Seorang wanita berada di luar rumah sedang menyetel penyejuk ruangan di rumah dengan menggunakan ponselnya.

Temukan Peralatan Cerdas Dengan LG ThinQ

Dengan teknologi ThinQ, konektivitas rumah cerdas dapat dibuat melalui Wi-Fi

Temukan Peralatan Cerdas Dengan LG ThinQ Google Play Temukan Peralatan Cerdas Dengan LG ThinQ Apple App Store
Telusuri fitur ThinkQ

Pasang aplikasi ThinQ

Pindai QR untuk memudahkan pendaftaran

Cari produk ThinQ

Fitur yang dianjurkan dari asisten rumah Anda

Hubungkan dan Kendalikan dari mana saja

Dengan aplikasi LG ThinQ, Anda dapat terhubung ke peralatan dengan mudah menggunakan cara yang belum pernah Anda lakukan sebelumnya. Meskipun sedang berada di luar, Anda dapat mengoperasikan peralatan dari jarak jauh

Kendali yang Sederhana dengan Asisten Suara

Beri tahu peralatan tentang apa yang Anda butuhkan hanya dengan mengatakannya, maka speaker AI akan mendengarkan dan memeriksa siklusnya untuk memberi tahu Anda

Pemeliharaan Produk yang Efisien

Melalui aplikasi LG ThinQ, periksa peralatan Anda, unduh siklus yang baru, pantau penggunaan energi, dan masih banyak lagi.

Kode qr dan ponsel

Beraktivitas bersama ThinQ

Kelola semua perangkat Anda dari satu tempat baik dari rumah, saat bepergian, atau bersantai di tepi pantai. Tekan tombol plus untuk melihat cara memasang aplikasi.

Ada ponsel di lantai bundar dengan latar belakang krem dan ada gambar peralatan rumah tangga dalam enam lingkaran bundar dengan ponsel di tengah

Cara memasang aplikasi LG ThinQ

Langkah 1. Pengunduhan aplikasi ThinQ
Cari aplikasi LG ThinQ dari Google Play atau Apple App Store pada smartphone.

Langkah 2. Masuk
Masuk dengan menggunakan akun LG jika Anda memilikinya.

Langkah 3. Tambahkan perangkat
Anda berhasil membuka halaman utama aplikasi LG ThinQ! Kini saatnya menghubungkan perangkat LG Anda.

Langkah 4. Pilih perangkat
Pilih perangkat mana yang ingin dihubungkan.

Langkah 5. Lanjutkan!
Akses perangkat Anda menggunakan aplikasi ThinQ.

Proses pemasangan aplikasi LG ThinQ dijelaskan secara berurutan pada enam layar ponsel

Koneksi Speaker AI Opsional - Hubungkan Google Home

1. Buka aplikasi Google Home lalu tekan ‘Tambahkan’.
2. Sentuh + untuk menambahkan peralatan Anda.
3. Cari LG ThinQ & Masuklah menggunakan akun ThinQ.

Google Help

Hubungkan Google Home

Koneksi Speaker AI Opsional - Hubungkan Amazon Alexa

1. Buka aplikasi Amazon Alexa dan masuk ke menu.
2. Tekan "Keterampilan & Permainan".
3. Cari LG ThinQ & Masuklah menggunakan akun ThinQ.

Amazon Help

Pendaftaran Mudah Satu-Atap

Cara mendaftarkan perangkat Anda menggunakan kode QR

Langkah 1. Klik atau ketuk “+ Tambahkan perangkat”
Langkah 2. Pilih "Pindai QR" dari opsi
Langkah 3. Pindai kode QR di perangkat Anda
Langkah 4. Perangkat kini sudah didaftarkan
*Model tanpa QR dapat didaftarkan secara manual dengan memasukkan nomor seri

*Pemindaian cepat QR dapat digunakan pada produk dengan fitur Wi-Fi yang diproduksi mulai bulan Jan 2022 dan setelahnya.

Lokasi Kode QR LG ThinQ

Menunjukkan kulkas dan lokasi stiker kode QR-nya.

Kulkas

Menunjukkan WashTower™ dan lokasi stiker kode QR-nya.

WashTower™

Menunjukkan mesin cuci/pengering dan lokasi stiker kode QR-nya.

Mesin Cuci/Pengering

Menunjukkan Mesin Cuci Mini2 dan lokasi stiker kode QR-nya.

Mesin Cuci Mini2

Menunjukkan top Loader dan lokasi stiker kode QR-nya.

Top Loader

Menunjukkan top Loader dan lokasi stiker kode QR-nya.

Styler

Menunjukkan Pengisap Debu dan lokasi stiker kode QR-nya.

Pengisap Debu

Menunjukkan robot pembersih dan lokasi stiker kode QR-nya.

Robot Pembersih

Menunjukkan Penyejuk Ruangan1 dan lokasi stiker kode QR-nya.

Penyejuk Ruangan1

Menunjukkan Penyejuk Ruangan2 dan lokasi stiker kode QR-nya.

Penyejuk Ruangan2

Menunjukkan penyejuk ruangan portabel dan lokasi stiker kode QR-nya.

Penyejuk Ruangan Portabel

Menunjukkan pemurni udara1 dan lokasi stiker kode QR-nya.

Pemurni Udara1

Menunjukkan pemurni udara2 dan lokasi stiker kode QR-nya.

Pemurni Udara2

Menunjukkan pemurni udara3 dan lokasi stiker kode QR-nya.

Pemurni Udara3

Menunjukkan pemurni udara4 dan lokasi stiker kode QR-nya.

Pemurni Udara4

Menunjukkan pemurni udara5 dan lokasi stiker kode QR-nya.

Pemurni Udara5

Menunjukkan dehumidifier dan lokasi stiker kode QR-nya.

Dehumidifier

Menunjukkan pemanggang/oven dan lokasi stiker kode QR-nya.

Pemanggang/Oven

Menunjukkan kompor dan lokasi stiker kode QR-nya.

Kompor

Menunjukkan oven microwave dan lokasi stiker kode QR-nya.

Oven Microwave

Menunjukkan mesin cuci piring dan lokasi stiker kode QR-nya.

Mesin Cuci Piring

Menunjukkan pemurni air dan lokasi stiker kode QR-nya.

Pemurni Air

Pertanyaan Umum

Tekan tombol plus untuk jawaban atas pertanyaan yang populer.

Ada kotak pencarian di layar yang ditandai dengan

T. Bagaimana cara menambahkan produk di aplikasi LG ThinQ?

Tambahkan produk ke aplikasi ThinQ menggunakan fitur Tambahkan.

1. Di layar beranda, ketuk "+ Tambahkan perangkat" > "Pilih Perangkat"
Tekan tombol Tambahkan perangkat di Layar beranda lalu sentuh Pilih Perangkat.
2. Pilih produk dari daftar produk.
Setelah itu, lanjutkan dengan mengikuti petunjuk. Pilih ikon produk.

*Layar yang ditampilkan pada petunjuk mungkin berbeda dari yang ditampilkan pada aplikasi yang sebenarnya. Ketersediaan produk dan layanan dapat berbeda-beda tergantung model yang Anda miliki, wilayah/negara tempat Anda tinggal, atau versi aplikasi dan produk.

T. Saat mencoba menambahkan AC, muncul pesan yang menyebutkan bahwa kata sandi jaringan “LG_AC_~~~” salah

Untuk nama jaringan "LG_AC_XXXX", masukkan empat karakter terakhir "XXXX" nama jaringan sebanyak dua kali tanpa spasi ke kolom kata sandi.
Kata sandi peka terhadap huruf besar/kecil, jadi coba lagi dengan memasukkan huruf besar dan kecil secara tepat.
Layar untuk memasukkan kata sandi Wi-Fi.

Produk LG ThinQ untuk Anda

Peralatan yang kompatibel dengan LG ThinQ dirancang untuk memenuhi kebutuhan Anda dan meningkatkan kualitas kehidupan sehari-hari Anda.
Telusuri di bawah untuk menemukan produk LG ThinQ yang akan meningkatkan kualitas hidup Anda.

kulkas
Fridge Freezer
Penyejuk ruangan
Penyejuk Ruangan
mesin cuci
Mesin Cuci
mesin pengering
Pengring
Styler
Styler