Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Streaming Week Sorotan Apa itu webOS? Layar Beranda dan Aplikasi Gaming & Gaya Hidup Promosi

10 tahun webOS LG Streaming Week

LG Streaming Week
Dengan Value Hingga Rp.1.000.000

9 Sep - 6 Okt

Dapatkan Penawaran Mingguan Terbatas

Merayakan 10 Tahun webOS

Temukan film, serial, olahraga, anime, game favorit Anda, dan banyak lagi. 

Lihatlah penawaran LG Streaming Week terkini di LG TV Anda.

Dapatkan Penawaran Mingguan Terbatas

Buka saja aplikasi LG Streaming Week di LG TV untuk menikmati berbagai penawaran.

Dapatkan 3 bulan gratis

Apple TV+

Dapatkan 3 bulan gratis

Apple Music

Dapatkan 1 bulan gratis

Baby Shark World

Dapatkan 30 hari gratis

Crunchyroll

Dapat diskon untuk NFL Game Pass

Musim Pro & Pro DAZN Mingguan

Gambar LG OLED TV

Banyak penawaran

Selama LG Streaming Week

Banyak penawaran Beli Sekarang

*Konten, aplikasi dan penawaran yang tersedia mungkin berbeda menurut layanan, negara, produk, dan wilayah. Persyaratan berlaku.

**LG meluncurkan TV LCD dan OLED pertamanya dengan platform webOS pada tahun 2014.

***Penawaran mingguan terbatas hanya dapat diklaim pada akhir setiap minggu promosi. Periksa aplikasi LG Streaming Week di LG TV untuk penawaran mingguan. Penawaran mungkin ditutup lebih awal karena terbatasnya jumlah kupon voucher.

Apple TV+: Penawaran berakhir pada 17/11/2024. Penawaran tersedia untuk model LG 4K, 8K Smart TV 2018-2024, model StanbyME dan StanbyME GO di aplikasi Apple TV. Berlaku hanya untuk pelanggan baru dan pelanggan yang memenuhi syarat yang kembali ke Apple TV+ di wilayah Anda. Batas satu penawaran per TV dan Apple ID. Paket akan diperpanjang secara otomatis dengan harga wilayah Anda per bulan hingga dibatalkan. Memerlukan Apple ID dengan metode pembayaran di file. Pembayaran akan ditagihkan ke metode pembayaran di file dan dapat dibatalkan kapan saja setidaknya satu hari sebelum setiap tanggal perpanjangan di pengaturan akun layanan Anda. Syarat dan Kebijakan Privasi Apple berlaku; lihat syarat yang berlaku dihttps://www.apple.com/legal/internet-services/itunes/id/terms.html. Harus memenuhi usia minimum yang diperlukan di negara Anda dan di negara yang sesuai dengan toko tempat Anda menukarkan penawaran. Produk dan layanan yang kompatibel diperlukan. Tidak dapat digabungkan dengan penawaran lain yang memberikan akses ke layanan yang sama. Apple TV+ adalah merek layanan dari Apple Inc.

Apple Music: Penawaran berakhir pada 30/4/2025. Penawaran tersedia pada aplikasi Apple Music di model-model tertentu Smart TV 4K dan 8K LG tahun 2018-2024; StanbyME dan StanbyME Go TV. Hanya berlaku untuk pelanggan baru dan pelanggan lama yang memenuhi syarat. Apple Music diperpanjang otomatis setiap bulan sesuai harga di wilayah Anda setelah masa promosi hingga dibatalkan. Memerlukan produk dan layanan yang kompatibel. Usia minimum diwajibkan. Ketentuan berlaku.

Baby Shark World: Penawaran berakhir pada 14/10/2024. Penawaran tersedia pada model LG 2018-2024 di aplikasi LG Streaming Weeks. Uji coba gratis selama 1 bulan hanya berlaku untuk pelanggan baru aplikasi Baby Shark World di wilayah Anda. Paket akan diperbarui dengan harga bulanan wilayah Anda sampai dibatalkan. Syarat dan ketentuan berlaku.

Crunchyroll: Penawaran berakhir pada 13/10/2024. Penawaran tersedia untuk semua model LG 2018-2024. Hanya berlaku untuk pelanggan baru. Paket akan diperpanjang dengan harga per bulan di wilayah Anda setelah periode promosi berakhir. Syarat dan Ketentuan berlaku.

DAZN: Minggu 1) Penawaran berakhir pada 22 September 2024 dan hanya berlaku untuk pelanggan baru. Langganan NFL Game Pass Season Pro Anda akan diperpanjang secara otomatis pada 1 Agustus 2025 kecuali dibatalkan di Akun Saya. Syarat dan Ketentuan berlaku. Minggu 2) Penawaran berakhir pada 29 September 2024 dan hanya berlaku untuk pelanggan baru. Syarat dan Ketentuan berlaku.