55" In-Cell Touch Open Frame Signage

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

55" In-Cell Touch Open Frame Signage

55TNF5J-B

55" In-Cell Touch Open Frame Signage

(2)
Key Features

  • Brightness : 450 nit
  • Multi Touch Point : 10 Points (Max.)
  • Interface : HDMI (2, HDCP 2.2/1.4), RS-232C In, RJ45(LAN), IR In, USB2.0 Type A, Audio Out, Touch USB (USB 2.0 Type B)

New In-Cell Touch Open Frame for Optimal Customization

In a car dealership, a man is touching TNF5J to change the color of a car on the display.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Slim & Light

The In-Cell Touch Open Frame has a touch function built into the display, allowing for the implementation of a slim design and a narrow bezel compared to general touch products that require additional touch parts (Film).

The conventional display has a touch sensor between the cover glass layer and the CF glass and TFT glass layers, whereas In-cell Touch has a touch sensor between the CF glass layer and the TFT glass layer without a cover glass layer.

Clear Picture Quality

Compared to general touch products, TNF5J implements clear picture quality without milk effects caused by additional touch sensor film parts.

While scenery on the conventional display looks blurry, the image on the In-cell Touch is clear.

Design Flexibility

By providing integrated parts such as touchscreen, display, and webOS, users can realize free design for their own needs.

Various types of displays using TNF5J such as kiosk displays and publicity displays are placed.

A woman is touching a kiosk to select a hamburger from the menu.

24hrs / 7days

TNF5J’s excellent durability allows for use in kiosks that require a full day of operation.
With a 178-degree wide viewing angle, the display content is visible from any angle.

Wide Viewing Angle

IPS panel technology provides better control of the liquid crystals, which in turn allows the screen to be viewed at virtually any angle.
A woman is touching a lower installed TNF5J. The TNF5J is installed tilted toward the woman so she can see the display content well.

45-degree Tilt
(Face up)
Installation Possible

When a display is installed at low places, it is usually tilted for the user’s viewing comfort. Considering this, the installation with a max tilt of 45 degrees is supported.
The user places all ten fingers on the TNF5J display to touch it.

10 Points of
Multi-Touch

The TNF5J provides a more realistic touch sensation since it can recognize up to 10 points of multi-touch at once, and various touchbased user services can be provided through the screen.

High-Performance with
webOS 6.0

webOS 6.0, upgraded in SoC* and web engine, is available on TNF5J for a smooth execution of several tasks. LG webOS smart signage platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI** and provides to SI or/and developers simple app development tools such as SDK (Software Development Kit), SCAP, sample applications.

A number of tasks that can be done simultaneously are easily arranged through the webOS platform.

* SoC : System On Chip
** GUI : Graphical User Interface
Print

All Spec

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic, Polski

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    NO

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ePEAT(US only)

    NO

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES / NO

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

  • Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

    90ms ↓

  • Accuracy (Typ.)

    3.5mm

  • Available Object Size for Touch

    Ø6 mm ↑

  • Interface

    USB2.0

  • Multi Touch Point

    Max. 10 Points

  • Operating System Support

    Windows 10

  • Protection Glass Thickness

    N/A

  • Protection Glass Transmission

    N/A

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Width

    T/R/L/B : 9.1/9.1/9.1/16.1mm

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1360 x 835 x 175mm

  • Handle

    NO

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1231.8 x 709.6 x 39.2mm

  • Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    N/A

  • Packed Weight

    21.6Kg

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    300 x 300 mm

  • Weight (Head)

    16.8Kg

  • Weight (Head+Stand)

    N/A

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Power Built-in

    NO

  • OPS Type compatible

    NO

POWER

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

ACCESSORY

  • Optional

    NO

  • Basic

    Power Cord 1.55m, USB Cable(Type A-Type B) 1.8m, User Manual, QSG, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), RS232C Gender, IR Receiver

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Connected Care

    YES

  • Mobile CMS

    YES

  • Promota

    NO

  • SuperSign Cloud

    YES

  • SuperSign CMS

    YES

  • SuperSign Control+

    YES

  • SuperSign WB

    NO

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Power Protection

    N/A

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    YES

  • Direct Sunlight

    N/A

  • IP Rating

    N/A

  • Overlay Touch Compatibility

    N/A

  • Smart Calibration

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face down)

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face up)

    Max. 45 degree

PANEL

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,000:1

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Back Light Type

    Edge

  • Brightness

    450nit (Typ.)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07 Billion colors

  • Color Gamut

    NTSC 72%

  • Dynamic CR

    NO

  • Life time

    50,000Hrs (Min.)

  • Native Resolution

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Portait / Landscape

    YES / YES

  • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

    N/A

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Response Time

    9ms (G to G)

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    55

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 12%

  • Transparency

    N/A

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178º x 178º

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Local Key Operation

    NO

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    YES

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    NO

  • BLU Sensor

    NO

  • Current Sensor

    NO

  • FAN (Built-in)

    NO

  • Humidity Sensor

    NO

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    8GB

  • Pixel Sensor

    NO

  • Power Indicator

    NO

  • Proximity Sensor

    NO

  • Temperature Sensor

    YES

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    NO

CONNECTIVITY

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

  • Audio In

    NO

  • Audio Out

    YES

  • DP In

    NO

  • DP Out

    NO

  • DVI-D In

    NO

  • External Speaker Out

    NO

  • HDMI In

    YES (2ea)

  • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

    2.2/1.4

  • HDMI Out

    NO

  • IR In

    YES

  • IR Out

    NO

  • RGB In

    NO

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YES (1ea)

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    NO

  • RS232C In

    YES

  • RS232C Out

    NO

  • Touch USB

    USB2.0 Type B (1ea)

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Type A (1ea)

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • Pro:Idiom

    YES

  • Auto Set ID

    NO

  • Backlight Sync

    NO

  • Beacon

    NO

  • Booting Logo Image

    YES

  • Brightness Compensation

    NO

  • Cisco Certification

    YES

  • Control Manager

    YES

  • Crestron Connected

    YES

  • External Input Rotation

    NO

  • Fail over

    YES

  • Gapless Playback

    YES

  • Group Manager

    YES

  • HDMI-CEC

    YES

  • ISM Method

    YES

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    YES

  • Local Network Sync

    NO

  • Network Ready

    YES

  • No Signal Image

    YES

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    webOS 6.0

  • PBP

    NO

  • PIP

    NO

  • Play via URL

    YES

  • PM mode

    YES

  • RS232C Sync

    NO

  • Scan Inversion

    NO

  • Screen Rotation

    YES

  • Screen Share

    NO

  • Setting Data Cloning

    YES

  • SI Server Setting

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • Status Mailing

    YES

  • Tile Mode Setting

    NO

  • USB Plug & Play

    YES

  • Video Tag

    YES (4 Video Tag)

  • Wake on LAN

    YES

  • webRTC

    YES

  • W/B Setting by Grey scale

    NO

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    433 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 580 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

  • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

    89W

  • Max.

    170W

  • Typ.

    127W