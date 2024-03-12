SH7DD Series - 43" Digital Signage

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
43"
-
Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness (cd/㎡)
700
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (2), DVI, RGB, Audio, USB 2.0
-
Output
Audio
-
External Control
RS232C In/Out, RJ45 In, IR Receiver In
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
11.9 mm (T/R/L), 18 mm (B)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
969.6 x 563.9 x 54 mm
-
Weight (head)
10.0 kg
-
VESATM Standard Mount Interface
200 x 200 mm
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
75W
-
Smart Energy Saving
55 W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes(N/A for EU ErP) / Yes(Energy Star 8.0)
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
External Media player Attatchable
Yes (MP500/MP700)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
SuperSign Premium
-
Control and Monitoring Software
SuperSign C
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller (include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, RGB Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, IR Receiver
-
Optional
Stand (ST-432T), Media player, Wall bracket (LSW230B), VESA Adapter (AM-B220S), Wi-Fi Dongle (AN-WF500), Touch Overlay (KT-T430)
