/A

  • Protection Glass Thickness

    N/A

  • Protection Glass Transmission

    N/A

  • Operating System Support

    N/A

  • Multi Touch Point

    N/A