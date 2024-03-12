UH5N-M Series - 75'' UHD Standard Signage

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Large UHD Signage Display with Slim Design
Eye-catching Large Screen
A large screen effectively captures people's attention. Especially, 75-inch model supports 60Hz, enabling smooth content operation.
Slim Depth with Even Bezel
Despite its large screen, UH5N-M boasts a slim depth, which is advantageous for interior design. To avoid visual issues when adjusting to portrait mode, the bezel maintains uniform thickness on all four sides, providing even symmetry on the top, bottom, left, and right. Therefore, it is a model suitable for various styling options.
Versatile Operation with Multi-USB
With support for two USB ports, UH5N-M offers versatile usage options. For example, operating content on the screen while simultaneously using other connected devices is possible. This includes convenient tasks like downloading PPT files from external storage devices while using a mouse or keyboard during a meeting.
High Resolution Display
It offers a resolution that is four times higher than FHD, satisfying customers visually. Additionally, the anti-glare coating on the screen reduces screen reflection in bright lighting environments, increasing visibility and legibility, providing customers with a comfortable screen.
Convenient webOS Platform
The UH5N-M is equipped with a high-performance SoC that allows for multiple tasks to be performed without a separate media player. The webOS platform provides app development tools with an intuitive UI that enhances user convenience, enabling easy connection with external sensors and webOS partner apps to create an SI-friendly environment.
Durability that Provides Reliability
Optimized for business environments, the UH5N-M is protected against rust and dust with conformal coating and IP5x certification, allowing for stable operation.
Enhanced Security Features
The UH5N-M provides advanced security features, including LG's Enhanced Kernel Protection (EKP) technology, protecting important data from external access or attacks. LG UHD Signage also holds reliable certifications in the field of information security, maintaining customers' data and businesses securely. For example, this model is ISO/IEC 15408 Common Criteria EAL2 Certified.
SuperSign Solutions
SuperSign is an integrated and intuitive content management solution for creative and organized digital signage content in your space, connecting customers to a range of services with convenient user experiences. There are a variety of versions such as SuperSign Cloud, so discover and enjoy the version that best fits you.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size (Inch)
75
-
Panel Technology
ADS
-
Back Light Type
Edge
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Brightness
500nit (Typ.)
-
Contrast Ratio
1,200:1
-
Dynamic CR
1,000,000:1
-
Color Gamut
BT709 95%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07G (8bits + FRC)
-
Response Time
8ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
25%
-
Life time
50,000Hrs (Min.)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
24/7
-
Portait / Landscape
Yes / Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI In
Yes(3), 3840x2160@60Hz, HDCP 2.2/1.4
-
DP In
Yes(1), 3840x2160@60Hz, HDCP 2.2/1.3
-
RS232C In
Yes (1), 4pin Phone-jack
-
RJ45(LAN) In
Yes (1)
-
IR In
Yes (1)
-
USB In
USB2.0 Type A(2)
-
Audio Out
Yes (1)
-
RS232C Out
Yes (1), 4pin Phone-jack
-
IR Out
No (Support IR daisy chain via RS232C IN/OUT)
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
12.9mm (Even)
-
Weight (Head)
35.7 kg
-
Packed Weight
44 kg
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
1679.5 x 958.7 x 29.7 mm (without IR, Handle)
-
Handle
Yes
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1820 x 1115 x 200 mm
FEATURE - HARDWARE
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
16GB
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
Yes
-
Temperature Sensor
Yes
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
Yes(IR)
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
Yes
-
Local Key Operation
Yes
FEATURE - SOFTWARE
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
webOS6.0
-
Local Contents Scheduling
Yes
-
Group Manager
Yes
-
USB Plug & Play
Yes
-
Fail over
Yes
-
Booting Logo Image
Yes
-
No Signal Image
Yes
-
RS232C Sync
Yes
-
Local Network Sync
Yes
-
PIP
Yes
-
PBP
Yes (4)
-
Screen Share
Yes
-
Video Tag
Yes
-
Play via URL
Yes
-
Screen Rotation
Yes
-
External Input Rotation
Yes
-
Gapless Playback
Yes
-
Tile Mode Setting
Yes (Max. 15x15)
-
Setting Data Cloning
Yes
-
SNMP
Yes
-
ISM Method
Yes
-
Auto Set ID
Yes
-
Status Mailing
Yes
-
Control Manager
Yes
-
Cisco Certification
Yes (TBD)
-
Crestron Connected
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
PM mode
Yes
-
Wake on LAN
Yes
-
Network Ready
Yes
-
Beacon
Yes
-
HDMI-CEC
Yes
-
SI Server Setting
Yes
-
webRTC
Yes
-
Pro:Idiom
Yes
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
546 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 843 BTU/Hr(Max)
-
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
112W
-
DPM
0.5W
-
Power off
0.5W
-
Max.
247W
-
Typ.
160W
SOUND
-
Speaker (Built-in)
Yes (10W X 2)
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "B" / CE / KC
-
ERP / Energy Star
N/A / Yes
-
ePEAT(US only)
Yes / Carbon "Measured" (TBD)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign CMS
Yes
-
SuperSign Control+
Yes
-
SuperSign WB
Yes
-
SuperSign Cloud
Yes
-
Mobile CMS
Yes
-
Connected Care
Yes
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Cable Holder(6EA), Cable Holder(7Pin/1EA)
-
Optional
Wall Mount (LSW640A/B)
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Tilt (Face down)
IP5X
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
Yes (Partial space coating)
-
