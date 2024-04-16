About Cookies on This Site

MULTI V S

LG MULTI V S –- это компактное и эффективное решение VRF для жилых помещений и небольших офисов, которые гарантируют высокую производительность и низкие эксплуатационные расходы. Представляем меньшую по размеру, более мощную и экологичную систему MULTI V S.

Дом в белых тонах и тонах древесины. Над обеими лестницами на потолке установлены блоки кондиционера, откуда можно видеть выходящий поток воздуха. Подъездная дорожка с травой».

MULTI V S

Более компактная, мощная, экологичная система VRF для жилых помещений и небольших офисов.

Решения для помещений в любом пространстве

Решения для помещений в любом пространстве

Сочетайте базовые блоки с настенным креплением с различными дизайнами потолочного крепления, которые идеально впишутся в ваше пространство. Кроме того, предлагается набор для очистки воздуха, который повышает качество воздуха.

Решения для помещений в любом пространстве

Сочетайте базовые блоки с настенным креплением с различными дизайнами потолочного крепления, которые идеально впишутся в ваше пространство. Кроме того, предлагается набор для очистки воздуха, который повышает качество воздуха.

Решения для помещений в любом пространстве

Сочетайте базовые блоки с настенным креплением с различными дизайнами потолочного крепления, которые идеально впишутся в ваше пространство. Кроме того, предлагается набор для очистки воздуха, который повышает качество воздуха.

Компактный размер и небольшой вес

MULTI V S с одним вентилятором оснащен технологией, которая имеет эффективность модели с двумя вентиляторами. Благодаря компактному размеру и небольшому весу инсталляция очень проста, а внешний вид более эстетичен.

Multi V S компактно установлен в конце террасы с забором слева и большим окном и черной стеной справа.

MULTI V S на фоне травы, а слева –– экологический график.

Эффективное и экологичное охлаждающее средство R32

Даже небольшое количество охлаждающего средства R32 обеспечивает высокую производительность и экологичность по сравнению с широко используемым R410A. Это означает снижение выбросов углерода и минимальное разрушение озонового слоя.

*Только для моделей с охлаждающим веществом R32

