27インチ 2MP 手術用モニター

特色

ギャラリー

仕様

サポート

27HK510S-W

互換性のため最適化されたディスプレイ

互換性のため最適化されたディスプレイ

LG 手術用モニターのきめ細かな画質が、手術室の要件を満たします。LG 手術用モニターは、搭載の 27 インチのフル HD IPS ディスプレイで、作業効率を改善します。

 

フル HD IPS

最適の画像

sRGB 115% (深赤) のフル HD IPS ディスプレイは、他のフル HD 外科用モニターともフィットするデザインです。外科医は、特に赤色スペクトルで、正確かつリアルな画像を見ることができます。

sRGB 115% (深赤)

sRGB 115% (深赤) のフル HD IPS ディスプレイは、他のフル HD 外科用モニターともフィットするデザインです。外科医は、特に赤色スペクトルで、正確かつリアルな画像を見ることができます。

Brightness Stabilization

LG 外科用モニターは、DICOM Part 14 適合モニターとするため、グレースケールの各色調を注意深く測定して設定しています。さらに LG の外科用モニターは、輝度安定化の設定を備えています。

* DICOM (医療デジタル画像・通信):医療分野で使用するモニターのグレースケール色調の特性に適用される規格

手術室用にデザイン

防塵 & 防水1

防塵 & 防水

血液や体液などの付着からの保護を確実にするため、LG 外科用モニターは洗浄可能で、かつ耐久性を持たせています。前面は IP35、背面は IP32 で、全方向を保護します。

 

Protection Glass1

Protection Glass

LG 外科用モニターは保護ガラスつきで、水や体液からモニターを保護してクリーニングしやすく、ディスプレイの耐久性を高めています。

 

フリッカー セーフ

目の疲れを軽減

フリッカーセーフで画面のちらつきレベルをほぼゼロまで抑え、目の酷使や疲れを低減します。フリッカーセーフと IPS 技術の組み合わせにより、ユーザーは一日中快適に仕事ができます。
プリント

全てのスペック

電源

AC入力

100~240V (50/60Hz)

DC出力

19V, 6.32A

消費電力(電源オフ時)

0.3W以下

消費電力(最大値)

120W

タイプ

外部電源アダプター

アプリケーションソフトウェア

Dual Controller

-

LG Calibration Studio

Qubyx

-

アプリケーションソフトウェア

Dual Controller

-

LG Calibration Studio

Qubyx

-

外形寸法 / 重量

梱包時重量[kg]

11.3

スタンド非装着時重量[kg]

7.7

スタンド装着時重量[kg]

-

筐体仕様

フレームレスデザイン

-

ディスプレイ位置調整

-

機械式電源スイッチ

はめ込み式スタンド

-

マウント規格

200×100、100×100

ディスプレイ

アスペクト比(水平:垂直)

16:9

-

-

輝度(標準値) [cd/m²]

1000

表示色

約10.7億色(10bit)

-

-

色域(標準値)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

-

-

コントラスト比(標準値)

1000:1

画素ピッチ[mm]

0.3114×0.3114

解像度

1920×1080

応答速度

5ms (GTG Faster設定時)

-

-

画面サイズ [インチ]

27

表面処理

保護ガラス（1.6t、低反射、指紋防止）

視野角(CR≧10)

178ﾟ(水平)/178ﾟ(垂直)

付属品

アダプター

キャリブレーションレポート

DisplayPortケーブル

-

DVI-Dケーブル(カラー / 長さ)

D-Sub 15ピンアナログ

HDMIケーブル(カラー / 長さ)

電源コード

USB3.0 アップストリームケーブル

-

安全規格

CE

EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)

EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)

FDA

Class I

GMP

IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)

IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)

防水防塵(フロント/フロント以外)

IP35/IP32

ISO13485

KC (韓国)

-

KGMP

MFDS

REACH

RoHS

UL (cUL)

耐衝撃性

IK06

WEEE

接続性

12G-SDI

-

3G-SDI

コンポーネント(解像度)

コンポジット(解像度)

-

デイジーチェーン

-

DisplayPort

-

DVI-D

×2(入力×1 / 出力×1)

D-Sub 15ピンアナログ

HDMI

×1

ヘッドホン出力

-

RS-232C

S-Video

-

Thunderbolt™

-

USBダウンストリーム

USB Type-A×1(USB3.0)

USBアップストリーム

USB Type-A×1(USB3.0)

機能

自動輝度センサー

-

ブラックスタビライザー

輝度安定化

色温度

6500K/7500K/9300K/Manual(5000K~10000K)

DICOM準拠

フェールオーバー入力スイッチ

フリッカーセーフ

フォーカスビュー

-

フロントセンサー

-

HDR10

-

HDR10効果

-

ホットキー

○(2ボタン)

ハードウェアキャリブレーション

ハードウェアキャリブレーション対応

ライティング

-

ライトボックスモード

-

病理学モード

-

PBP

2PBP

PIP

人感センサー

-

ブルーライト低減モード

-

回転、ミラーモード

-

Smart Energy Saving

Super Resolution+