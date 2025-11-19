We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
UH5Q Series - 43" UHD Standard Signage
UHD Signage Display with LG webOS Platform and Advanced Security
Inside the café, two signage displays are mounted on the wall, each vividly showcasing menu images.
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
Superb Picture Quality with Ultra HD Resolution
With the resolution of UHD, it makes the colors and details of the content vivid and realistic. In addition, the wide viewing angle provides clear content.
Even & Slim Bezel Design
The UH5Q series features perfectly balanced horizontal and vertical slim bezels, creating a visually harmonious display solution. Its specialized design simplifies installation in retail environments while delivering a truly immersive viewing experience.
Convenient webOS Platform
The UH5Q is equipped with a high-performance SoC that allows for multiple tasks to be performed without a separate media player. The webOS platform provides app development tools with an intuitive UI that enhances user convenience, and includes webOS partner apps to create an SI-friendly environment.
* SoC : System On Chip
** SI : System Integrator
Design for Space Utilization
Designed with thin bezels and simple cable management, the UH5Q saves space. With specialized hidden power inlets, it can be installed close to the wall, leaving only about 13.5 mm of space with the slim bracket.
* The product image will differ slightly from the actual appearance of the product due to the variance caused by each inch option.
Durability that Provides Reliability
Optimized for business environments, the UH5Q is protected against salt, dust, iron powder and humidity thanks to conformal partial coating on power board, allowing for stable operation. Also, its customer-centric features, such as IP5x and Shock Monitoring*, provide both reliability and satisfaction.
The UH5Q has conformal coating to protect the display even in salty or humid environments.
* When a physical impact occurs on the product, an alert is provided to the administrator through the media controller.
Comprehensive Security
webOS Signage goes beyond security measures at the operating system (OS) level. LG Shield employs a five-tiered defense system, encompassing server, application, operating system, system, and hardware. Each layer operates independently, providing comprehensive protection against various threats. Also webOS platform support ETSI EN 303 645.
SuperSign Solutions
SuperSign is an integrated and intuitive content management solution for creative and organized digital signage content in your space, connecting customers to a range of services with convenient user experiences. There are a variety of versions such as SuperSign Cloud, so discover and enjoy the version that best fits you.
* SuperSign must be purchased separately.
All Spec
PANEL
Screen Size (Inch)
43"
Panel Technology
ADS
Back Light Type
Edge
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Native Resolution
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
Refresh Rate
60Hz
Brightness
500nit (Typ.)
Contrast Ratio
1,200:1 (Typ.)
Dynamic CR
1,000,000:1
Color Gamut
BT709 95%
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 X 178
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
10bit(D), 1.07Billion colors
Response Time
8m (G to G) (Typ.)
Surface Treatment (Haze)
25%(Typ)
Life time
50,000Hrs (Min.)
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
24/7
Portait / Landscape
Yes / Yes
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI In
Yes(3), 3840x2160@60Hz, HDCP 2.2/1.4
DP In
Yes(1), 3840x2160@60Hz, HDCP2.2/1.3
RS232C In
Yes (1), 4pin Phone-jack
RJ45(LAN) In
Yes (1)
IR In
Yes (1)
USB In
USB2.0 Type A(2)
Audio Out
Yes (1)
RS232C Out
Yes (1), 4pin Phone-jack
IR Out
No (Support IR daisy chain via RS232C IN/OUT)
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
Bezel Color
Black
Bezel Width
Even bezel : 11.4mm
Weight (Head)
9.4 kg
Packed Weight
11.3 kg
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
971.7 x 561.0 x 29.7mm
VESA Standard Mount Interface
200 x 200
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1055.0 x 660.0 x 140.0mm
FEATURE - HARDWARE
Internal Memory (eMMC)
16GB
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
Yes
Temperature Sensor
Yes
Auto Brightness Sensor
Yes(Built-in for Europe only, sold separately in other regions)
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
Yes
Local Key Operation
Yes
FEATURE - SOFTWARE
OS Ver. (webOS)
webOS8.0
Local Contents Scheduling
Yes
Group Manager
Yes
USB Plug & Play
Yes
Fail over
Yes
Booting Logo Image
Yes
No Signal Image
Yes
RS232C Sync
Yes
Local Network Sync
Yes
PIP
Yes
PBP
Yes (4)
Screen Share
Yes
Video Tag
Yes (4)
Play via URL
Yes
Screen Rotation
Yes
External Input Rotation
Yes
Gapless Playback
Yes
Tile Mode Setting
Yes (Max. 15x15)
Setting Data Cloning
Yes
SNMP
Yes
ISM Method
Yes
Auto Set ID
Yes
Status Mailing
Yes
Control Manager
Yes
Crestron Connected
Yes
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
PM mode
Yes
Wake on LAN
Yes
Network Ready
Yes
Beacon
Yes
HDMI-CEC
Yes
SI Server Setting
Yes
webRTC
Yes
Pro:Idiom
Yes
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
222 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 423 BTU/Hr(Max)
DPM
0.5W
Power off
0.5W
Typ.
65W
SOUND
Speaker (Built-in)
Yes (10W X 2)
CERTIFICATION
Safety
CB / NRTL
EMC
FCC Class "B" / CE / KC
ERP / Energy Star
Yes / Yes
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
SuperSign CMS
Yes
SuperSign Control+
Yes
SuperSign WB
Yes
SuperSign Cloud
Yes
Mobile CMS
Yes
Connected Care
Yes
LANGUAGE
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic, Polski
ACCESSORY
Basic
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Cable Holder (For Power Cord), IR/Light sensor receiver(EU/EK Only), Magnetic sheet(2EA, EU/EK Only)
Optional
Slim Wall Mount (WB21LMA/B), Normal Wall Mount (LSW240A/B), IR/Light sensor receiver (ACC-L)
SPECIAL FEATURE
IP Rating
IP5X
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
Yes (Partial space coating)
