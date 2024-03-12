About Cookies on This Site

TR3BF Series - 65" Touch Signage

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

TR3BF Series - 65" Touch Signage

65TR3BF-B

TR3BF Series - 65" Touch Signage

(3)
LG TR3BF Series - 65" Touch Signage, 65TR3BF-B
Key Features

  • IR touch type with up to 20 simultaneously multitouch points / Max 10 Writing
  • Ultra HD superior picture quality
  • Built-in Content Management System and OPS kit
  • Interface : HDMI (3), RGB / Audio In,RS232C In, RJ45,USB 2.0 (3, Front : 2ea, Bottom side: 1ea Only for software update), USB 3.0 (3), Touch Out(USB2.0,B Type) (2),HDMI (1), Optical Output / Audio Out
More
True Interactivity to Bring People Together1

True Interactivity to Bring People Together

With differentiated cutting-edge touch technology, the TR3BF Series supports multi-touch & writing functions providing accurate drawing and authentic touch quality. In addition, the Air Class and web browsers support multi-directional communication and interactive learning, which will help you achieve the successful business.
Multi Touch & Writing1
GENUINE TOUCH & WRITING EXPERIENCE

Multi Touch & Writing

The TR3BF Series can simultaneously use up to 20 points of multitouch and 10 points of writing, as well as 2 types of stylus pens. This function offers a lifelike board writing experience and makes collaboration much easier.
Palm erasing<br>1
GENUINE TOUCH & WRITING EXPERIENCE

Palm erasing

The TR3BF Series allows you to easily erase texts, pictures, etc, written on the screen by using your own hands. This is not only easier than erasing with the stylus, but also makes you feel more natural, like you're erasing a real whiteboard.
Air Class
EASY CONNECT & SHARING

Air Class

Air Class supports connecting up to 30 students and offers interactive meetings for all mobile devices on the same network, providing a variety of tools such as voting, answering, and sharing project texts.
Screen Sharing
EASY CONNECT & SHARING

Screen Sharing

The TR3BF Series allows you to share screens and content with laptops and other mobile devices. This makes meetings and classes as efficient and immersive as possible.
Built-in OPS kit
EASY CONNECT & SHARING

Built-in OPS kit

The TR3BF Series supports OPS slots, allowing you to easily and conveniently mount OPS desktop at the back of the digital board without the hassle of connecting to an external desktop, offering you more expanded functions.
Web browser
USER FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

Web browser

The TR3BF Series can use the Chrome web browser which is built into the Android OS, so you can search the web easily and quickly, without the need to connect to an external desktop.
All-in one1
USER FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

All-in one

The TR3BF Series integrates both Android and Note Apps into a high performance SoC, without a PC.
Various size with Ultra HD
SUPERIOR PICTURE QUALITY

Various size with Ultra HD

Using UHD resolution will allow you to view details at a resolution that is four times higher than FHD, even while zoomed in. Various content such as documents, images, and videos are displayed without any distortion of image quality, which is especially important in an educational and collaborating environment.
True Color, Immersive View
SUPERIOR PICTURE QUALITY

True Color, Immersive View

The TR3BF Series shows multimedia content for the attendees more vividly. The IPS panel clearly displays content at various angles, regardless of where attendees are sitting. Each pixel of the IPS panel reproduces the actual image's color without any distortion.
Print

All Spec

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, Simplified Chineses, Catalan, Czech, Denmark, Arabic(Egypt), Finnish, French, German, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Netherlands(Dutch), Norwegian, Polski, Portugues(Europe), Portugues(Brazil), Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Türkçe, Ukrainian, Traditional Chinese

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    YES (12W x 2)

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES / NO

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

  • Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

    10ms ↓

  • Accuracy (Typ.)

    ±1.5mm

  • Available Object Size for Touch

    Ø3 mm ↑

  • Interface

    USB2.0

  • Multi Touch Point

    Max. 20 Points

  • Operating System Support

    Windows 7/8/10/XP/Linux/Mac/Android (Windows XP/Linux/Mac Support one point touch)

  • Protection Glass Thickness

    4mm (Anti-Glare)

  • Protection Glass Transmission

    0.87

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Width

    T/R/L/B : 17.7/17.7/17.7/45.7mm

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1700 x 1175 x 250mm

  • Handle

    YES

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1488 x 897 x 86mm

  • Packed Weight

    67.6Kg

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    600 x 400 mm

  • Weight (Head)

    40Kg

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Power Built-in

    YES

  • OPS Type compatible

    YES (Slot)

POWER

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

ACCESSORY

  • Optional

    NO

  • Basic

    Power Cord 3M*1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 5M*1, HDMI Cable 3M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Wifi module

DEDICATED FEATURE - CREATE BOARD

  • Bluetooth

    Bluetooth 4.0

  • CPU

    Dual core A73+Dual core A53

  • GPU

    Dual Core Mail G51

  • LAN

    Gigabit LAN

  • Memory(RAM)

    3GB

  • OS ver. (Android)

    Android 8

  • Storage

    16GB

  • Wi-Fi

    802.11a/b/g/n/ac

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Connected Care

    NO

PANEL

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,200:1

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Back Light Type

    Direct

  • Brightness

    390nit (Typ., without Glass)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07 Billion colors

  • Color Gamut

    NTSC 68%

  • Dynamic CR

    NO

  • Life time

    30,000Hrs (Min.)

  • Native Resolution

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    16/7

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Portait / Landscape

    NO / YES

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Response Time

    9ms (G to G)

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    65

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 25%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178º x 178º

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Local Key Operation

    YES

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    NO

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    16GB

  • Power Indicator

    YES

  • Temperature Sensor

    NO

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    YES

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • Booting Logo Image

    NO

  • Crestron Connected

    NO

  • HDMI-CEC

    NO

  • Network Ready

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • PIP

    NO

  • PM mode

    NO

  • Screen Share

    YES

  • Setting Data Cloning

    NO

  • Smart Energy Saving

    NO

  • Wake on LAN

    NO

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    495 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 938 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

  • Max.

    275W

  • Typ.

    145W

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • Audio In

    YES

  • Audio Out

    YES

  • DP In

    NO

  • DP Out

    NO

  • DVI-D In

    NO

  • External Speaker Out

    NO

  • HDMI In

    YES (3ea)

  • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

    2.2/1.4

  • HDMI Out

    YES

  • IR In

    NO

  • RGB In

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YES (1ea)

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    NO

  • RS232C In

    YES

  • RS232C Out

    NO

  • Touch USB

    USB2.0 Type B (2ea)

  • USB In

    USB3.0 Type A (3ea), USB2.0 Type A (3ea)