27インチ 2MP 手術用モニター

互換性のため最適化されたディスプレイ
LG 手術用モニターのきめ細かな画質が、手術室の要件を満たします。LG 手術用モニターは、搭載の 27 インチのフル HD IPS ディスプレイで、作業効率を改善します。