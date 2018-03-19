We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Premium Service -2018
Launching pada Februari 2018, LG Electronics Service Indonesia kembali menghadirkan Pelayanan yang lebih baik kepada Customer Premium kami dengan program F.I.R.S.T (Fast Install Response Service Time).
Program ini meliputi: Layanan Install yang cepat, Care Call, Layanan yang mudah di jangkau (Contact Center, Service Center), Kinclong Service, Extended Warranty.
Untuk mengetahui detail layanan ini, silahkan menghubungi Call Center kami di 14010 atau dapat mengakses layanan komunikasi lainnya di:
http://www.lg.com/id/support > Kontak Kami
