Absorption Chiller Direct Fired Type

Абсорбционный чиллер LG прямого нагрева - это экологически чистый агрегат, который использует воду в качестве хладагента и эффективно использует энергоресурсы.

a black basic image

Absorption Chiller Direct Fired Type

Чиллер прямого нагрева

Абсорбционный чиллер использует химический цикл охлаждения с использованием абсорбента Li-Br. Он экологичен за счет использования воды в качестве хладагента и может эффективно использовать энергетические ресурсы за счет различных источников тепла, таких как газ, горячая вода и пар.

Контроль концентрации абсорбента и предотвращение сбоев питания

Концентрация контроля абсорбции вычисляется логикой защиты контроля кристалла, встроенной в контроллер, и контроль предотвращения выполняется, когда концентрация поднимается выше установленного значения. Автоматически контролируя концентрацию абсорбирующей жидкости, он предотвращает предварительную абсорбцию жидких кристаллов и рассчитывает время от сбоя питания до завершения восстановления энергии с помощью независимого таймера, встроенного в продукт.

Превосходное удобство установки

Перегородка из 3 частей обеспечивает легкую установку в узких местах, например, при реконструкции и ремонте.

Легкая чистка труб

При очистке трубопровода можно открыть только крышку водяной камеры, не отсоединяя трубопровод.

Цифровая проверка давления

Цифровой манометр используется для контроля давления внутри холодильника в режиме реального времени. Скорость вакуумирования устанавливается и сохраняется автоматически. Сохраненные данные можно использовать для точного и быстрого отслеживания и диагностики утечек.

Оптимизированное централизованное управление

Решения управления, такие как ACP и AC Smart, обеспечивают простой мониторинг и позволяют дистанционно управлять различными моделями HVAC в любом месте.

Линейка абсорбционных чиллеров прямого нагрева

Связаться с нами

Запросите информацию для получения деталей о продукции и её наличии. Мы свяжемся с вами в ближайшее врем

Связаться с нами Запросить