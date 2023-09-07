About Cookies on This Site

Промышленные Системы

a black basic image

Промышленные системы LG - это самые энергоэффективные и надежные решения. От одиночных блоков, идеально подходящих для небольших и средних помещений, до Мульти-V, на базе технологии VRF.

MULTI V VRF Системы

1

Полупромышленные Сплит-Системы

2

Мульти Сплит-Системы

3

Тепловой Насос Воздух-Вода

4

Приточно-вытяжные Установки

5

Холодильные Машины (Чиллеры)

6

pc lazyloaded

Поставщик Комплексных Энергетических Решений

LG - это компания, занимающаяся комплексным отоплением, вентиляцией и кондиционированием воздуха (HVAC), а также энергетическими решениями, предоставляющая полный ассортимент продукции, отвечающий вашим потребностям.

Индсурии1

Индсурии

Многие компании выбирают системные кондиционеры LG.

Наши решения1

Наши решения

Решения LG для систем отопления, вентиляции и кондиционирования воздуха и энергетики внедрены в различных регионах мира.

