Window Facing

特色

ギャラリー

仕様

サポート

75XS4G

XS2C

窓越しでも鮮やかな視認性を確保し、コンテンツを際立たせることができます。

どこから見てもクリアな視認性

日差しの環境下においても、高い視認性で訴求効果を向上

4Kウルトラ解像度の色品質と4,000㏅の高輝度で、75Xs4Gモデルは通行人の関心を惹きつけ、クリアなコンテンツ表示を可能にします。
また、QWPによりサングラスを着用している状態でもはっきりとした視聴が可能です。

*LG Conventional: LG 75XS2E
*75XS4G: 輝度Max. 4,000㏅、Typ. 3,200㏅
*QWP: Quarter Wave Plate

効果的なスペース運用

スリムなデザイン

屋内に設置されるwindow-facingモデルでも、75XS4Gはスリムなデザインで外観を損なわず空間に溶けこむような設置・運用が可能です。

*LG Conventional: LG 75XS2E

ハイパフォーマンス運用

広域な環境対応温度

75XS4Gは0-40℃までの環境温度に対応
ハイパフォーマンス運用

コンフォーマルコーティング

この製品はメンテナンス中に埃や水に露出せざるを得ない場合がよくあります。主要な回路基板のコンフォーマルコーティングがあるため、
埃、鉄の粉末、湿気などから保護することにより、このような状況を回避できます。
スマート機能

高性能SoC搭載

Quad Core SoC搭載により、一度に複数のタスクを実行できる一方で、メディアプレイヤーを必要とせずにスムーズなコンテンツ再生を実現します。
また、webOSプラットフォーム(webOS 4.1) は直感的なGUIとシンプルなアプリ開発ツールでユーザーの利便性を高めます。

簡易マネジメント

リモコン操作のみで、マルチコントロール

RJ45 & RS-232C活用により複数のデバイスをコントロールでき、
前面、背面に設置したモニターを同時に、効率的に運用が可能になります。
簡易マネジメント

簡易的なコンテンツ配信とソフトウェアアップデート

75XS4Gモデルは、Wi-Fi搭載、Bluetooth、Beaconに対応し、ワイヤレスでかんたんにコンテンツを配信でき、ソフトウェアも効率的にアップデートできます。
特に、BeaconとBLE(Bluetooth low　エナジー）を通じて店舗からのクーポン配布や商品情報の配布などの様々なプロモーション活動を消費者へリアルタイムに提供できます。
簡易マネジメント

Webモニタリング

ユーザはモニターを監視し調整を行い、そしてモニターを遠隔からリアルタイムで制御することができます。
ユーザーは現在のデータと過去の履歴データの両方にアクセスしながら、携帯電話からいつでもどこでもアクセスすることができます。

簡易設置

傾斜調整

UH5F-Hシリーズは、正確に設置できるように
ユーザーにモニターの傾き角度を知らせる「水平センサー」機能を搭載しています。

簡易設置

アラート機能

75XS4Gは水平センサーを搭載している為、正しい方向に正確に設置されているかをアラート表示を通じ確認できます。

全てのスペック

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI In

あり（2 個）

Audio In

なし

Audio Out

なし

Daisy Chain

なし

DP In

あり（HDCP 2.2/1.3）

DP Out

なし

DVI-D In

なし

External Speaker Out

あり

HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

2.2/1.4

HDMI Out

あり

IR In

あり

IR Out

なし

RGB In

なし

RJ45(LAN) In

あり（1 個）

RJ45(LAN) Out

なし

RS232C In

あり

RS232C Out

あり

Touch USB

なし

USB In

USB2.0 Type A（1 個）

CERTIFICATION

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC / VCCI

ePEAT(US only)

なし

ERP / Energy Star

あり / なし

Safety

CB / NRTL

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C (w/o Direct Sunlight, Direct Sunlight in Cooling System)0 °C to 30 °C (Direct Sunlight)

FEATURE - HARDWARE

Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

あり

Auto Brightness Sensor

あり

BLU Sensor

なし

Current Sensor

なし

FAN (Built-in)

あり

Humidity Sensor

なし

Internal Memory (eMMC)

16GB

Local Key Operation

あり

Pixel Sensor

なし

Power Indicator

なし

Proximity Sensor

なし

Temperature Sensor

あり

Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

あり

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

Auto Set ID

あり

Backlight Sync

あり

Beacon

あり

Booting Logo Image

あり

Brightness Compensation

なし

Cisco Certification

なし

Control Manager

あり

Crestron Connected

なし

External Input Rotation

あり

Fail over

あり

Gapless Playback

あり

Group Manager

あり

HDMI-CEC

あり

ISM Method

あり

Local Contents Scheduling

あり

Local Network Sync

あり

Network Ready

あり

No Signal Image

あり

OS Ver. (webOS)

webOS 4.1

PBP

あり（2PBP）

PIP

あり

Play via URL

あり

PM mode

あり

Pro:Idiom

あり

RS232C Sync

あり

Scan Inversion

なし

Screen Rotation

あり

Screen Share

なし

Setting Data Cloning

あり

SI Server Setting

あり

Smart Energy Saving

あり

SNMP

あり

Status Mailing

あり

Tile Mode Setting

あり

USB Plug & Play

あり

Video Tag

あり（ビデオタグ 4 個）

Wake on LAN

あり

webRTC

あり

W/B Setting by Grey scale

なし

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

Even bezel : 13.8mm

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1816 x 1106 x 285mm

Handle

あり

Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

1679.2 x 957.6 x 104mm

Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

該当なし

Packed Weight

50Kg

VESA Standard Mount Interface

600 x 400 mm

Weight (Head)

39.6Kg

Weight (Head+Stand)

該当なし

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Power Built-in

なし

OPS Type compatible

なし

PANEL

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Transparency

該当なし

Contrast Ratio

1,200:1 (Typ.)

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178º x 178º

Back Light Type

直下型

Brightness

4,000nit (Typ.), 3,200nit (Min.)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

10 億 7 千万色

Color Gamut

NTSC 68%

Dynamic CR

500,000:1

Life time

50,000 時間（代表値）

Native Resolution

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

24/7

Panel Technology

IPS / M+

Portait / Landscape

あり / あり

QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

あり

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Response Time

8ms (G to G)

Screen Size (Inch)

75

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 3%

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

内蔵電源

PROTECTION GLASS

Anti-Reflective

該当なし

Degree of Protection

該当なし

Infrared - Resistance (IR)

該当なし

Shatter-Proof

該当なし

Tempered / Chemical strengthening

該当なし

Thickness

該当なし

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Connected Care

あり

Mobile CMS

なし

Promota

なし

SuperSign Cloud

なし

SuperSign CMS

あり

SuperSign Control+

あり

SuperSign WB

なし

SOUND

Speaker (Built-in)

なし

POWER CONSUMPTION

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

2559 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 2696 BTU/Hr(Max.)

DPM

0.5W

Max.

790W

Power off

0.5W

Typ.

750W (Full White)405W (IEC 62087)

SPECIAL FEATURE

Conformal Coating (Power Board)

あり

Direct Sunlight

該当なし

IP Rating

該当なし

Overlay Touch Compatibility

該当なし

Power Protection

該当なし

Smart Calibration

該当なし

Tilt (Face down)

該当なし

Tilt (Face up)

該当なし

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord, HDMI Cable, Manual (EIG, IG), IR Receiver(w/Ambient Light Sensor), RS-232C Gender, IR Sheet

Optional

Double sided Bracket (Landscape&Portrait : WM-B640S)

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

Interface

該当なし

Accuracy (Typ.)

該当なし

Available Object Size for Touch

該当なし

Multi Touch Point

該当なし

Operating System Support

該当なし

Protection Glass Thickness

該当なし

Protection Glass Transmission

該当なし

Response Time ("Paint" app on Windows 10 PC)

該当なし