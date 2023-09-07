About Cookies on This Site

Коммерческие ТВ

С помощью решения LG для коммерческого телевидения менеджеры могут легко и просто создавать индивидуальный контент для гостей.

Коммерческие Телевизоры

С помощью решения LG Pro: Centric Hotel TV и Signage решения, менеджеры могут легко создавать индивидуальный контент для гостей.

Гостиничные Телевизоры

TV Signage

Pro:Centric

Аксессуаpы

Pro:Centric

Pro:Centric® allows you to differentiate and manage your hotel contents with its advanced solutions.

Commercial Lite

LG commercial Lite offers optimized features and efficient
management in commercial applications.

Special Commercial TV

Differentiate guests experience while managing your property easily and efficiently with LG's Commercial TVs.

Commercial TV Accessories

Experience convenience and advanced technology of LG Commercial TVs.

