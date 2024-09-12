We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
65” NanoCell AI ThinQ – 4K Active HDR & Dolby Vision
Semua Spesifikasi
PICTURE QUALITY
-
LED
Ya
-
Resolution
3840*2160
-
Wide Viewing Angle
Ya
-
Nano Cell Color (90%↑)
Ya
-
Active HDR with Dolby vision
Ya
-
Biliion Rich Color
Ya
-
Ultra Luminance
Ya
SOUND
-
2ch Speaker System, 20W
Ya
-
Down Firing
Ya
-
Harman Kardon
Ya
-
Ultra Surround
Ya
-
Magic Sound Tuning
Ya
-
Hi-Fi Audio
Ya
-
LG Sound Sync / Bluetooth
Ya
DESIGN
-
65"
Ya
-
Aluminium even “Frame”
Ya
-
Uni body back cover
Ya
-
Linear Crescent Stand
Ya
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI 6G (4)
Y
-
USB 3.0 (3)
Y
-
LAN
Y
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)
Y
-
Composite In (AV) (CVBS+ Audio)
Y
-
RF In
Y
-
Wifi 802.11.ac
Y
-
Bluetooth
Y
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
Y
-
Line out
Y
-
Headphone out
Y
SMART TV
-
webOS 3.5
Y
-
Magic Remote
Y
-
Magic Zoom (Live Zoom + Focus Zoom)
Y
-
360 VR
Y
-
Voice Recognition
Y
-
Magic Link
Y
-
Quick Access
Y
-
Multi-view
Y
-
Web Browser
Y
-
Music Player
Y
-
My Content
Y
-
My Channels
Y
-
Channel Advisor
Y
-
Mobile Connection
Y
DIMENSION
-
No Stand
1452 x 833 x 58.7 mm
-
With Stand
1452 x 891 x 285 mm
Apa yang orang katakan
