LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier Acc.

Breathe Purified Air Everywhere

TEMUKAN WEARABLE AIR PURIFIER TEMUKAN WEARABLE AIR PURIFIER CASE

Seorang gadis mendongakkan kepala sedang menggunakan PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier terlihat dari samping. Terdapat latar belakang kota dan angin dengan debu halus beterbangan di sekitarnya.

*Gunakan kipas sebagai ventilasi pada perangkat wearable air purifier.

Sebuah video dibuka dengan tampilan depan PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier dengan cahaya menyala disisinya yang menunjukkan sedang menyala. Sudut pandang bergerak ke bagian sisi dan menunjukkan berbagai saringan dan bagian dalam perangkat. Fokus bergerak pada saringan dan kemudian pada tali pengait ke telinga, ke pelindung wajah dan bagian dalam. Tampilan mengelilingi perangkat dari belakang ke bagian depan dengan seluruh bagian PuriCare WAP yang kini menyatu dan LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier di bagian belakangnya. Logo LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier di bagian atas sebelah logo LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier Case.

Hygienic Maintenance

Bagian Dapat Dilepas Pasang Untuk Jaga Aliran Udara Bersih

Lepas beberapa bagiannya sesuai kebutuhan untuk menjaganya tetap bersih bagi penggunaan berulang. Saringan sekali pakai, face pad yang dapat dicuci.

Disertifikasi oleh TÜV Rheinland

Performa filter dalam menyingkirkan virus 99.7% (TUV 60370659-001) dan performa produk dalam menyingkirkan virus 97.3%. (TUV 60373485-001)

Disertifikasi oleh TÜV Rheinland

Performa filter dalam menyingkirkan bakteri 99.0% (TUV 60370661-001) dan performa produk dalam menyingkirkan bakteri 93.5%. (TUV 60373486-001)

Disertifikasi oleh SGS

Pengujian oleh SGS (Mei, 2020)- 12 tipe zat berbahaya (Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons) tidak terdeteksi

Korean Allergy Association Certification

Disertifikasi oleh British Allergy Foundation

Tampak atas LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier dengan beberapa H13 Grade HEPA filter tergeletak di sekitarnya pada sebuah meja. Tempat untuk memasukkan filter pada perangkat LG PuriCare WAP ditunjukkan dengan kotak biru.

PuriCare Filters (2unit)

Dua H13 Grade HEPA filters (Rekomendasi penggantian setelah 1 bulan pemakaian berdasarkan 6 jam penggunaan pada setiap harinya)

Bagian atas dan sebagian interior LG PuriCare WAP terlihat dengan inner cover tersebar di sekelilingnya pada sebuah meja. Tempat untuk memasang inner cover pada bagian dalam LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier ditunjukkan dalam warna biru.

Inner Cover
(30 unit)

Memblokir droplet sepanjang proses pernapasan. Sekali pakai.

Tampak atas dan sebagian interior LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier dengan inner cover dan bantalan silikon tersebar di sekitarnya terletak pada sebuah meja. Tempat untuk memasang penutup silikon pada bagian dalam LG PuriCare WAP ditunjukkan dalam warna biru.

Face Guard (1 unit)

Bantalan silikon memberikan kenyamanan pada saat melekat di wajah yang sekaligus meminimalisir kebocoran udara dari luar yang mungkin masuk di sekitar hidung dan dagu. Dapat dicuci.

Tampak atas dan sebagian interior LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier dengan tali pengait telinga pada bagian belakangnya ditonjolkan dengan dalam warna biru. Tali pengait telinga lainnya terletak di meja di sekitar LG PuriCare WAP

Tali Pengait Telinga / Strap Extender
(1 unit)

Material elastis yang memberi kenyamanan penggunaan sekaligus menjaga perangkat LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier terpakai dengan tepat dan stabil. Panjang dapat disesuaikan.

Jaga Higienitas Wearable Air Purifier

Menyingkirkan bakteri dengan efektivitas hingga 99.99% dalam 30 menit dengan menggunakan teknologi Uvnano

Perawatan Pintar Wearable Air Purifier

Monitor sejarah penggunaan & status UVnano care & Drying mode serta usia filter dengan LG ThinQ.

Isi Ulang Daya Untuk Penggunaan Berulang

Baterai terintegrasi dengan kapasitas tinggi memberikan pemakaian 8 jam dan kebutuhan pengisian ulang dayanya hanya 2 jam untuk penggunaan berulang.

*Menyingkirkan bakteri 99.99% : Pengukuran rata-rata pengurangan bakteri setelah 30 menit penyinaran UVC. Performa telah disertifikasi dalam sebuah uji internal yang dilakukan dibawah pengamatan TUV Rheinland Korea.(: 25 Sep. 2020) *Filter penghilangan bakteri 99%: Pengukuran rata-rata pengurangan bakteri setelah 4 jam pengoperasian mode pengeringan filter. Performa telah disertifikasi pada sebuah uji internal yang dilakukan dibawah observasi TUV Rheinland Korea.(25 Sep. 2020) *Bagian produk yang tak terekspos UV LED tidak tersterilisasi dan efek sterilisasi pada tiap bagian produk bergantung pada berbagai faktor seperti penurunan performa UV LED sebagai akibat dari penggunaan, proses sterilisasi yang kurang dari 30 menit, jarak bagian perangkat dengan sumber cahaya dan penggunaan sesungguhnya pada lingkungan. Efek dapat berbeda.

Tips Penggunaan

Video Kegunaan LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier

Video sebuah elevator ramai dengan seorang pria berdiri di depan menggunakan LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier sementara yang lain menggunakan masker kain. Seorang yang tak menggunakan masker batuk dan orang lain didekatnya kesulitan bergeser sementara pria yang mengenakan LG PuriCare WAP tampak tetap berdiri di tempatnya dengan pecaya diri. Teks muncul di tengah &quot;Udara Tak Selamanya Harus Berbagi&quot;. Kamera bergerak lebih dekat menuju LG PuriCare WAP dan kemudian pada bagian filter dengan menunjukkan fokus bagian diperbesar pada produk yang sedang beroperasi. Bagian bawah muncul tulisan &quot;Filter PuriCare memblokir debu, virus, bakteri dan alergen&quot;. Fokus bergerak pada bagian mulut pria dan menunjukkan mulut yang bernapas dengan nyaman. Kemudian kembali menunjukkan elevator yang ramai. Latar belakang warna putih kemudian muncul dengan tulisan &quot;Technology that lets you breath easy&quot;. Video ditutup dengan tulisan yang menghilang dan logo LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier muncul di akhir video.

Pemurnian Udara Secara Menyeluruh

Video menunjukkan sebuah kelas yoga dengan seseorang menggunakan LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier sementara lainnya menggunakan masker kain. Seluruh kelas melakukan gerakan yoga dan kamera berfokus pada seseorang yang menurunkan posisi masker biasa yang digunakannya hingga ke bagian bawah hidung dan mulut karena kesulitan bernapas saat berolahraga. Latar belakang kemudian menjadi kabur dan muncul kata &quot;Bernapas tak seharusnya menjadi hal yang membuat frustasi&quot;. Fokus kamera beralih pada perempuan yang menggunakan LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier. Saat dia membutuhkan pernapasan lebih cepat, ia menyentuh bagian sisi LG PuriCare WAP dua kali untuk menaikkan kecepatan kipas. Tampilan produk berubah menjadi transparan dengan hanya menyisakan kipas yang menunjukkan bagaimana dia bernapas dengan menggunakan masker LG ditengah berolahraga. Teks &quot;DUAL Fans beroperasi dengan menyesuaikan pernapasan Anda untuk membantu menarik udara masuk&quot; muncul dari bagian bawah. Saat perempuan tersebut menarik napas, kipas berwarna biru dan saat ia menghembuskan napas kipas menjadi gelap. Tampilan kembali pada murid yang sedang berolahraga dan tampak menjauh menunjukkan kembali LG PuriCare WAP dengan orang lain menggunakan masker kain biasa. Latar belakang putih muncul dengan tulisan &quot;Breathe Purified Air Everywhere&quot;. Video ditutup dengan teks yang menghilang dan logo LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier muncul di bagian akhirnya

Bernapas Lebih Baik

Video menunjukkan seorang perempuan turun dari sepeda motornya di tengah keramaian kota. Ia menggunakan LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier sementara orang yang lalu lalang didekatnya menggunakan masker kain biasa. Seorang pria dengan masker kain di dagunya melewati dan seorang perempuan dengan masker kain berjalan dan berhenti. Kacamatanya tampak berembun dan ia melepasnya kemudian melakukan peregangan leher untuk melepas masker kain dan mengistirahatkan telinganya. Latar belakang tampak kabur dan tulisan &quot;Ketidaknyamanan sepanjang hari tak perlu menjadi bagian new normal Anda&quot; muncul. Fokus beralih kembali pada perempuan dengan LG PuriCare WAP yang melepaskan helm. Kamera fokus pada aspek kenyamanan produk dengan masker LG tampak menghilang dengan hanya meninggalkan bagian pelindung wajah menutupi mulut perempuan tersebut. Teks &quot;Pelindung wajah yang fleksibel mengikuti kontur muka Anda yang sekaligus meminimalisir kebocoran udara&quot; muncul dari bawah. Kamera kemudian menunjukkan bagian ventilasi di sisi bawah LG PuriCare WAP dengan teks muncul &quot;Lubang Ventilasi Pengeluaran Napas dan Pengait Telinga Lembut memberikan kenyamanan sepanjang hari&quot; muncul dari bagian bawah. Fokus kemudian beralih pada bagian pengait telinga. Kamera menunjukkan perempuan ini menggunakan kacamata yang tak berembun. Latar belakang warna putih muncul dengan teks &quot;Breathe Purified Air Everywhere&quot;. Video ditutup dengan teks yang menghilang dan logo LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier muncul di bagian akhir.

Desain Ergonomis

Sebuah video dibuka dengan seorang perempuan berjalan menuju keluar kemudian melihat cermin dan menyadari ada yang terlupa. Dia berjalan kembali dan membuka tasnya mendapati masker kain dan lipstick ada didalamnya. Setelah beberapa saat memandangnya, ia mengambilnya dan kemudian mengenakannya meskipun sudah tampak tua dan telah digunakan. Latar belakang tampak kabur dan muncul tulisan &quot;Beberapa pilihan sulit dalam hidup sangat mudah untuk dihindari&quot;. Video beralih pada pria yang tengah bersiap di rumahnya, ia melangkah mendekati meja tempat LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier Case diletakkan dan teks &quot;Menyingkirkan lebih dari 99.99% bakteri dalam 30 menit menggunakan teknologi UVnano muncul dari bagian bawah. Video kemudian menunjukkan bagian dalam case dengan sinar biru menyala. Pria tersebut membukanya dan memakai masker LG. Pria ini kemudian beranjak pergi. Latar belakang warna putih muncul dengan tulisan &quot;Breathe Purified Air Everywhere&quot;. Video ditutup dengan teks menghilang dan logo LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier muncul di akhir.

Wearable Air Purifier Case

Video dibuka dengan LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier Case terletak di meja dengan logo LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier di tengah. Ikon dengan tangan muncul beserta tulisan &quot;Cuci tangan Anda sebelum mengganti filter&quot; berada di tengah. Video kemudian menunjukkan tangan meraih case yang terbuka dan mengambil produk didalamnya. Teks &quot;Mengganti Filter PuriCare&quot; muncur di bagian kiri atas. Tangan kemudian membuka tempat penutup filter dan menggantinya dengan yang baru. Teks &quot;Tarik penutup filter dan ganti filter lama dengan yang baru&quot; muncul dari bagian bawah. Saat tangan melepaskan sisi kedua, teks muncul &quot;Lakukan yang sama untuk sisi lainnya&quot;. Tangan kemudian membalik produk menunjukkan bagian dalamnya dan melepas face guard. Kata-kata &quot;Pisahkan Pelindung Wajah dari perangkat&quot;. muncul di bagian bawah. Video memotong ke tangan mencuci pelindung wajah di wastafel dan tulisan &quot;Dan cuci dengan sabun lembut dan air hangat&quot; muncul di bagian bawah. Selanjutnya tangan memasang kembali pelindung wajah ke topeng. Kata-kata &quot;Pasang kembali Pelindung Wajah yang bersih dan kering ke perangkat&quot; muncul di bagian bawah. Tangan kemudian memasukkan filter dalam baru dan kata-kata &quot;dan masukkan filter dalam baru&quot; muncul di bagian bawah. Casing PuriCare ditampilkan di atas meja dan tulisan &quot;Menggunakan Casing Pembersih Udara Dapat Dipakai PuriCare&quot; muncul di bagian atas dengan &quot;Jaga kebersihan perangkat yang dapat dikenakan Anda secara higienis di sela-sela penggunaan.&quot; muncul di bagian bawah. Sebuah tangan meraih dan membuka casing lalu memasukkan topeng dan menutup tutupnya. Kata-kata &quot;Aplikasi ThinQ memungkinkan Anda memeriksa status siklus UVnano Care&quot; muncul di bagian bawah. Layar ponsel muncul di sebelah kiri dengan layar aplikasi ThinQ terbuka ke halaman Wearable Air Purifier Case. Di bagian atas layar tertulis &quot;Monitor dengan Aplikasi ThinQ&quot; dan di bagian bawah bertuliskan &quot;dan siklus pengeringan filter perangkat&quot;. Layar ponsel mengubah halaman untuk menampilkan data penggunaan dan kata-kata di bagian bawah bertuliskan &quot;Aplikasi ini juga memungkinkan Anda memeriksa riwayat penggunaan&quot; dan kemudian melengkapi kalimat dengan &quot;dan sisa masa pakai filter Anda untuk mempertahankan penyaringan yang efektif&quot;. Adegan berubah untuk menunjukkan kasing terbuka dan sebuah tangan menempatkan telepon dan kacamata di dalamnya. Kata-kata di atas bertuliskan &quot;Kegunaan lain untuk Casing Pembersih Udara Dapat Dipakai PuriCare&quot; dan di bagian bawahnya bertuliskan &quot;Anda juga dapat menggunakan casing untuk menghilangkan bakteri dari dan dengan aman menyimpan barang-barang seperti smartphone dan kacamata.&quot; Tangan menutup casing dan adegan terakhir menampilkan casing di atas meja dan logo LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier mengakhiri video.

Perawatan & Pemeliharaan

Sebuah video dibuka dengan kota di bawah kabut asap dan kemudian berfokus pada jalan dari atas saat mobil melaju dalam lingkaran tetapi tampaknya melambat. Bidikan berikutnya menunjukkan seorang wanita menarik napas dalam-dalam melalui topeng dan napas masuk dan keluar dapat didengar selama beberapa gambar berikutnya yang menunjukkan kereta bawah tanah melintas, orang-orang di kelas yoga menghembuskan napas, orang-orang di lift menghirup. Latar belakang hitam dan tulisan &quot;Semudah bernapas?&quot; muncul di tengah dan kemudian menghilang dan kata-kata &quot;Sekarang bisa.&quot; muncul. Pintu lift terbuka dan pria yang mengenakan Penjernih Udara Dapat Dipakai LG PuriCare berada di depan dengan orang-orang yang mengenakan masker kain biasa di belakangnya. Dia mengetuk sisi topengnya untuk menyalakan filter dan kamera memperbesar di dalam filter untuk melihat mulut bernapas dengan nyaman di dalam. Video memotong ke lampu berhenti yang berubah dari merah ke hijau dan lalu lintas di jalan mulai melaju lagi dari lambat ke cepat. Sebuah pesawat terbang ke langit, matahari terbenam, dan kereta bawah tanah terbang. Seorang wanita yang mengenakan topeng PuriCare di jalan menoleh ke atas dan kemudian memotong ke seorang wanita di kelas yoga yang mengenakan topeng PuriCare yang direntangkan. Seorang pria yang berdiri di jalan tanpa topeng menghirup nafas dan topeng PuriCare muncul di sekitar wajahnya. Berikutnya latar belakang putih dan kemudian tulisan &quot;Teknologi yang membuat Anda bernapas lega&quot;. Akhirnya kata-kata tersebut hilang dan logo LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier mengakhiri video tersebut.

Intro A

Sebuah video dibuka dengan seorang pria bersiap-siap di rumahnya. Penjernih udara LG ada di sampingnya menarik udara berdebu. Kamera memperbesar bagian dalam kipas dan kedua kipas berputar dan tulisan &quot;Kipas DUAL&quot; muncul di kanan dan logo LG di kiri atas. Bagian-bagian mesin terpisah dalam video untuk menampilkan masing-masing bagian dari mekanik dan kemudian berfokus pada filter udara dan muncul tulisan &quot;PuriCare Filter&quot;. Selanjutnya video dipotong ke LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier dengan bagian-bagian dari sistem penyaringan tersebar. Kata-kata &quot;Teknologi pemurni udara LG yang canggih&quot; muncul di bagian bawah. Sistem filtrasi melipat kembali ke dalam masker dan tulisan &quot;Teknologi pemurni udara LG yang canggih kini dapat dikenakan&quot; muncul di bagian bawah. Video memotong ke bagian dalam topeng dan menunjukkan pelindung filter dan filter bagian dalam dan kata-kata &quot;Sensor Pernapasan&quot; muncul di sebelah kanan saat sensor bersinar biru. Video memotong ke belakang ke depan dan sekarang pria itu berdiri di luar mengenakan topeng yang dapat dilihat dari samping dengan lampu hijau yang bersinar menandakan itu berfungsi. Dia mengetuk topeng untuk meningkatkan filtrasi dan melangkah ke moped dan pergi. Berikutnya latar belakang putih dan kemudian tulisan &quot;Teknologi yang membuat Anda bernapas lega&quot;. Akhirnya kata-kata tersebut menghilang dan logo LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier mengakhiri video tersebut.

Intro B

