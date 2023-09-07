About Cookies on This Site

Полупромышленные Сплит-Системы

Полупромышленные сплит-системы обеспечивают значительную экономию энергии, мощное охлаждение и настоящий комфорт. Эти кондиционеры обеспечивают максимальный комфорт пользователя для любого бизнеса.

a black basic image

Полупромышленные Сплит-Системы

Полупромышленные сплит-системы LG обеспечивают значительную экономию энергии, мощное охлаждение и настоящий комфорт.

LG Smart Inverter1

Технология

LG Smart Inverter

Экономия энергии1

Экономия Энергии

В отличие от традиционных компрессоров с постоянной скоростью, компрессор LG Smart Inverter привносит совершенно другой уровень интеллекта во все воздушные решения, в которых он установлен.

Быстрое охлаждение1

Быстрое Охлаждение

Интеллектуальный инвертор LG определяет не только температуру, но и давление, обеспечивая точное и быстрое охлаждение.

Комфортное охлаждение1

Комфортное Охлаждение

По сравнению с постоянной скоростью с нерегулярной разницей температур из-за включения / выключения, LG Smart Inverter обеспечивает максимальный комфорт пользователя благодаря оптимальной работе, настроенной на заданную температуру.

