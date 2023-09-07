About Cookies on This Site

Приточно-вытяжные установки (ПВУ)

Приточно-вытяжные установки LG. В 2018 году спектр предлагаемой продукции LG Electronics в сфере систем климатического оборудования был пополнен разнообразием выбора приточно-вытяжных установок (ПВУ).
Основная цель компании - предложить заказчику наиболее полное климатическое решение для любого типа зданий.

AHU_feature01_20171124_D_1511944269268

ПВУ решения для MULTI V

Подбор ПВУ производится по запросу на основании технического задания в индивидуальном порядке.

 

Особенности Модельный ряд Где купить
Особенности

MULTI V - ПВУ Системы

AHU_feature03_20171124_D_1511944396455

Энергосберегающий контроль воздуха для любых климатических нужд

AHU_feature04_20171124_D_1511944472109

Климат-контроль с помощью датчика температуры

Гибкое и экономичное решение для подачи воздуха

unit_06_20171219_D_1513668929921

Различные варианты способов управления

ПВУ можно подключить к различным каналам управления - индивидуальный пульт дистанционного управления, центральная система управления LG, контактное управление через прямой контакт с DDC и управление связью Modbus.

AHU_feature07_20171124_D_1511944998027

Модельный ряд

[PC]Inquiry To Buy_1516255102043

Запрос на Покупку

Оставьте запрос на покупку для получения большей информации и мы контактируем как можно скорее.

 

Запрос на Покупку Узнать больше