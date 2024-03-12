We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Key Features
- IR touch type with up to 20 simultaneously multitouch points / Max 10 Writing
- Ultra HD superior picture quality
- Built-in Content Management System and OPS kit
- Interface : HDMI (3), RGB / Audio In,RS232C In, RJ45,USB 2.0 (3, Front : 2ea, Bottom side: 1ea Only for software update), USB 3.0 (3), Touch Out(USB2.0,B Type) (2),HDMI (1), Optical Output / Audio Out
All Spec
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
English, Simplified Chineses, Catalan, Czech, Denmark, Arabic(Egypt), Finnish, French, German, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Netherlands(Dutch), Norwegian, Polski, Portugues(Europe), Portugues(Brazil), Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Türkçe, Ukrainian, Traditional Chinese
SOUND
-
Speaker (Built-in)
YES (12W x 2)
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE
-
ERP / Energy Star
YES / NO
DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH
-
Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)
10ms ↓
-
Accuracy (Typ.)
±1.5mm
-
Available Object Size for Touch
Ø3 mm ↑
-
Interface
USB2.0
-
Multi Touch Point
Max. 20 Points
-
Operating System Support
Windows 7/8/10/XP/Linux/Mac/Android (Windows XP/Linux/Mac Support one point touch)
-
Protection Glass Thickness
4mm (Anti-Glare)
-
Protection Glass Transmission
0.87
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
T/R/L/B : 17.7/17.7/17.7/45.7mm
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1700 x 1175 x 250mm
-
Handle
YES
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
1488 x 897 x 86mm
-
Packed Weight
67.6Kg
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400 mm
-
Weight (Head)
40Kg
OPS COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Power Built-in
YES
-
OPS Type compatible
YES (Slot)
POWER
-
Power Type
Built-in Power
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
ACCESSORY
-
Optional
NO
-
Basic
Power Cord 3M*1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 5M*1, HDMI Cable 3M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Wifi module
DEDICATED FEATURE - CREATE BOARD
-
Bluetooth
Bluetooth 4.0
-
CPU
Dual core A73+Dual core A53
-
GPU
Dual Core Mail G51
-
LAN
Gigabit LAN
-
Memory(RAM)
3GB
-
OS ver. (Android)
Android 8
-
Storage
16GB
-
Wi-Fi
802.11a/b/g/n/ac
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Connected Care
NO
PANEL
-
Contrast Ratio
1,200:1
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Back Light Type
Direct
-
Brightness
390nit (Typ., without Glass)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07 Billion colors
-
Color Gamut
NTSC 68%
-
Dynamic CR
NO
-
Life time
30,000Hrs (Min.)
-
Native Resolution
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
16/7
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Portait / Landscape
NO / YES
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Response Time
9ms (G to G)
-
Screen Size (Inch)
65
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
Haze 25%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178º x 178º
FEATURE - HARDWARE
-
Local Key Operation
YES
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
NO
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
16GB
-
Power Indicator
YES
-
Temperature Sensor
NO
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
YES
FEATURE - SOFTWARE
-
Booting Logo Image
NO
-
Crestron Connected
NO
-
HDMI-CEC
NO
-
Network Ready
NO
-
PBP
NO
-
PIP
NO
-
PM mode
NO
-
Screen Share
YES
-
Setting Data Cloning
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
NO
-
Wake on LAN
NO
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
495 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 938 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
DPM
0.5W
-
Power off
0.5W
-
Max.
275W
-
Typ.
145W
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
Audio In
YES
-
Audio Out
YES
-
DP In
NO
-
DP Out
NO
-
DVI-D In
NO
-
External Speaker Out
NO
-
HDMI In
YES (3ea)
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
2.2/1.4
-
HDMI Out
YES
-
IR In
NO
-
RGB In
YES
-
RJ45(LAN) In
YES (1ea)
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
NO
-
RS232C In
YES
-
RS232C Out
NO
-
Touch USB
USB2.0 Type B (2ea)
-
USB In
USB3.0 Type A (3ea), USB2.0 Type A (3ea)
-
