Программное обеспечение LG SuperSign1

Программное Обеспечение LG Supersign

Цифровые панели LG —  это комплексные и полнофункциональные технические решения с новейшими цифровыми компонентами и функциями, разработанные с учетом конкретных задач предприятий.

Редактор

Редактор SuperSign

Бесплатная bерсия.

▪ Редактор контента на базе шаблонов для программного обеспечения supersign w и lite.

Подробнее

Простой Редактор

Бесплатная версия, одна учетная запись.

▪ Простое программное обеспечение для управления контентом цифровых панелей.

– Создание контента и списков воспр.

Подробнее

Мультимедийный Редактор

Расширенная версия, одна учетная запись.

▪ Профессиональный редактор. 

– Настройка макетов на базе шаблонов.

Подробнее

Мобильное Устройство

SuperSign M

Расширенная версия, несколько учетных записей.  

▪ Мобильная версия программного обеспечения для управления контентом цифровых панелей.

– Разработка плана коммуникаций, редактирование и распространение контента через мобильные устройства.

Подробнее

Структура Программного Обеспечения LG — Бесплатная Версия

Структура Программного Обеспечения LG — Лицензированная Версия

Система Управления Контентом (CMS)

Одно из лучших в отрасли программное решение для управления контентом.

Подробнее

