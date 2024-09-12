Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
TV-AI(ThinQ)-01-Desktop

D02_TV-AI(ThinQ)-02-Desktop_1

Puaskan Keingintahuan Anda

Dapatkan jawaban yang Anda cari, cukup dengan permintaan suara yang sederhana.
Segera setelah Anda bertanya, LG AI TV menyajikan informasi bermanfaat dan memberi Anda inspirasi dengan banyak ide baru.

D03_TV-AI(ThinQ)-03-Desktop_1

Penuhi Selera Anda

Cukup dengan permintaan suara yang sederhana, LG AI TV, yang telah mempelajari kebiasaan dan pola menonton Anda, memberi saran sesuai dengan preferensi Anda seperti film, program acara atau musik.

D04_TV-AI(ThinQ)-04-Desktop_V1

Perluas Aksesibilitas Anda

LG AI TV memungkinkan Anda langsung beralih ke mode gambar atau mematikan TV pada waktu yang telah ditentukan.
Dengan satu permintaan sederhana, ubah suasana gambar TV agar sesuai dengan konten.
Nikmati hiburan sinematik terbaik melalui Home Automation.

TV-AI(ThinQ)-05-Desktop

Meningkatkan kompatibilitas. Memperluas Potensi

AirPlay Bisa Semuanya. Tonton. Dengar. Bagikan.

AirPlay 2 memungkinkan Anda berbagi film, acara TV, foto, dan yang lainnya dengan mudah di LG OLED TV Anda secara langsung dari iPhone, iPad, atau Mac Anda.

New_TV-AI(ThinQ)-06-Desktop

AirPlay 2 memungkinkan Anda memutar musik di setiap LG OLED TV dan speaker lain yang kompatibel dengan AirPlay 2 di rumah Anda secara bersamaan atau menyesuaikan volume di ruangan mana saja, semuanya sinkron.

New_TV-AI(ThinQ)-06-Desktop-sub-1

Rumah Anda. Dikendalikan oleh Anda.

Dengan aplikasi Home dan Siri, kendalikan LG OLED TV Anda secara mudah dan aman menggunakan iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, atau HomePod Anda.

New_TV-AI(ThinQ)-06-Desktop-sub-2

TV-AI(ThinQ)-06-Desktop

Dasbor Rumah

Rumah Dalam Perintah Anda. Semua Pada Satu Tempat.

Dengan menggunakan Dasbor Rumah intuitif, Anda dapat mengakses perangkat pintar yang terhubung secara jarak jauh dari satu layar lebar. Buat rutinitas harian unik Anda dengan Magic Remote.

 

* Produk yang diwakili dalam konten menampilkan LG SIGNATURE OLED TV dan LG OLED TV.

* Gambar/fitur produk dapat bervariasi berdasarkan wilayah, negara, atau model.
* Untuk LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W9, diperlukan kabel Kotak TV-ke-AV yang disertakan untuk mengoperasikan TV. Silakan tanyakan kepada pemasang setempat mengenai cara pemasangan yang benar.
LG AI TV tersedia dalam 10 bahasa berikut ini dan fiturnya dapat berbeda berdasarkan negara. : Bahasa Inggris (AS/Australia/Kanada/Inggris), Jerman, Spanyol (Meksiko/Spanyol), Prancis, Italia, Polandia, Portugis (Brasil), Turki, Rusia, Korea.
* Cakupan layanan dapat bervariasi berdasarkan wilayah.
* Silakan lihat detail layanan pada Panduan LG AI TV Anda.
* Memerlukan LG Magic Remote dan pembelian terpisah mungkin diperlukan.
* Beberapa fitur memerlukan berlangganan layanan pihak ke-3. Layanan dibatasi pada model tertentu.
* Harap diperhatikan bahwa layanan pengenalan suara dapat diubah, dihapus, atau dihentikan tanpa pemberitahuan, oleh LGE atau penyedia pihak ketiga.