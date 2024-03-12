About Cookies on This Site

XF3ES-B Series - 75'' UHD 3,000nits Open-frame High Brightness Display

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

75XF3ES-B

(1)
  • Front view of 75XF3ES-B with infill image
  • Front view of 75XF3ES-B
  • -45 degree side view of 75XF3ES-B
  • -90 degree side view of 75XF3ES-B
  • +45 degree side view of 75XF3ES-B
  • +90 degree side view of 75XF3ES-B
  • Top view of 75XF3ES-B
Front view of 75XF3ES-B with infill image
Front view of 75XF3ES-B
-45 degree side view of 75XF3ES-B
-90 degree side view of 75XF3ES-B
+45 degree side view of 75XF3ES-B
+90 degree side view of 75XF3ES-B
Top view of 75XF3ES-B

Key Features

  • Brightness : 3,000 cd/m² (Typ.)
  • Life Time : 50,000 hours
  • Bezel : 11.8 mm (Even bezel)
  • Depth : 128.9 mm
  • Interface : HDMI (2)/ DP/ DVI-D/ USB/ RJ45/ RS232C/ IR/ External speaker out
More

Elevating Outdoor Advertising with a Flexible Large Display

Two large-sized displays are installed at a bus stop. One woman is looking at the vivid-quality advertisement, while the other woman is looking at the bus route map.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

** Please follow the installation guide to get warranty.

*** It is highly recommended to account for thermal management when designing product casing.

High Visibility Under
Strong Sunlight

With stunning high brightness of 3,000 nits (Typ.), XF3ES outdoor display delivers contents clearly while captivating passersby, being suitable display for outdoor advertisement. In addition, its clear visibility can deliver a variety of information even to those wearing polarized sunglasses.

A large-sized display is installed on the street, and a woman is looking at a vivid-quality advertisement on the screen.

Open-frame Type Display

XF3ES is an open-frame type high brightness displays to give customers flexibility in exterior of casing such as colors or design.

Various frame-shaped displays are installed outdoors.

A blurry picture of FHD is being compared with UHD with vivid quality images.

Superb Picture Quality with Ultra HD Resolution

With the resolution of UHD, it makes the color and details of the contents vivid and realistic. In addition, the wide viewing angle applied with an IPS panel, provides clear contents.

 

* Within 178 degree

The XF3ES screen can adjust its brightness automatically according to the ambient light.

Smart Brightness Control

The screen brightness is automatically adjusted depending on the ambient light. The brightness is increased in light for better visibility, while it is decreased in darkness for efficient power management.

The XF3ES minimizes the change of the panel’s brightness over time.

Smart Brightness Compensation

The built-in BLU* sensor frequently measures the brightness of the display and automatically compensates for reduced brightness during operation.

 

* Back Light Unit

A display is working well in an environment of 0~50°C.

Wide Operating Temperature

XF3ES can be used under a wide range of operating temperatures which results in fewer constraints for outdoor installation.

 

* 0 °C to 50 °C w/o Direct Sunlight, Direct Sunlight in Cooling System

The XF3ES has Conformal Coating on its power board to protect the display, even in humid environment.

Conformal Coating

Conformal Coating* improves reliability of the circuit board, power board by protecting it against humidity.

 

* Conformal Coating : Thin protective films/breathing membranes that filter water vapor and solid debris

The display's backside is designed with the circuit board positioned on one side, allowing the display to be installed with a slim thickness even when layered on both sides.

Optimized Design for Double-sided Display

For double-sided displays, the circuit board box at the back of the display is conveniently positioned to conserve space with two back-to-back installations.

Double-sided displays can be easily controlled through RS-232C and LAN (RJ45).

Multi Display Control

Multiple device controls are available through the RJ45 & RS232C ports. It means that even double-sided displays can be easily controlled simultaneously with a remote control.
A number of tasks that can be done simultaneously are easily arranged through the webOS platform.

webOS Smart Platform

Quad Core SoC (System-on-Chip) can execute several tasks at the same time without a separate media player. In addition, webOS 3.0 platform enhances user convenience with intuitive UI and simple app development tools.

Real-time Remote Web Monitoring

This is a web-based monitoring solution, which provides easy control for the user. It enables users to have full access anywhere, anytime from their mobile phone & PC as long as they’re connected to a network to monitor and control the displays remotely in real-time. Both side of displays can be controlled by multi display control.

User can monitor and control their displays through mobile phone and laptop.

Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    75" (74.52" Measured Diagonal)

  • Native Resolution

    3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

  • Brightness

    3000

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Width

    11.8 mm (Even)

  • Weight (Head)

    37.5 kg

  • Packed Weight

    47.0 kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1,675.2 x 953.6 x 128.9 mm

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1,816 x 1,106 x 285 mm

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0℃ to 50℃ (w/o Direct Sunlight, Direct Sunlight in Cooling System),
    0℃ to 40℃ (Direct Sunlight)

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240 V~, 50/60 Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Max.

    700W

  • Typ.

    620W (Full White)
    353W (IEC 62087)

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    IEC 60950-1 / EN 60950-1 / UL 60950-1

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ERP / Energy Star

    Yes (EU Only) / No

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller, Power Cord, HDMI Cable, IR Extension Kit, Manual (ESG&EIG)

  • Optional

    Wi-Fi Dongle (AN-WF500)