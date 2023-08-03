We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Window Facing
窓越しでも鮮やかな視認性を確保し、コンテンツを際立たせることができます。
日差しの環境下においても、高い視認性で訴求効果を向上
また、QWPによりサングラスを着用している状態でもはっきりとした視聴が可能です。
*LG Conventional: LG 75XS2E
*75XS4G: 輝度Max. 4,000㏅、Typ. 3,200㏅
*QWP: Quarter Wave Plate
スリムなデザイン
*LG Conventional: LG 75XS2E
高性能SoC搭載
また、webOSプラットフォーム(webOS 4.1) は直感的なGUIとシンプルなアプリ開発ツールでユーザーの利便性を高めます。
Webモニタリング
ユーザーは現在のデータと過去の履歴データの両方にアクセスしながら、携帯電話からいつでもどこでもアクセスすることができます。
傾斜調整
ユーザーにモニターの傾き角度を知らせる「水平センサー」機能を搭載しています。
アラート機能
全てのスペック
-
HDMI In
-
あり（2 個）
-
Audio In
-
なし
-
Audio Out
-
なし
-
Daisy Chain
-
なし
-
DP In
-
あり（HDCP 2.2/1.3）
-
DP Out
-
なし
-
DVI-D In
-
なし
-
External Speaker Out
-
あり
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
-
2.2/1.4
-
HDMI Out
-
あり
-
IR In
-
あり
-
IR Out
-
なし
-
RGB In
-
なし
-
RJ45(LAN) In
-
あり（1 個）
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
-
なし
-
RS232C In
-
あり
-
RS232C Out
-
あり
-
Touch USB
-
なし
-
USB In
-
USB2.0 Type A（1 個）
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC / VCCI
-
ePEAT(US only)
-
なし
-
ERP / Energy Star
-
あり / なし
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40 °C (w/o Direct Sunlight, Direct Sunlight in Cooling System)0 °C to 30 °C (Direct Sunlight)
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
-
あり
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
-
あり
-
BLU Sensor
-
なし
-
Current Sensor
-
なし
-
FAN (Built-in)
-
あり
-
Humidity Sensor
-
なし
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
-
16GB
-
Local Key Operation
-
あり
-
Pixel Sensor
-
なし
-
Power Indicator
-
なし
-
Proximity Sensor
-
なし
-
Temperature Sensor
-
あり
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
-
あり
-
Auto Set ID
-
あり
-
Backlight Sync
-
あり
-
Beacon
-
あり
-
Booting Logo Image
-
あり
-
Brightness Compensation
-
なし
-
Cisco Certification
-
なし
-
Control Manager
-
あり
-
Crestron Connected
-
なし
-
External Input Rotation
-
あり
-
Fail over
-
あり
-
Gapless Playback
-
あり
-
Group Manager
-
あり
-
HDMI-CEC
-
あり
-
ISM Method
-
あり
-
Local Contents Scheduling
-
あり
-
Local Network Sync
-
あり
-
Network Ready
-
あり
-
No Signal Image
-
あり
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
-
webOS 4.1
-
PBP
-
あり（2PBP）
-
PIP
-
あり
-
Play via URL
-
あり
-
PM mode
-
あり
-
Pro:Idiom
-
あり
-
RS232C Sync
-
あり
-
Scan Inversion
-
なし
-
Screen Rotation
-
あり
-
Screen Share
-
なし
-
Setting Data Cloning
-
あり
-
SI Server Setting
-
あり
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
あり
-
SNMP
-
あり
-
Status Mailing
-
あり
-
Tile Mode Setting
-
あり
-
USB Plug & Play
-
あり
-
Video Tag
-
あり（ビデオタグ 4 個）
-
Wake on LAN
-
あり
-
webRTC
-
あり
-
W/B Setting by Grey scale
-
なし
-
OSD
-
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
Even bezel : 13.8mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1816 x 1106 x 285mm
-
Handle
-
あり
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1679.2 x 957.6 x 104mm
-
Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
該当なし
-
Packed Weight
-
50Kg
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
-
600 x 400 mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
39.6Kg
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
-
該当なし
-
OPS Power Built-in
-
なし
-
OPS Type compatible
-
なし
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Transparency
-
該当なし
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,200:1 (Typ.)
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178º x 178º
-
Back Light Type
-
直下型
-
Brightness
-
4,000nit (Typ.), 3,200nit (Min.)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
10 億 7 千万色
-
Color Gamut
-
NTSC 68%
-
Dynamic CR
-
500,000:1
-
Life time
-
50,000 時間（代表値）
-
Native Resolution
-
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
-
24/7
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS / M+
-
Portait / Landscape
-
あり / あり
-
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)
-
あり
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Response Time
-
8ms (G to G)
-
Screen Size (Inch)
-
75
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
-
Haze 3%
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
内蔵電源
-
Anti-Reflective
-
該当なし
-
Degree of Protection
-
該当なし
-
Infrared - Resistance (IR)
-
該当なし
-
Shatter-Proof
-
該当なし
-
Tempered / Chemical strengthening
-
該当なし
-
Thickness
-
該当なし
-
Connected Care
-
あり
-
Mobile CMS
-
なし
-
Promota
-
なし
-
SuperSign Cloud
-
なし
-
SuperSign CMS
-
あり
-
SuperSign Control+
-
あり
-
SuperSign WB
-
なし
-
Speaker (Built-in)
-
なし
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
2559 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 2696 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
DPM
-
0.5W
-
Max.
-
790W
-
Power off
-
0.5W
-
Typ.
-
750W (Full White)405W (IEC 62087)
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
-
あり
-
Direct Sunlight
-
該当なし
-
IP Rating
-
該当なし
-
Overlay Touch Compatibility
-
該当なし
-
Power Protection
-
該当なし
-
Smart Calibration
-
該当なし
-
Tilt (Face down)
-
該当なし
-
Tilt (Face up)
-
該当なし
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord, HDMI Cable, Manual (EIG, IG), IR Receiver(w/Ambient Light Sensor), RS-232C Gender, IR Sheet
-
Optional
-
Double sided Bracket (Landscape&Portrait : WM-B640S)
-
Interface
-
該当なし
-
Accuracy (Typ.)
-
該当なし
-
Available Object Size for Touch
-
該当なし
-
Multi Touch Point
-
該当なし
-
Operating System Support
-
該当なし
-
Protection Glass Thickness
-
該当なし
-
Protection Glass Transmission
-
該当なし
-
Response Time ("Paint" app on Windows 10 PC)
-
該当なし
-
製品の登録
長く安心して製品をお使いいただくための第一歩。ぜひご登録ください。
-
製品サポートFAQ
製品の使い方やお困りごとの解決方法をご案内しています。
-
お買い物サポート
注文履歴・FAQ
-
修理のご相談・お申し込み
出張修理・宅配修理を承ります
-
Live chat *オンラインショップ専用
オペレーターとWebチャット
月～土(年末年始は除く) 10時～17時
-
LINE
オペレーターとLINE
月～日(年末年始は除く)
ご返信は9時～18時、メッセージは24時間受付中
-
お電話
日本人スタッフが対応
月～土(年末年始は除く) 9時～18時
-
Eメール
月～日(年末年始は除く)
ご返信は9時～18時、メッセージは24時間受付中