65” NanoCell AI ThinQ – Full Array Dimming & AI
Semua Spesifikasi
PICTURE QUALITY
-
Nano Cell Display
Ya
-
Resolution
3840*2160
-
4K Cinema HDR
Ya
-
4K HFR
Ya (USB)
-
Billion Rich Color
Ya
-
Full Array Local Dimming
Ya
-
True Color Accuracy
Ya
-
Wide Viewing Angle
Ya
-
Ultra Luminance Pro
Ya
-
Active Depth Enhancer
Ya
-
Professional Game TV
Ya
-
4K Upscaler
Ya
-
Dolby Vision
Ya
-
HDR10 Pro
Ya
-
HLG
Ya
-
Advanced HDR by Technicolor
Ya
-
HDR Effect
Ya (4K/2K)
-
α7 Intelligent Processor
Ya
-
Enhanced Motion Picture Response Time
Ya
-
Dynamic Color
Ya
-
HEVC
Ya (4K@120P, 10bit)
SOUND
-
2.2cH./40W (Down Firing Sound)
Ya
-
Woofer
Ya (2ea, WF : 20W)
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Ya
-
Dolby Atmos
Ya
-
One Touch Sound Tuning
Ya
-
Adaptive Sound Control
Ya
-
Clear Voice III
Ya
-
LG Sound Sync
Ya
-
Audio Upscaler
Ya
-
Ultra Surround
Ya
-
Surround Mode
Ya (Dolby Surround/OLED Surround)
AI TV(ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE)
-
LG ThinQ AI
Ya
-
Amazon Alexa Compatible
Ya (Amazon Alexa device sold separately)
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Ya (Magic Remote required)
-
Universal Control Capability
Ya
SMART TV
-
WebOS Smart TV
Ya
-
Magic Remote
Built-In
-
Gallery
Ya
-
Web Browser
Ya
-
Mobile Connection
Ya
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
Ya
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Ya
-
360° VR Play
Ya
-
Magic Zoom
Ya
-
Quick Access
Ya
-
My Channels
Ya (RF only)
-
Channel Advisor
Ya
-
Miracast
Ya (Miracast Overlay)
JACK
-
HDMI
0 (Rear) / 4 (Side)
-
USB
1 (Rear) / 2 (Side)
-
Bluetooth
Ya (V4.2)
DIMENSION
-
No Stand
1455 x 835 x 62.5 mm
-
With Stand
1455 x 903 x 318.7 mm
