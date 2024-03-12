55" In-Cell Touch Open Frame Signage

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
New In-Cell Touch Open Frame for Optimal Customization
In a car dealership, a man is touching TNF5J to change the color of a car on the display.
Slim & Light
The conventional display has a touch sensor between the cover glass layer and the CF glass and TFT glass layers, whereas In-cell Touch has a touch sensor between the CF glass layer and the TFT glass layer without a cover glass layer.
Clear Picture Quality
While scenery on the conventional display looks blurry, the image on the In-cell Touch is clear.
Design Flexibility
Various types of displays using TNF5J such as kiosk displays and publicity displays are placed.
High-Performance with
webOS 6.0
A number of tasks that can be done simultaneously are easily arranged through the webOS platform.
** GUI : Graphical User Interface
All Spec
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic, Polski
SOUND
-
Speaker (Built-in)
NO
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ePEAT(US only)
NO
-
ERP / Energy Star
YES / NO
DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH
-
Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)
90ms ↓
-
Accuracy (Typ.)
3.5mm
-
Available Object Size for Touch
Ø6 mm ↑
-
Interface
USB2.0
-
Multi Touch Point
Max. 10 Points
-
Operating System Support
Windows 10
-
Protection Glass Thickness
N/A
-
Protection Glass Transmission
N/A
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
T/R/L/B : 9.1/9.1/9.1/16.1mm
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1360 x 835 x 175mm
-
Handle
NO
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
1231.8 x 709.6 x 39.2mm
-
Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
N/A
-
Packed Weight
21.6Kg
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
300 x 300 mm
-
Weight (Head)
16.8Kg
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
N/A
OPS COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Power Built-in
NO
-
OPS Type compatible
NO
POWER
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
ACCESSORY
-
Optional
NO
-
Basic
Power Cord 1.55m, USB Cable(Type A-Type B) 1.8m, User Manual, QSG, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), RS232C Gender, IR Receiver
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Connected Care
YES
-
Mobile CMS
YES
-
Promota
NO
-
SuperSign Cloud
YES
-
SuperSign CMS
YES
-
SuperSign Control+
YES
-
SuperSign WB
NO
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Power Protection
N/A
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
YES
-
Direct Sunlight
N/A
-
IP Rating
N/A
-
Overlay Touch Compatibility
N/A
-
Smart Calibration
N/A
-
Tilt (Face down)
N/A
-
Tilt (Face up)
Max. 45 degree
PANEL
-
Contrast Ratio
1,000:1
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Back Light Type
Edge
-
Brightness
450nit (Typ.)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07 Billion colors
-
Color Gamut
NTSC 72%
-
Dynamic CR
NO
-
Life time
50,000Hrs (Min.)
-
Native Resolution
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
24/7
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Portait / Landscape
YES / YES
-
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)
N/A
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Response Time
9ms (G to G)
-
Screen Size (Inch)
55
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
Haze 12%
-
Transparency
N/A
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178º x 178º
FEATURE - HARDWARE
-
Local Key Operation
NO
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
YES
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
NO
-
BLU Sensor
NO
-
Current Sensor
NO
-
FAN (Built-in)
NO
-
Humidity Sensor
NO
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
8GB
-
Pixel Sensor
NO
-
Power Indicator
NO
-
Proximity Sensor
NO
-
Temperature Sensor
YES
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
NO
CONNECTIVITY
-
Daisy Chain
NO
-
Audio In
NO
-
Audio Out
YES
-
DP In
NO
-
DP Out
NO
-
DVI-D In
NO
-
External Speaker Out
NO
-
HDMI In
YES (2ea)
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
2.2/1.4
-
HDMI Out
NO
-
IR In
YES
-
IR Out
NO
-
RGB In
NO
-
RJ45(LAN) In
YES (1ea)
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
NO
-
RS232C In
YES
-
RS232C Out
NO
-
Touch USB
USB2.0 Type B (1ea)
-
USB In
USB2.0 Type A (1ea)
FEATURE - SOFTWARE
-
Pro:Idiom
YES
-
Auto Set ID
NO
-
Backlight Sync
NO
-
Beacon
NO
-
Booting Logo Image
YES
-
Brightness Compensation
NO
-
Cisco Certification
YES
-
Control Manager
YES
-
Crestron Connected
YES
-
External Input Rotation
NO
-
Fail over
YES
-
Gapless Playback
YES
-
Group Manager
YES
-
HDMI-CEC
YES
-
ISM Method
YES
-
Local Contents Scheduling
YES
-
Local Network Sync
NO
-
Network Ready
YES
-
No Signal Image
YES
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
webOS 6.0
-
PBP
NO
-
PIP
NO
-
Play via URL
YES
-
PM mode
YES
-
RS232C Sync
NO
-
Scan Inversion
NO
-
Screen Rotation
YES
-
Screen Share
NO
-
Setting Data Cloning
YES
-
SI Server Setting
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
SNMP
YES
-
Status Mailing
YES
-
Tile Mode Setting
NO
-
USB Plug & Play
YES
-
Video Tag
YES (4 Video Tag)
-
Wake on LAN
YES
-
webRTC
YES
-
W/B Setting by Grey scale
NO
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
433 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 580 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
DPM
0.5W
-
Power off
0.5W
-
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
89W
-
Max.
170W
-
Typ.
127W
-
