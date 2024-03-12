44" Transparent Signage

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
48.5 inches(1232.0mm) diagonal
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
1920x1080(FHD)
-
Pixels(H x V x 3)
6,220,800
-
Transmittance
9.50%
-
Contrast Ratio
1300
-
Viewing Angle(H x V)
178x178
-
Color Depth
10-bit(D): 1.07 Billion colors, 8-bit(D): 16.7 Million Colors
-
Response Time
8 ms(G to G)
-
Surface Treatment
Hard coating(2H), Anti-reflection treatment of the front polarizer (Reflectance < 2%)
-
Orientation
Portrait & Landscape
DIGITAL INPUT
-
LVDS
Yes(1, 40Pin), Compatible with TSP500-M
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
U: 64.1mm, D :18.7mm L : 18.7mm R : 125.86 mm
-
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)
1222.34mm x 690.8mm x 11.2mm
-
Weight(Head)
5.4 Kg
-
Carton Dimensions(W x H x D)
1303mm x 771mm x 118mm
-
Packed Weight
9.0 Kg
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C ~ 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % ~ 80 %
POWER
-
Typ.
5.4 W(12V Input)
ACCESSORY
-
Accessory
Simplified Manual
