UM5J Series - 110" UHD Large Screen Signage

UHD Large Screen Signage
A man is watching an advertisement on the big screen of a sports store.
Slim Design
The bezel size of UM5J series is 17mm. The depth is 79.5mm (98") and 99mm (110") .
Super High Resolution
With a resolution 4 times higher than FHD, UHD displays content more vivid and colorful.
Built-in Speaker
One signage on the wall has a built-in speaker which renders rich audio.
High Brightness
UM5J series has a brightness of 500 nits, so it is clearly visible, even under strong light.
Support HDMI CEC Command
UM5J has a function called HDMI-CEC, so when HDMI is connected, other devices connected to the TV can be easily operated using an LG Remote Controller.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size (Inch)
110
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Back Light Type
Direct
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz
-
Brightness
500nit (Typ.)
-
Contrast Ratio
1,200:1
-
Dynamic CR
1,000,000:1
-
Color Gamut
DCI 85%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178º x 178º
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07 Billion colors
-
Response Time
8ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
Haze 1%
-
Life time
30,000Hrs (Typ.)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
16/7
-
Portait / Landscape
NO / YES
-
Transparency
N/A
-
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)
N/A
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI In
YES (3ea)
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
2.2/1.4
-
DP In
NO
-
DVI-D In
NO
-
RGB In
NO
-
Audio In
NO
-
RS232C In
NO
-
RJ45(LAN) In
YES (1ea)
-
IR In
NO
-
USB In
USB2.0 Type A (2ea)
-
HDMI Out
NO
-
DP Out
NO
-
Audio Out
YES
-
Touch USB
NO
-
External Speaker Out
NO
-
RS232C Out
NO
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
NO
-
IR Out
NO
-
Daisy Chain
NO
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
T/B/L/R: 17mm
-
Weight (Head)
80Kg
-
Packed Weight
110Kg
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
2474 x 1408 x 99mm
-
Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
N/A
-
Handle
NO
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
1500 x 600 mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
2680 x 1730 x 320mm
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
N/A
FEATURE - HARDWARE
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
16GB
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
YES
-
Temperature Sensor
NO
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
NO
-
Pixel Sensor
NO
-
Proximity Sensor
NO
-
Current Sensor
NO
-
BLU Sensor
NO
-
Humidity Sensor
NO
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
NO
-
Power Indicator
YES
-
Local Key Operation
YES
-
FAN (Built-in)
NO
FEATURE - SOFTWARE
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
Non-webOS
-
Local Contents Scheduling
NO
-
Group Manager
NO
-
USB Plug & Play
NO
-
Fail over
NO
-
Booting Logo Image
NO
-
No Signal Image
NO
-
RS232C Sync
NO
-
Local Network Sync
NO
-
Backlight Sync
NO
-
PIP
NO
-
PBP
NO
-
Screen Share
NO
-
Video Tag
NO
-
Play via URL
NO
-
Screen Rotation
NO
-
External Input Rotation
NO
-
Gapless Playback
NO
-
Tile Mode Setting
NO
-
Setting Data Cloning
NO
-
SNMP
NO
-
ISM Method
NO
-
Auto Set ID
NO
-
Status Mailing
NO
-
Control Manager
NO
-
Cisco Certification
NO
-
Crestron Connected
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
NO
-
PM mode
NO
-
Wake on LAN
NO
-
Network Ready
NO
-
Beacon
NO
-
HDMI-CEC
YES
-
SI Server Setting
NO
-
webRTC
NO
-
Pro:Idiom
NO
-
Brightness Compensation
NO
-
W/B Setting by Grey scale
NO
-
Scan Inversion
NO
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-in Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
520W
-
Max.
600W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
1774 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 2047 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
N/A
-
DPM
N/A
-
Power off
0.5W
SOUND
-
Speaker (Built-in)
YES (10W x 2)
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
UL / CB
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE Class "A"
-
ERP / Energy Star
YES(NewErP) / NO
-
ePEAT(US only)
NO
OPS COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type compatible
NO
-
OPS Power Built-in
NO
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign CMS
NO
-
SuperSign Control+
NO
-
SuperSign WB
NO
-
SuperSign Cloud
NO
-
Promota
NO
-
Mobile CMS
NO
-
Connected Care
YES
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic, polski
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
LG Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, Manual
-
Optional
NO
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Overlay Touch Compatibility
N/A
-
Smart Calibration
N/A
-
Tilt (Face up)
N/A
-
Tilt (Face down)
N/A
-
IP Rating
N/A
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
N/A
-
Power Protection
N/A
-
Direct Sunlight
N/A
-
