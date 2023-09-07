About Cookies on This Site

Centrifugal Chiller

Двухступенчатая компрессорная система центробежного чиллера LG повышает энергоэффективность и снижает эксплуатационные расходы.

Centrifugal Chiller

Двухступенчатый компрессор высокой эффективности

Центробежный чиллер обеспечивает высокую эффективность благодаря двухступенчатому компрессору. Оптимизированный двухступенчатый цикл сжатия позволил повысить энергоэффективность и снизить эксплуатационные расходы по сравнению с предыдущим одноступенчатым центробежным чиллером.

Переменный диффузор

Обеспечивает более широкий рабочий диапазон в условиях низкой нагрузки и предотвращает остановку нагнетательного газа для стабильной работы.

Стабильная работа

Превосходная система частичной нагрузки может сэкономить средства и максимизировать мощность даже при очень малых нагрузках.

Применена высокоэффективная система сохранения тепла для льда

Система сохранения льда охлаждает помещение в течение дня и производит лед в течение ночи. Это прикладное решение обеспечивает более эффективную установку продукта и потребление энергии.

Оптимизированное централизованное управление

Решения по управлению, такие как ACP и AC Smart, обеспечивают простой мониторинг и позволяют дистанционно управлять различными моделями HVAC в любом месте.

Линия центробежных чиллеров

Связаться с нами

Запросите информацию для получения деталей о продукции и её наличии. Мы свяжемся с вами в ближайшее время

Связаться с нами Запросить