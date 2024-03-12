About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
75'' UHD IR-Type Touch Interactive Digital Board

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

75'' UHD IR-Type Touch Interactive Digital Board

75TR3PJ-B

75'' UHD IR-Type Touch Interactive Digital Board

(3)
  • LG 75'' UHD IR-Type Touch Interactive Digital Board, 75TR3PJ-B
  • LG 75'' UHD IR-Type Touch Interactive Digital Board, 75TR3PJ-B
  • LG 75'' UHD IR-Type Touch Interactive Digital Board, 75TR3PJ-B
  • LG 75'' UHD IR-Type Touch Interactive Digital Board, 75TR3PJ-B
  • LG 75'' UHD IR-Type Touch Interactive Digital Board, 75TR3PJ-B
  • LG 75'' UHD IR-Type Touch Interactive Digital Board, 75TR3PJ-B
  • LG 75'' UHD IR-Type Touch Interactive Digital Board, 75TR3PJ-B
LG 75'' UHD IR-Type Touch Interactive Digital Board, 75TR3PJ-B
LG 75'' UHD IR-Type Touch Interactive Digital Board, 75TR3PJ-B
LG 75'' UHD IR-Type Touch Interactive Digital Board, 75TR3PJ-B
LG 75'' UHD IR-Type Touch Interactive Digital Board, 75TR3PJ-B
LG 75'' UHD IR-Type Touch Interactive Digital Board, 75TR3PJ-B
LG 75'' UHD IR-Type Touch Interactive Digital Board, 75TR3PJ-B
LG 75'' UHD IR-Type Touch Interactive Digital Board, 75TR3PJ-B

Key Features

  • Brightness : 390 nit (w/o Glass, Typ.)
  • Multi Touch Point : 20 Points (Max.)
  • ScreenShare Pro
  • Air Class
  • Interface : HDMI (3), RGB (1), Audio In (1), RS-232C In (1), RJ45 (1), USB 3.0 Type A (3), USB 2.0 Type A (1), USB 3.1 Type C (1), Audio Out / Optical Output, Touch USB (2)
More

True Interactivity for
Bringing People Together

When the teacher marks it on the TR3PJ, it is displayed on the students' electronic device screens at the same time.

* 86 inch
* All images are for illustrative purposes only.
** Video Conferencing Solutions need to be purchased separately.

Multi Touch & Writing

The TR3PJ series can simultaneously use up to 20 points of multi touch. This function offers a lifelike board writing experience and makes collaboration much easier.

Three children are drawing on the TR3PJ at the same time.

The screens of students' laptops and teacher's mobile are being shared to the display.

ScreenShare Pro Upgrade

With the newly upgraded ScreenShare Pro, which enables to show a maximum of six shared screens or a file on a screen in real-time, it has enhanced usability by allowing users to share Chromecast, Airplay and Miracast mirroring on the same network.

* ScreenShare Pro is a Wi-Fi based software and supported by separated application.
** All devices should be connected within the same network.
A teacher is having a class and the screen on the display is being shared to each students' laptop.

Air Class

Air Class supports connecting up to 30 students and offers interactive classes by using mobile devices equipped with web browsers, providing a variety of tools such as voting, answering, and sharing project texts.
Display Power Management function to manage power more efficiently.

DPM
(Display Power Management)

By activating DPM function, the display can be set to be on only when there is an input signal, which enables more efficient power management.
Engineering Drawing class with TR3PJ's annotation tool using Un-do and Re-do functions.

Annotation Upgrade

At annotation tool mode, ‘Un-do’ and ‘Re-do’ functions provide enhanced user experience. (Annotation tool can be used on any source.)

* Un-do : Moves one step back
Re-do : Moves one step forward
A woman searching for information using the web browser.

Web Browser

The TR3PJ series supports the web browser* in the Android OS**, so you can search the web easily and quickly, without connecting to an external desktop.

* Network-based Function
** The Android OS is updated to 9.0 ver.
System-on-a chip integrated with Android OS and free apps.

All-in-One

The TR3PJ series integrates both Android OS and Free apps into a high performance SoC, without a PC.

Secure Mode

Secured mode disables screen mirroring options for SSP (Screen Share Pro), which is an application that enables screen sharing between mobile devices and the display, to prevent any unauthorized contents to be shown via screen sharing functions in various devices.

Secure Mode for blocking unauthorized contents.

Built-in OPS Slot allows users to connect to an external desktop easily, which provides more expanded functions.

Built-in OPS Slot

The TR3PJ series supports OPS slots, allowing you to easily and conveniently mount OPS desktop at the back of the interactive digital board with internal power delivery.
USB is not being able to be connected to a display for security.

USB Block

The USB Block Mode that helps secure and prevent data from being copied into unauthorized devices in advance, which is essential for being used in space where security is critical.

Partial Capture

Users can select the desired area of the screen to crop the image and store that in internal memory. Also, TR3PJ allows that send cropped images directly to email or note apps.

A woman captures part of the TR3PJ and explains it to the man.

Three people are gathered in a conference room, having a virtual meeting with other people who are appearing on the screen.

Bluetooth Connectivity

TR3PJ supports Bluetooth to connect wirelessly to various devices such as speaker, mouse, keyboard, etc. This is optimized for building a hybrid environment so that online and offline meetings and classes can proceed with ease.
Print

All Spec

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    YES (16W x 2)

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES / NO

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, Simplified Chineses, Catalan, Czech, Denmark, Arabic(Egypt), Finnish, French, German, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Netherlands(Dutch), Norwegian, Polski, Portugues(Europe), Portugues(Brazil), Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Türkçe, Ukrainian, Traditional Chinese, Hungarian, Latvian, Thai

ACCESSORY

  • Optional

    NO

  • Basic

    Power Cord 3M*1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 5M*1, HDMI Cable 3M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Wifi module

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

  • Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

    10ms ↓

  • Accuracy (Typ.)

    ±1mm

  • Available Object Size for Touch

    Ø2 mm ↑

  • Interface

    USB3.0

  • Multi Touch Point

    Max. 20 Points

  • Operating System Support

    Windows 7/8/10/XP/Linux/Mac/Android (Windows XP/Linux/Mac Support one point touch)

  • Protection Glass Thickness

    4mm (Anti-Glare)

  • Protection Glass Transmission

    0.87

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 90 %

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Width

    T/R/L/B : 17.7/17.7/17.7/45.7mm

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1863 × 1140 x 225mm

  • Handle

    YES

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1710 × 1020 × 87.0mm

  • Packed Weight

    64.7Kg

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    800 x 400 mm

  • Weight (Head)

    52.2Kg

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Power Built-in

    YES

  • OPS Type compatible

    YES (Slot)

POWER

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

DEDICATED FEATURE - CREATE BOARD

  • Bluetooth

    Bluetooth 5.0

  • CPU

    Quad core A73

  • GPU

    Mail G52 Multicore 2

  • LAN

    Gigabit LAN

  • Memory(RAM)

    4GB

  • OS ver. (Android)

    Android 9

  • Storage

    32GB

  • Wi-Fi

    802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Connected Care

    YES

PANEL

  • Contrast Ratio

    4,000:1

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Back Light Type

    Direct

  • Brightness

    390nit (Typ., without Glass)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7 Million colors

  • Color Gamut

    NTSC 72%

  • Dynamic CR

    NO

  • Life time

    30,000Hrs (Min.)

  • Native Resolution

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    16/7

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Portait / Landscape

    NO / YES

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Response Time

    8.5ms (G to G)

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    75

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 25%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178º x 178º

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Local Key Operation

    YES

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    YES

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    32GB

  • Power Indicator

    YES

  • Temperature Sensor

    NO

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    YES

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • Audio In

    YES

  • Audio Out

    YES

  • DP In

    NO

  • DP Out

    NO

  • DVI-D In

    NO

  • External Speaker Out

    NO

  • HDMI In

    YES (3ea)

  • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

    2.2/1.4

  • HDMI Out

    YES

  • IR In

    NO

  • RGB In

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YES (1ea)

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    YES

  • RS232C In

    YES

  • RS232C Out

    NO

  • Touch USB

    USB3.0 Type B (2ea)

  • USB In

    USB3.0 Type A (4ea), USB2.0 Type A (1ea), USB Type C (1ea)

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • Booting Logo Image

    YES

  • Crestron Connected

    YES

  • HDMI-CEC

    YES

  • Network Ready

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • PIP

    NO

  • PM mode

    NO

  • Screen Share

    YES

  • Setting Data Cloning

    NO

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Wake on LAN

    YES

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    955 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1706 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

  • Max.

    500W

  • Typ.

    280W