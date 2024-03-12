Transparent LED Film

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
Superb Transparency
Superb Transparency
* The examined brightness may differ from testing environments including a photometer.
OCR (Optically Clear Resin) Direct Bonding
OCR (Optically Clear Resin) Direct Bonding
* webOS API will be provided to authorized SIs and developers.
Real-time ConnectedCare Service
Real-time ConnectedCare Service
All Spec
LED FILM(LAT140GT81)
-
LED Type
R, G, B 3in1 Color Package (SMD2020)
-
Pixel Pitch(mm)
13.7±0.2mm
-
Resolution
48 x 36
-
Pixels per Panel
1,728
-
Pixel Density (point/㎡)
5,102
-
Brightness (cd/㎡)
Typ.2,100nit
-
Contrast Ratio
≥ 100,000:1
-
Luminance Uniformity
≥ 70%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
120 x 120
-
Life Time (Duration of Half Brightness in Hours)
50,000 Hrs
-
Daily Usage
24h / 7days
-
Warranty
2 years
-
Transparency
Typ 53%
-
Operating Temperature
0℃ ~ 45℃ (Indoor Glass Installation Only)
-
Film Trimming
Yes (Parallel to the Bezel Side Only)
-
Color Processing
(9bit) 500/500/500 Level (R, G, B)
-
Colors
125,000,000 Colors
-
Color Chromaticity
Cx: 0.25±0.03, Cy : 0.34±0.03
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
655 x 492 x 2.9mm
(with front & back protection film)
-
Weight
1kg
-
Power Consumption
37W(Transparent panel 1EA + Common Bezel kit 2EA)
-
Accessory
ESG, Regulation book, Warranty Card
1ST BEZEL(ACC-14LATB1)
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
69.4 x 492 x 25mm (Cover)
-
Weight
0.4Kg
COMMON BEZEL(ACC-14LATB2)
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
51.4 x 492 x 25mm (Cover)
-
Weight
0.3Kg
UNIT CONTROLLER(LCLG140U)
-
Resolution
960x540 (1/4 FHD)
-
Interface
Input : LVDS
Output : RJ45 x4EA
-
Maximum Transmission Length
100m (Cable : CAT5E, CAT6)
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
293 x 188.7 x 37mm
-
Weight
1.5Kg
-
Temperature Sensor
Yes
-
Power Consumption
20 W
SYSTEM CONTROLLER(LCLG002)
-
Video (Max. Input Resolution)
DP : 1920x1080@60Hz
HDMI : 1920x1080@60Hz
DVI-D : 1920x1080@60Hz
-
Interface (Input)
HDMI, DP, DVI-D, RS-232C (Phone Jack Type), RJ45 (w/o LED Indicator), IR Receiver (Phone Jacke Type), USB 3.0,
-
Interface (Output)
DP, RS-232C (Phone Jack Type), RJ45 (w/o LED Indicator), LVDS
-
Dimension (W x H x D mm)
293 x193.3 x 40.1mm
-
Weight (Head, Kg)
1.6kg
-
Temperature Sensor
O
-
Light Sensor
O
-
Source Selection
HDMI, DVI-D, DP
-
Power Consumption
17W
-
CMS S/W
Yes (2.9)
-
Signage365care
Yes (2.7)
-
Accessory
Power cord, IR+Bright Sensor (1.5m), 4P Phone-to-RS232C Gender, ESG, Regulation book , Warranty Card
POWER(ACC-LATP1)
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
183 x 86 x 28mm
-
Weight
769g
-
Input
100~240V, 50~60Hz
-
Output
19.5V/10.8A (210W)
-
Color
White
-
DC output cable
14AWG, 1.5m
-
Type
L Type
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.