19” 1.3 MP Clinical Review Medical Monitor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

19” 1.3 MP Clinical Review Medical Monitor

19HK312C-B

19” 1.3 MP Clinical Review Medical Monitor

()
Key Features

  • 330nits & NTSC 72%
  • DICOM Part 14
  • Quick Response Time
  • Brightness Stabilization
  • Two-Way Pivot
More

330nits & NTSC 72%
Precise Resolution

The clinical review monitor offers 330nits, making it brighter. An optimal range of colors for 1.3MP HD resolution medical images represented by NTSC 72% guarantee both precise picture quality and optimal grayscale.

DICOM Part 14 Compatible

DICOM Part 14, published by the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) and the American College of Radiology (ACR), provides strict guidelines for how grayscale display function calibration and quality assurance tests should be performed on monitors used in medical imaging applications.

Brightness Stabilization

A sensor measures the monitor's backlight brightness stability and automatically compensates for brightness fluctuations caused by aging, for consistently stable images during usage.

Quick Response Time

With a low input lag and quick response time, it allows the monitor to receive a signal quickly and display a clear image with no distortion, for precise decoding information to achieve an efficient review.

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduces on-screen flickers, which helps minimize eye strain and eye fatigue. By combining flicker-safe with the proven picture quality of IPS technology, users can comfortably work throughout the day.

Reader Mode

Reader Mode provides optimal conditions for clinical use. LG's Reader Mode technology reduces blue light, protecting doctors' eyes from fatigue.

Two-Way Pivot

The monitor with Bi-directional pivot stand can be configured according to user needs and medical environment alongside other medical devices.
Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Size

    19" class (19" Diag.)

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Color Gamut (CIE1931)

    NTSC 72%

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M (8bit)

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.294mm x 0.294mm

  • Aspect Ratio

    5:4

  • Resolution

    1280 x 1024

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    330 cd/m2

  • Contrast Ratio (Original)

    900:1

  • (DFC)

    Mega

  • Response Time (on/off)

    14ms (Typ)

  • (GTG)

    5ms (Faster)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178/178

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare 3H

SIGNAL INPUT

  • HDMI

    x1 (1.4)

  • DisplayPort

    x1 (1.2)

  • D-Sub

    x1

  • DVI-D

    x1

  • USB

    USB3.0 1up 2down

  • [ Jack Location ]

    Rear

POWER

  • Type

    PSU (Internal Power)

  • Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Output

    24V 2.1A

  • Normal On (Max) (Brightness100 + USB Load)

    50W

  • Sleep Mode (Max)

    0.5W

  • DC Off(Max)

    0.5W

HDMI AND DP FREQUENCY

  • H-Frequency (D-Sub)

    30~83 kHz

  • V-Frequency (D-Sub)

    56~75 Hz

  • H-Frequency (DVI-D)

    30~83 kHz

  • V-Frequency (DVI-D)

    56~75 Hz

FREQUENCY

  • D-Sub

    30~83 kHz

  • DVI-D

    56~75 Hz

  • HDMI

    30~83 kHz

  • DisplayPort

    56~75 Hz

RESOLUTION

  • Digital (HDMI)

    1280 x 1024

  • Digital (DVI-D)

    1280 x 1024

  • HDMI

    1280 x 1024

  • D-sub

    1280 x 1024

CONTROL KEY

  • Key Number (Power Key Included)

    7

  • Key Type

    Tact

  • LED Color (On mode)

    Green

  • LED Color (Power save mode)

    Green Blinking

  • [Key Location]

    Front

OSD

  • Country

    Worldwide

  • Number of Language

    17

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Picture Mode

    Yes

  • ORIGINAL RATIO

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • Gamma

    Gamma 1.8, Gamma 2.0, Gamma 2.2,Gamma 2.4, Gamma 2.6, DICOM Gamma curve

  • Color Temperature

    6500K / 7500K / 9300K, Manual (5000K ~ 10000K)

  • DICOM Mode

    Yes (Kδ <= 10%)

  • Factory Calibration

    Yes (Delta E≤5, Gamma 1.8 ~ 2.6 / DICOM curve)

  • H/W Calibration

    Yes (Calibration 1-2 Mode)

  • Dynamic Sync Mode (Thru Mode)

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Brightness Stabilization

    Yes

  • Uniformity Compensation

    Yes

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

  • Response Time Control

    Yes

  • DPM

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated

    Yes

  • User Preset

    Yes

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

  • Automatic Standby

    Yes

  • Six Axis Control

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • True Color Pro

    Yes

  • 4 screen split

    Yes

  • On Screen Control

    Yes

COLOR

  • Front

    Black

  • Back Cover

    Black

  • Stand

    Black

  • Base

    Black

STAND

  • Base Detachable

    Yes

  • One Click stand set-up

    Yes

  • Tilt (Angle)

    Yes (-5°~35°)

  • Swivel

    Yes (-177.5° ~ +177.5°)

  • Height(mm)

    Yes (range 130mm)

  • Pivot

    Yes ( -90~0~+90)

CABINET

  • Monitor (with Stand)

    16.1" x 9.8" x 15.3"

  • Monitor (without Stand)

    16.1" x 2.3" x 13.5"

  • Box

    47.5" x 50.4" x 19.9"

  • VESA® Wall Mount

    100 x 100

  • Weight (With Stand)

    11.2 lbs

  • Weight (without Stand)

    6.4 lbs

  • Weight (Box)

    16.3 Ibs.

STANDARD

  • FDA(US)

    FDA Class I

  • CE (EU)

    Yes

  • CMDR (Canada)

    CMDR (Canada)

  • cUL (US/Canada)

    ANSI/AAMI ES 60601-1 CSA CAN/CSA-C22.2 NO. 60601-1

  • IEC (Global)

    IEC60601-1

  • FCC

    FCC part 15 Class A

  • RoHS / REACH / WEEE

    Yes

  • EN (EU) and CB (EU)

    EN60601-1

  • CE MDD (EU)

    CE (MDD) Class I

  • CCC (China) / CISPR (Global) /
    ICES-003 / CE (EU) / RCM (Aus)

    Yes

  • Others

    DICOM part 14

  • Windows 10

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    Yes (5.9 ft)

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • DVI-D

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • USB

    Yes (USB3.0)

  • Display Port (1.2)

    Yes

  • Factory Calibration Report

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • CD-ROM

    Yes (User Manual/True Color Pro/Dual Controller/On Screen Control 2.0)

  • Others

    Adapter

OTHERS

  • UPC

    7 19192 61760 5

  • Warranty

    3-Year Limited Warranty Parts/Labor/Backlight