75" UHD Touch Interactive Digital Board

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

75" UHD Touch Interactive Digital Board

75TR3DJ-B

75" UHD Touch Interactive Digital Board

(2)
LG 75" UHD Touch Interactive Digital Board, 75TR3DJ-B
Key Features

  • Brightness : 390 nit (w/o Glass, Typ.)
  • Dual Pen. Dual Colour
  • Air Class, connec up to 30 students
  • Built-in Content Management System and OPS kit
  • IR touch type, Multi Touch Point : 20 Points (Max.)
  • Interface : HDMI (3), RGB (1), Audio In (1), RS-232C In (1), RJ45 (1), USB 3.0 Type A (3), USB 2.0 Type A (3), Audio Out / Optical Output, Touch USB (2)
More

True Interactivity for
Bringing People Together

When the teacher marks it on the TR3DJ, it is displayed on the students' electronic device screens at the same time.

* 86 inch
* All images are for illustrative purposes only.
Three children are drawing on the TR3DJ at the same time.

Multi Touch

The TR3DJ series can simultaneously use up to 20 points of multi touch. This function offers a lifelike board touch experience and makes collaboration much easier.
The user writes the words 'Dreams come true' with the electronic pen on the TR3DJ with 1mm gap between the screen and tempered glass.

Enhanced Visibility with Low Parallax

With 1mm gap between the screen and tempered glass, which supports low parallax, The TR3DJ series can offer precise touch and excellent writing experience.
A teacher and a child are solving crosswords puzzles on the display together, using the Stylus Pens.

Dual Pen &
Dual Color

The stylus pen comes in two different colors and with two different tip sizes of 3mm and 8mm. The dual pens enable users to write or draw simultaneously.
Same image is displayed on two separate screen, showing that the TR3DJ is capable of writing and annotate on all sources.

Easy Writing Experience

The TR3DJ series allows you to write and annotate on sources, so your writing experience can be easy and satisfying.
A teacher is having a class and the screen on the display is being shared to each students' laptop.

Air Class

Air Class supports connecting up to 30 students and offers interactive meetings for mobile devices on the same network, providing a variety of tools such as voting, answering, and sharing project texts. Air Class is easily accessible from the TR3DJ's main toolbar.
Built-in OPS Slot allows users to connect to an external desktop easily, which provides more expanded functions.

Built-in OPS Slot

The TR3DJ series supports OPS* slots, allowing you to easily and conveniently mount an OPS* device at the back of the digital board without the hassle of connecting to an external desktop, offering you more expanded functions.

* OPS : Open Pluggable Specification
The screens of students' laptops and teacher's mobile are being shared to the display.

ScreenShare Pro

ScreenShare Pro enables you to show up to six shared screens or a file on a screen in real-time, and it has enhanced usability by allowing users to share Chromecast and Apple device mirroring on the same network without any additional application.
Three people are gathered in a conference room, having a virtual meeting with other people who are appearing on the screen.

Bluetooth Connectivity

TR3DJ supports Bluetooth wireless connections to various devices such as speaker, mouse, keyboard, etc. This is optimal for building a hybrid environment so that online and offline meetings and classes can proceed smoothly.
A woman searching for information using the web browser.

Web Browser

The TR3DJ series supports an embedded Android web browser, so you can search the web easily and quickly, without connecting to an external tablet or computer.
The Toolbar Function allows you to easily control various functions such as spotlight and air class.

Toolbar

The Toolbar allows you to easily find and run the tool you need. The annotation feature works on virtually all file types, and you can highlight the section you wish to emphasize using the Spotlight function. The countdown and stopwatch features help you manage class time effectively.
The teacher is teaching the students in class and the students are listening to the sounds from the TR3DJ.

Audio Experience

The TR3DJ series supports built-in speakers in both sides of the front bezel which deliver clear audio experience.
USB is not being able to be connected to a display for security.

USB Block

USB Block Mode is a security measure that helps prevent data from being copied to unauthorized devices, which is essential for being used in spaces where security is critical.

All Spec

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, Simplified Chineses, Catalan, Czech, Denmark, Arabic(Egypt), Finnish, French, German, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Netherlands(Dutch), Norwegian, Polski, Portugues(Europe), Portugues(Brazil), Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Türkçe, Ukrainian, Traditional Chinese, Hungarian

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    YES (10W x 2)

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES / NO

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Width

    T/R/L/B : 18.9/18.9/18.9/45.7mm

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1863 x 1140 x 225mm

  • Handle

    YES

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1710 x 1020 x 87mm

  • Packed Weight

    68.1Kg

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    800 x 400 mm

  • Weight (Head)

    53.1Kg

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Power Built-in

    YES

  • OPS Type compatible

    YES (Slot)

POWER

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

ACCESSORY

  • Optional

    NO

  • Basic

    Power Cord 3M*1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 5M*1, HDMI Cable 3M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Wifi module

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

  • Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

    10ms ↓

  • Accuracy (Typ.)

    ±2.0mm

  • Available Object Size for Touch

    Ø3 mm ↑

  • Interface

    USB2.0

  • Multi Touch Point

    Max. 20 Points

  • Operating System Support

    Windows 7/8/10/XP/Linux/Mac/Android (Windows XP/Linux/Mac Support one point touch)

  • Protection Glass Thickness

    4mm (Anti-Glare)

  • Protection Glass Transmission

    0.87

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Connected Care

    NO

DEDICATED FEATURE - CREATE BOARD

  • Bluetooth

    Bluetooth 4.0

  • CPU

    Dual core A73+Dual core A53

  • GPU

    Dual Core Mail G51

  • LAN

    Gigabit LAN

  • Memory(RAM)

    3GB

  • OS ver. (Android)

    Android 8

  • Storage

    32GB

  • Wi-Fi

    802.11a/b/g/n/ac

PANEL

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,200:1

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Back Light Type

    Direct

  • Brightness

    390nit (Typ., without Glass)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07 Billion colors

  • Color Gamut

    NTSC 68%

  • Dynamic CR

    NO

  • Life time

    30,000Hrs (Min.)

  • Native Resolution

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    16/7

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Portait / Landscape

    NO / YES

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Response Time

    8ms (G to G)

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    75

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 25%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178º x 178º

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Local Key Operation

    YES

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    NO

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    32GB

  • Power Indicator

    YES

  • Temperature Sensor

    NO

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    YES

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • Booting Logo Image

    YES

  • Crestron Connected

    NO

  • HDMI-CEC

    YES

  • Network Ready

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • PIP

    NO

  • PM mode

    NO

  • Screen Share

    YES

  • Setting Data Cloning

    NO

  • Smart Energy Saving

    NO

  • Wake on LAN

    NO

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    887 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1194 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

  • Max.

    350W

  • Typ.

    260W

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • Audio In

    YES

  • Audio Out

    YES

  • DP In

    NO

  • DP Out

    NO

  • DVI-D In

    NO

  • External Speaker Out

    NO

  • HDMI In

    YES (3ea)

  • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

    2.2/1.4

  • HDMI Out

    NO

  • IR In

    NO

  • RGB In

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YES (1ea)

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    NO

  • RS232C In

    YES

  • RS232C Out

    NO

  • Touch USB

    USB2.0 Type B (2ea)

  • USB In

    USB3.0 Type A (3ea), USB2.0 Type A (3ea)