UL3Q-E Series - 75" UHD Standard Signage
LG webOS UHD Signage
A signage display is mounted on the wall of a meeting room, clearly showing meeting content on the screen.
Superb Picture Quality with Ultra HD Resolution
With the resolution of UHD, it makes the color and details of the contents vivid and realistic. In addition, the wide viewing angle provides clear contents.
High-Performance with LG webOS 6.1
LG webOS 6.1 is available on the UL3Q series for smooth execution of multiple tasks. The LG webOS smart signage platform enhances user convenience with an intuitive GUI*.
* GUI : Graphical User Interface
Easy Installation with Uniform Bezel Design
The UL3Q series features perfectly balanced horizontal and vertical bezels, creating a visually harmonious display solution. Its specialized design simplifies installation in retail environments while delivering a truly immersive viewing experience. The sophisticated, symmetrical bezels enhance the aesthetic appeal of any space, transforming ordinary displays into elegant focal points.
Adaptive Viewing Experience
Experience enhanced flexibility with the UL3Q's innovative Face Up/Down tilt support. Whether mounted high or low, each display can adjusted to better meet viewers at eye level, promoting maximum engagement regardless of installation height. This versatility optimizes both spatial efficiency and visual comfort, delivering clear information from various viewing angles.
* 76”/86” are not supported.
** This display tilts up/down up to 15 degrees; do not exceed this rangeto prevent damage.
Remote Monitoring and Control
This web-based monitoring solution is user-friendly and allows the user to be at ease. It enables the user to have full access anywhere at anytime from their mobile phone & PC under network-accessible environment while having access to both current and past data. It allows the user to monitor the unit, make adjustments and control the unit remotely in real time.
Built-In Brightness Sensor
The UL3Q's front-mounted sensor automatically adjusts brightness to match various lighting conditions, helping to optimize viewing quality and energy efficiency without manual intervention. This adaptive feature helps maintain consistent display performance while supporting power savings, delivering improved visual experience that responds to environmental changes.
Advanced Security Architecture
The UL3Q incorporates LG’s Enhanced Kernel Protection (EKP) technology, safeguarding critical data from unauthorized access and potential security threats. This commitment to information security is validated by the ISO/IEC 15408 Common Criteria EAL2 certification, providing businesses with the confidence that their sensitive content and operations remain protected in today’s challenging security landscape.
Award-Winning Sustainability
The UL3Q series embodies LG Display's ESG commitment: "Better Life for All." This company-wide dedication to environmental responsibility has earned the prestigious 2025 EcoVadis Platinum medal, placing us among the top 1% of global companies for sustainability excellence.
LG ConnectedCare
Maintenance is easy and fast with the optional LG ConnectedCare* service, a cloud service solution provided by LG. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, supporting the stable operation of clients' businesses.
* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
All Spec
PANEL
Screen Size (Inch)
75"
Panel Technology
ADS
Back Light Type
Direct
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Native Resolution
3840x2160 (UHD)
Refresh Rate
60Hz
Brightness
350nit (Typ.)
Contrast Ratio
1,200:1
Dynamic CR
1,000,000:1
Color Gamut
DCI 80%
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07Billon colors(8bit + FRC)
Response Time
8ms (G to G)
Surface Treatment (Haze)
1%
Life time
30,000Hrs (Min)
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
16/7
Portait / Landscape
Yes / Yes
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI In
Yes(3), HDCP2.2/1.4
RS232C In
Yes (1), 4pin Phone-jack
RJ45(LAN) In
Yes (1)
USB In
USB2.0 Type A(2)
Audio Out
Yes (1)
RS232C Out
Yes
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
Bezel Color
Black
Bezel Width
12.9mm Even
Weight (Head)
24.1
Packed Weight
31.6
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
1679.7 X 958.9 X 58.5
VESA Standard Mount Interface
400 x 400
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1875 X 175 X 1145
FEATURE - HARDWARE
Internal Memory (eMMC)
8GB
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
Yes
Temperature Sensor
Yes
Auto Brightness Sensor
Yes
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
Yes
Local Key Operation
Yes (Power On/Off only)
FEATURE - SOFTWARE
OS Ver. (webOS)
webOS6.1
Local Contents Scheduling
Yes
Group Manager
Yes
USB Plug & Play
Yes
Fail over
Yes
Booting Logo Image
Yes
No Signal Image
Yes
RS232C Sync
Yes
Local Network Sync
Yes
Screen Share
Yes
Video Tag
Yes(4, Max One HDMI input)
Play via URL
Yes
Screen Rotation
Yes
External Input Rotation
Yes
Gapless Playback
Yes
Tile Mode Setting
Yes (Max. 15x15)
Setting Data Cloning
Yes
SNMP
Yes
ISM Method
Yes
Auto Set ID
Yes
Status Mailing
Yes
Control Manager
Yes
Crestron Connected
Yes
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
PM mode
Yes
Wake on LAN
Yes
Network Ready
Yes
Beacon
Yes
HDMI-CEC
Yes
SI Server Setting
Yes
webRTC
Yes
Pro:Idiom
Yes
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C (Portrait Scene : 0 °C to 35 °C)
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
528.882BTU/Hr(Typ.), 774.556BTU/Hr(Max.)
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
108.5W
DPM
0.5W
Power off
0.5W
Max.
227 W
Typ.
155 W
SOUND
Speaker (Built-in)
Yes (10W X 2)
CERTIFICATION
Safety
CB
EMC
FCC Class "B" / CE
ERP / Energy Star
NA(New ERP)/Yes
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
SuperSign CMS
Yes
SuperSign Control+
Yes
SuperSign WB
Yes
SuperSign Cloud
Yes
Mobile CMS
Yes
Connected Care
Yes
LANGUAGE
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic, polski
ACCESSORY
Basic
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, Regulation Book, Easy setup guide, Warranty Card, Phone to D-Sub9 Gender
SPECIAL FEATURE
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
Yes
