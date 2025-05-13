65" LG CreateBoard Standard

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Key Features
- Resolution : 3,840 × 2,160 (UHD)
- Brightness : 400 nit (Typ.)
- Multi-Touch Point : Max. 50 Points
- OS Ver. : Andorid 14 (EDLA)
- Interface (Input) : HDMI (3), DP, RGB (VGA), Audio, RS-232C, RJ45 (LAN), USB Type-C (2), USB 3.0 Type-A (5), USB 2.0 Type-A
- Interface (Output) : HDMI Out, Audio Out, Touch USB (3), RJ45 (LAN)
Innovate, Collaborate, and Create with Seamless Technology, LG CreateBoard
In the lecture room, there's a large interactive digital board installed on the wall, vividly displaying lecture materials on the screen.
* All images are for illustrative purposes only.
Creative Whiteboard Solution
LG CreateBoard offers a lifelike touch experience, allowing users to interact with content directly on the board. You can write, draw, zoom, and rotate using just your fingers, making it an effective tool for creative projects or presentations. Additionally, LG CreateBoard enables screen and content sharing, making it an excellent tool for seamless collaboration even with remote team members.
In the ideation space of the lecture room, there are two smart boards—one mounted on the wall and the other a stand-alone unit. Students freely share their opinions by writing on them.
Various Teaching Templates
LG CreateBoard offers a variety of educational templates and tools such as a ruler, table, and sticky note, fostering active student participation and facilitating intuitive lessons.
During class, one student is writing on the digital whiteboard screen, while another is using a ruler tool from the toolbar menu.
Easy to Save / Import / Export
LG CreateBoard incorporates straightforward import and export features. Resources can be saved and directly imported to and from Google Drive or OneDrive. After meetings, you can directly send emails to share materials, or scan a QR code to transfer them to your personal device.
Materials for the meeting can be easily imported, saved, and exported thanks to the digital whiteboard's various functions.
LG CreateBoard Lab
LG’s proprietary whiteboarding software
An interactive smart board is mounted on the wall of the conference room, with the intuitive menu bar displayed on the screen.
Tools for Fluid Discussion
A variety of tools such as a calculator, clock, and sticky note are available to facilitate smooth discussions and ensure seamless idea sharing and communication. Also, users can personalize the menu bar with their most frequently used tools, thereby improving their work efficiency.
Web Browser
When you need a reference during a discussion, you can access various online information in real time with the simple click of a web browser. The necessary information found on the internet can be easily dragged and dropped into the material you’re creating, enhancing the productivity of your meetings.
* Users can drag and drop text, images, links, etc.
Multi-OS Support
LG CreateBoard Lab offers multi-OS support, allowing users to utilize it not only with LG CreateBoard but also with other devices. This enables users to maintain a seamless experience on tablets, laptops, and various other devices, even outside the classroom.
* Certain features may not be supported depending on the operating system.
* LG CreateBoard Lab is compatible with Android, Windows, Chrome, and the Web.
LG CreateBoard Share
LG CreateBoard Share offers a wireless screen sharing feature, providing users with a flexible discussion environment. Users can share their screen from their own PC, tablet, or smartphone, simplifying the process of sharing and collaborating on team projects or presentation materials.
The materials displayed on the interactive digital board are wirelessly shared and shown identically on laptops, tablets, and smartphones simultaneously.
* LG CreateBoard also supports app-less sharing for PC, tablet, or smartphone (via website) within the same network.
* For a more stable connection, we recommend the installation of a dedicated app (LG CreateBoard Share).
* LG CreateBoard Share app is compatible with Android 5.1 and higher, iOS 12.0 and higher, and MacOS 11.0 and higher.
Wireless ScreenShare Feature for Seamless Meeting Environment
LG CreateBoard Share establishes a seamless and stable meeting room without the need for extra cables or connections. Presenters can now share their screens without the need to inconveniently move around and unplug and plug cables each time the presenter changes. With the capability to share up to 9 screens in real-time, it’s possible to display multiple people’s materials simultaneously when needed, thereby enhancing the efficiency of collaboration.
Two images are shown side by side for a before-and-after comparison. One image displays multiple cables connected to different devices used for screen sharing during the meeting. The other image shows a tidy table with screen sharing facilitated wirelessly through the wireless screenshare feature, eliminating the need for multiple cables.
Simple Connection to LG CreateBoard Share
Users can easily utilize the wireless screen sharing feature via LG CreateBoard Share app, and even without the app, they can still conveniently access this feature through the website. A quick connection to LG CreateBoard Share can be established by entering a 6-digit code.
Presentation Convenience and Flexibility in Meeting Room
Wireless screen sharing empowers presenters to navigate freely within a meeting room, unencumbered by cables. This feature enables them to seamlessly control their presentations directly from their own devices. In addition, they can conveniently send photos and videos stored on their personal devices, enhancing the fluidity and richness of their presentations.
A presentation is underway in the meeting room equipped with an interactive smart board, with the presenter seamlessly controlling his materials via wireless screen sharing on his tablet.
Presentation Convenience and Flexibility in Classroom
In the classroom, the lecturer or presenter doesn’t need to conduct the lesson near the LG CreateBoard, but can flexibly conduct the lesson from anywhere in the classroom. This promotes a more flexible classroom environment and can help keep students more focused.
In the classroom equipped with an digital whiteboard, a presenter conducts a session, managing presentation materials on his tablet via wireless screen sharing.
Secure Mode
LG CreateBoard Share supports Secure Mode, which allows users to grant permissions for sharing. Secure Mode prevents unauthorized users from sharing their screen.
LG ConnectedCare
LG ConnectedCare is a cloud solution for remotely monitoring, controlling, and managing the status of LG CreateBoard and LG signage displays. This feature enables IT managers to operate and manage important resources on operating devices without physically visiting sites.
LG ConnectedCare enables the remote management of the LG CreateBoard and digital signage for scheduling, broadcasting videos, images, and audio, as well as live streaming.
* ‘LG ConnectedCare’ needs to be purchased separately.
* The availability of the ‘LG ConnectedCare’ service differs by region, so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
Dashboard
The LG ConnectedCare dashboard allows you to view and monitor multiple devices at the same time, thereby saving time and boosting efficiency.
Dashboards available on LG ConnectedCare are currently being displayed.
Remote-control
The LG ConnectedCare enables centralized and simple control of digital signage connected to the system. Frequently used functions such as power on/off, scheduling and screen brightness adjustment can be applied remotely
The IT manager can remotely control devices in the classroom such as power on/off, scheduling and screen brightness adjustment functions.
Broadcasting
Messages and a range of other content can be sent from the main system to individual devices connected to LG ConnectedCare. Company events or announcements can be broadcasted remotely from the cental system at once.
Company notices are remotely broadcast on multiple screens installed in the office, lobby, and break area.
Alert Message
In case of urgent occasions such as a fire or a natural disaster, alert messages can be distributed manually across the system, which help teachers and students to swiftly perceive the situation and promptly take safety action.
LG ConnectedCare allows for remote broadcasting, enabling the ability to send a message to multiple selected devices at once.
Google Certification
Google Certification
LG CreateBoard has received Google certification, enabling users to seamlessly integrate with the Google ecosystem by connecting their Google accounts.
* Exceptions apply in regions without Google services.
* A Google account is required to access the Google ecosystem.
Google Play Store
Users have access to the Google Play Store, where they can download a wide range of applications, including educationrelated games, tools, and more for an expanded experience.
* Exceptions apply in regions without Google services.
* A Google account is required to access the Google Play Store.
Secure Functions
The Screen Lock function allows users to lock and unlock the screen.
Screen Lock
Users can lock the screen using the Screen Lock function, and unlock it by entering a password. This protective measure can be set up in the Settings menu, safeguarding the device from unauthorized access.
USB Lock Mode
USB Lock Mode is a security measure that helps prevent data from being copied to unauthorized devices, which is essential when being used in spaces where security is critical.
Auto-remove Files
Users can set LG CreateBoard to delete files regularly for enhanced security.
Other Features
In the meeting room, individuals are actively exchanging ideas by writing on the LG's interactive digital board screen at the same time.
Multi-touch
LG CreateBoard boasts a multi-touch functionality that can concurrently detect up to 50 touch points. This feature facilitates simultaneous touch and gesture inputs from multiple users, fostering easy collaboration and idea sharing among team members. This enables efficient interaction in group activities or meetings.
USB-C connectivity simplifies connections, easily transmits data, and can charge devices with up to 65W.
C-type Connection
USB-C connectivity simplifies connections which enables charging and sending data simultaneously over just one single cable.
* USB Type-C cables are sold separately.
The LG's smart board can wirelessly connect to devices such as keyboards, mice, and speakers via Bluetooth.
Bluetooth Connectivity
LG CreateBoard supports wireless Bluetooth connections to various devices such as a speaker, mouse, keyboard, etc. This is optimal for building a hybrid environment so that online and offline classes can proceed smoothly.
Front Connectivity Design
LG CreateBoard is designed with front display ports, making it easy for users to connect or disconnect cables.
* Some ports including the power connector, are located on the side and back of the unit.
Front Speaker and Subwoofer
LG CreateBoard delivers audio clarity with powerful front-facing speakers and a dedicated subwoofer. LG CreateBoard provides reliable sound quality that supports effective communication and collaboration without the need for additional audio equipment.
Thanks to the LG digital board's flicker-free function, even if users look at the screen for a long time, they can use the device with more comfort.
Advanced Eye-care
LG CreateBoard has introduced a flicker-free function. With the reduced flickering of the monitor’s backlight, users can use the device with more comfort even when using it for a long time.
* All sizes of TR3DQ models received official Flicker Free certification from TUV Rheinland. (January 2025 ~ January 2028). In the flicker-free test, it is confirmed that there is no visible flicker and no invisible flicker defined by the test standards in the range of 0 to 3,000 Hz at various brightness settings.
Built-in OPS Slot
LG CreateBoard supports OPS slots, allowing users to conveniently mount OPS Module at the back of the screen without the hassle of connecting to an external desktop. This enables various PC functions and Windows software.
* OPS : Open Pluggable Specification
* OPS slot is sold separately
Multi-screen Mode
LG CreateBoard supports a multi-screen mode, allowing users to utilize multiple screens simultaneously. Users can take notes, play videos, and browse the web at the same time, thereby enhancing work efficiency.
* Multi window mode may not work for some apps.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size (Inch)
65"
-
Panel Technology
VA
-
Back Light Type
Direct
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
3840x2160 (UHD)
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Brightness
400nit (Typ.)
-
Contrast Ratio
5000:1
-
Dynamic CR
5000:1
-
Color Gamut
NTSC 72%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
10bit(8bit + FRC)
-
Response Time
6.5ms
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
25%
-
Life time
50,000 Hrs(L50, Min.)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
16/7
-
Portait / Landscape
No / Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI In
Yes(3, Front1/Back2)
-
DP In
Yes(1)
-
RGB In
Yes(1, VGA)
-
Audio In
Yes(1)
-
RS232C In
Yes(1)
-
RJ45(LAN) In
Yes(1)
-
USB In
USB3.0 Type A(5) - Front2/Back2/Top1
USB2.0 Type A(1),
USB Type-C(2, For the front 1, PD 65W without OPS/
DP-Alt ) - Front1/Back1
-
HDMI Out
Yes(1)
-
Audio Out
Yes(1), Optical Yes(1, SPDIF)
-
Touch USB
Yes(3, Front1/Back2)
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
Yes(1)
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
T/R/L/B：25.6/15/15/43.5mm
-
Weight (Head)
34.75Kg
-
Packed Weight
41.55Kg
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
1488.4×907.5×99.7mm
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
600x400mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1628×1014×185mm
FEATURE - HARDWARE
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
64GB
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
Yes (Slot type)
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
Yes
-
Power Indicator
Yes
-
Local Key Operation
Yes
FEATURE - SOFTWARE
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
Android14(EDLA)
-
Booting Logo Image
Yes
-
RS232C Sync
Yes (LG RS232C Command)
-
PIP
Yes (1) external source
-
PBP
Yes(4)
-
Screen Share
Yes (CreateBoard Share)
-
Setting Data Cloning
Yes
-
Crestron Connected
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes (Energy Saving)
-
Wake on LAN
Yes
-
Network Ready
Yes (Fast Power On)
-
HDMI-CEC
Yes
-
webRTC
Yes(CreateBoard Share website mirr used WebRTC)
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 90%
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
Yes
-
DPM
Yes
-
Power off
＜0.5W
-
Max.
295W(measured:270W)
-
Typ.
140W(measured:130W)
SOUND
-
Speaker (Built-in)
speaker：Yes (20Wx2 + 20W)
output：Yes (18Wx2 + 18W)
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
IEC 62368-1:2018; UL 62368-1:2019
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ERP / Energy Star
Yes / Yes
-
ePEAT(US only)
Yes(Bronze)
OPS COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type compatible
Yes (Slot)
-
OPS Power Built-in
Yes
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Connected Care
Yes
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
English, Simplified Chinese, Czech, Denmark, Arabic(Egypt), Finnish, French, German, Greek, Italian, Korean, Netherlands(Dutch), Norwegian, Polski, Portugues(Europe), Portugues(Brazil), Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Türkçe, Ukrainian, Traditional Chinese, Hungarian, Thai, Indonesian, Kazakh, Catalan, Basque, Japanese,Estonian, Lithunian
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Power Cord 3 M*1, USB Cable(Type A-Type B) 5 M*1, USB Type-C Cable(C to C) 1.8 M*1, HDMI Cable 3 M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Wifi module
-
Optional
WIB6540B
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Overlay Touch Compatibility
Yes
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
Yes
-
Power Protection
Yes
DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH
-
Available Object Size for Touch
Ø2 mm ↑
-
Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)
5ms ↓
-
Accuracy (Typ.)
±1mm
-
Interface
USB2.0
-
Protection Glass Thickness
3.2mm (Anti-Glare)
-
Protection Glass Transmission
88% (Typ.)
-
Operating System Support
Windows 10/ Windows 8/ Windows 7/ Android/ Linux/ macOS
(Linux/ macOS 1 Point)
-
Multi Touch Point
Max 50 Point
DEDICATED FEATURE - CREATE BOARD
-
CPU
Octa core A73x4 +A53x4 (A311D2)
-
GPU
Mali-G52 MP8
-
Memory(RAM)
8GB
-
Storage
64GB
-
Wi-Fi
WiFi 6E
-
LAN
Gigabit LAN
-
Bluetooth
Bluetooth 5.3
-
OS ver. (Android)
Android 14(EDLA)
-
