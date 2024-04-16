About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

MULTI V i

Это одиночное решение для применения в различных средах позволит вам управлять обогревом, вентиляцией и подачей горячей воды благодаря подключению ко внутренним блокам.

Решение VRF с применением ИИ-технологии

Умное решение VRF, которое использует управление ИИ для оптимизации пространства.

Исключительная производительность 

Оцените мощную производительность 26 HP с гарантированной работой при температуре от -30℃ до 52℃, 100% производительность при температуре от -10℃ до 43℃ –– уникальные характеристики для одноблочной системы.

LG MULTI V i находится в центре, слева чрезвычайно холодная погода в городе и справа чрезвычайно жаркая погода в городе.

* Возможны различия в зависимости от среды.

Интеллектуальное управление начинается с целевого контроля расхода энергии с помощью ИИ

Использует данные о модели поведения пользователей и автоматически определяет температуру, людей, время года и уровень влажности, чтобы создать оптимальную среду в помещении, одновременно снижая расход энергии.

Справа расположен LG MULTI V i с чипом ИИ, а слева –– несколько столов, относящихся к целевому контролю расхода энергии с помощью ИИ.

* Возможны различия в зависимости от среды.

Одно решение для различных пространств

Совместимость с различными продуктами, например, Hydro Kit и ERV, что позволяет предоставлять решения по обогреву, подаче горячей воды, охлаждению, увлажнению и вентиляции. Можно использовать с детектором утечек LG, чтобы гарантировать безопасность помещения.

Слева на крыше установлен LG MULTI V i, и продукт также установлен в офисе, кафе, гостиной и туалете справа.

Решение применяется для следующего:

Есть иконки больницы, школы, офисного здания, квартир и аэропорта, где можно установить LG MULTI V i.

Расстановка

Совместимость с различными продуктами, например, Hydro Kit и ERV, что позволяет предоставлять решения по обогреву, подаче горячей воды, охлаждению, увлажнению и вентиляции. Можно использовать с детектором утечек LG, чтобы гарантировать безопасность помещения.

График расстановки продукции LG MULTI V i

Загрузить ресурсы

Здесь вы можете найти много информации, например, каталоги продукции, руководства и многое другое.

СКАЧАТЬ

Связаться с нами

Обращайтесь к нам за дополнительной информацией, и мы свяжемся с вами.

СВЯЗАТЬСЯ С НАМИ

Блог HVAC - В ЭФИРЕ

Прочитать последние статьи, новости и многое другое в нашем блоге.

ПРОЧИТАТЬ БОЛЬШЕ

Станьте участником Клуба LG

Пользуйтесь всеми преимуществами БЕСПЛАТНОГО участия в Клубе LG: от бесплатной доставки и установки продуктов, до специальных скидок и эксклюзивных предложений

Войти Присоединяйтесь к нам

Приветственный купон

Присоединяйтесь и получайте скидку 5% на первый заказ на сайте

Скидка для участников Клуба

Получите дополнительную скидку 2%

Бесплатная доставка

Для всех заказов с LG.com

Нужна помощь?

Мы готовы предоставить Вам всю необходимую помощь

Получите поддержку