19” 1.3 MP Clinical Review Medical Monitor

All Spec
PANEL
-
Size
19" class (19" Diag.)
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut (CIE1931)
NTSC 72%
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M (8bit)
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.294mm x 0.294mm
-
Aspect Ratio
5:4
-
Resolution
1280 x 1024
-
Brightness (Typ.)
330 cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
900:1
-
(DFC)
Mega
-
Response Time (on/off)
14ms (Typ)
-
(GTG)
5ms (Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178/178
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare 3H
SIGNAL INPUT
-
HDMI
x1 (1.4)
-
DisplayPort
x1 (1.2)
-
D-Sub
x1
-
DVI-D
x1
-
USB
USB3.0 1up 2down
-
[ Jack Location ]
Rear
POWER
-
Type
PSU (Internal Power)
-
Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Output
24V 2.1A
-
Normal On (Max) (Brightness100 + USB Load)
50W
-
Sleep Mode (Max)
0.5W
-
DC Off(Max)
0.5W
HDMI AND DP FREQUENCY
-
H-Frequency (D-Sub)
30~83 kHz
-
V-Frequency (D-Sub)
56~75 Hz
-
H-Frequency (DVI-D)
30~83 kHz
-
V-Frequency (DVI-D)
56~75 Hz
FREQUENCY
-
D-Sub
30~83 kHz
-
DVI-D
56~75 Hz
-
HDMI
30~83 kHz
-
DisplayPort
56~75 Hz
RESOLUTION
-
Digital (HDMI)
1280 x 1024
-
Digital (DVI-D)
1280 x 1024
-
HDMI
1280 x 1024
-
D-sub
1280 x 1024
CONTROL KEY
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
7
-
Key Type
Tact
-
LED Color (On mode)
Green
-
LED Color (Power save mode)
Green Blinking
-
[Key Location]
Front
OSD
-
Country
Worldwide
-
Number of Language
17
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Picture Mode
Yes
-
ORIGINAL RATIO
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
Gamma
Gamma 1.8, Gamma 2.0, Gamma 2.2,Gamma 2.4, Gamma 2.6, DICOM Gamma curve
-
Color Temperature
6500K / 7500K / 9300K, Manual (5000K ~ 10000K)
-
DICOM Mode
Yes (Kδ <= 10%)
-
Factory Calibration
Yes (Delta E≤5, Gamma 1.8 ~ 2.6 / DICOM curve)
-
H/W Calibration
Yes (Calibration 1-2 Mode)
-
Dynamic Sync Mode (Thru Mode)
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Brightness Stabilization
Yes
-
Uniformity Compensation
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
Response Time Control
Yes
-
DPM
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
User Preset
Yes
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
Automatic Standby
Yes
-
Six Axis Control
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
True Color Pro
Yes
-
4 screen split
Yes
-
On Screen Control
Yes
COLOR
-
Front
Black
-
Back Cover
Black
-
Stand
Black
-
Base
Black
STAND
-
Base Detachable
Yes
-
One Click stand set-up
Yes
-
Tilt (Angle)
Yes (-5°~35°)
-
Swivel
Yes (-177.5° ~ +177.5°)
-
Height(mm)
Yes (range 130mm)
-
Pivot
Yes ( -90~0~+90)
CABINET
-
Monitor (with Stand)
16.1" x 9.8" x 15.3"
-
Monitor (without Stand)
16.1" x 2.3" x 13.5"
-
Box
47.5" x 50.4" x 19.9"
-
VESA® Wall Mount
100 x 100
-
Weight (With Stand)
11.2 lbs
-
Weight (without Stand)
6.4 lbs
-
Weight (Box)
16.3 Ibs.
STANDARD
-
FDA(US)
FDA Class I
-
CE (EU)
Yes
-
CMDR (Canada)
CMDR (Canada)
-
cUL (US/Canada)
ANSI/AAMI ES 60601-1 CSA CAN/CSA-C22.2 NO. 60601-1
-
IEC (Global)
IEC60601-1
-
FCC
FCC part 15 Class A
-
RoHS / REACH / WEEE
Yes
-
EN (EU) and CB (EU)
EN60601-1
-
CE MDD (EU)
CE (MDD) Class I
-
CCC (China) / CISPR (Global) /
ICES-003 / CE (EU) / RCM (Aus)
Yes
-
Others
DICOM part 14
-
Windows 10
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Yes (5.9 ft)
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
USB
Yes (USB3.0)
-
Display Port (1.2)
Yes
-
Factory Calibration Report
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
CD-ROM
Yes (User Manual/True Color Pro/Dual Controller/On Screen Control 2.0)
-
Others
Adapter
OTHERS
-
UPC
7 19192 61760 5
-
Warranty
3-Year Limited Warranty Parts/Labor/Backlight
-
