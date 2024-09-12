We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM ON2D
Semua Spesifikasi
GENERAL
-
Entity
ID
-
System Model Name
ON2D-F
AMPLIFIER
-
Function Selector - CD/DVD
Yes
-
Function Selector - FM
Yes
-
Function Selector - AUX 2
Yes (RCA)
-
Function Selector - USB1
Yes
-
Function Selector - Bluetooth
Yes
INTERFACE
-
Audio In - USB 1
Yes
-
Audio In - AUX IN 2
Yes (RCA)
-
HDMI Out
Yes
-
Door Lock Key (Disc)
Yes
-
Karaoke Function - Mic Volume (on Main Set)
Yes
-
Karaoke Function - Mic Jack
2EA (Φ6.3)
-
Karaoke Function - Echo (on RCU)
Yes
DISPLAY
-
Display - Type
14 Seg/5 Digit
-
Display - Dimmer
Yes
SOUND
-
EQ - User EQ
Yes
-
EQ - Standard
Yes
-
EQ - Bass Blast / Bass Blast+
Yes (Bass Blast)
POWER
-
Power Requirement - Wide
110/220V
-
Power Consumption at stand by
0.5W↓
AUDIO CONTROL
-
Dolby Audio
Yes
-
Mute
Yes
TUNER
-
Type
PLL
-
Band
FM
-
Tuning Range - FM (50kHz / 100kHz)
87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz
-
Station Preset
50 / - (FM / DAB+)
-
Memory / Erase
Yes/Yes
-
Sleep
Yes
PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE
-
Disc
1
-
Loading Type
1-CD Tray
-
Graphic User Interface
Yes
-
Language
Yes
-
Initial Language
Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - DVD(NTSC)
Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - DVD(PAL)
Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - DVD-R
Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - DVD-RW(Video)
Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - DVD+R/+R(Double Layer)
Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - DVD+RW(Video mode)
Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - Audio CD
Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - MP3/WMA CD
Yes/Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - CD-R/CD-RW
Yes/Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - CDG
Yes
-
Playable File Format - MP3
Yes
-
Playable File Format - WMA
Yes
-
Playable File Format - JPEG
Yes
-
Playable File Format - Progressive JPEG
Yes
-
Playable File Format - Bluetooth SBC Codec
Yes
-
Playable File Format - MPEG2
Yes
-
Playable File Format - Xvid
Yes
-
Convenience - Repeat 1/All
Yes/Yes
-
Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev
Yes
-
Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev
Yes
-
Convenience - Slow - Fwd/Rev
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth
Yes
-
Convenience - MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display
Yes
-
Convenience - Lock (Parental Control) Settings
Yes
KARAOKE
-
Echo Vol.
Yes
REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY
-
Remote Control Unit - Unit
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Model name
LA1
-
Remote Control Unit - Number of Key
53
-
Remote Control Unit - Battery
AAAx2
-
Instruction Manual - Simple
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
FM Antenna
Yes
-
Carton Box Type
Flexo
SPEAKER
-
Speaker - System
1Way 2Speaker
-
Speaker - Tweeter Unit
2"x 1
-
Speaker - Woofer Unit
6.5"
-
Speaker - Impedance (TW/Mid/Woofer)
6Ω/3Ω
DIMENSIONS
-
Main (W x H x D / mm)
300 x 390 x 324
-
Carton Size (W x H x D / mm)
512 x 376 x 370
-
Main (Net Weight / Kg)
6.5
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
7.8
-
Container Quantity - 40ft (HQ)
966
-
Container Quantity - 40ft
828
-
Container Quantity - 20ft
396
