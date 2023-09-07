We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Контакты
По вопросам коммерческих
систем кондиционирования:
Айбек Ашханов
Тел: +7 701 221 0939
Email: aibek.ashkhanov@lge.com
По вопросам информационных
дисплеев:
Садирдин Исрапулов
Тел: +7 701 053 1343
Email: s.israpulov@lge.com
Алидар Мыктыбаев
Тел: +7 701 794 3292
Email: alidar.myktybayev@lge.com
Адрес: ул. Абая, 42, БЦ Байконур,
13ый этаж Казахстан, Алматы