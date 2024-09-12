Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
65" NanoCell AI ThinQ – 4K Active HDR & Dolby Vision

Spesifikasi

Ulasan

Dukungan

65” NanoCell AI ThinQ – 4K Active HDR & Dolby Vision

65SJ800T

65” NanoCell AI ThinQ – 4K Active HDR & Dolby Vision

(3)
Cetak

Semua Spesifikasi

PICTURE QUALITY

  • LED

    Ya

  • Resolution

    3840*2160

  • Wide Viewing Angle

    Ya

  • Nano Cell Color (90%↑)

    Ya

  • Active HDR with Dolby vision

    Ya

  • Biliion Rich Color

    Ya

  • Ultra Luminance

    Ya

SOUND

  • 2ch Speaker System, 20W

    Ya

  • Down Firing

    Ya

  • Harman Kardon

    Ya

  • Ultra Surround

    Ya

  • Magic Sound Tuning

    Ya

  • Hi-Fi Audio

    Ya

  • LG Sound Sync / Bluetooth

    Ya

DESIGN

  • 65"

    Ya

  • Aluminium even “Frame”

    Ya

  • Uni body back cover

    Ya

  • Linear Crescent Stand

    Ya

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI 6G (4)

    Y

  • USB 3.0 (3)

    Y

  • LAN

    Y

  • Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)

    Y

  • Composite In (AV) (CVBS+ Audio)

    Y

  • RF In

    Y

  • Wifi 802.11.ac

    Y

  • Bluetooth

    Y

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    Y

  • Line out

    Y

  • Headphone out

    Y

SMART TV

  • webOS 3.5

    Y

  • Magic Remote

    Y

  • Magic Zoom (Live Zoom + Focus Zoom)

    Y

  • 360 VR

    Y

  • Voice Recognition

    Y

  • Magic Link

    Y

  • Quick Access

    Y

  • Multi-view

    Y

  • Web Browser

    Y

  • Music Player

    Y

  • My Content

    Y

  • My Channels

    Y

  • Channel Advisor

    Y

  • Mobile Connection

    Y

DIMENSION

  • No Stand

    1452 x 833 x 58.7 mm

  • With Stand

    1452 x 891 x 285 mm

Apa yang orang katakan

