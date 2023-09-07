About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

MULTI V S

LG MULTI V S - это компактное, но мощное решение VRF для жилых домов и небольших офисов, обеспечивающее высокую производительность при низких эксплуатационных расходах. Откройте для себя более компактный, более мощный и экологически чистый MULTI V S

a black basic image

MULTI V S

Более компактный, мощный, экологически чистый VRF для жилых домов и небольших офисов.

Компактный размер и легкий вес1

Компактный размер и легкий вес

Вентилятор MULTI V S 1 сочетает в себе технологию и эффективность модели с 2 вентиляторами. Благодаря компактным размерам и небольшому весу он обеспечивает лучший внешний вид и значительно упрощает установку.

Экологичный хладагент

MULTI V S оснащен хладагентом с низким GWP * R32, что снижает заправку хладагента ** и связанные с этим расходы.

Сильное сопротивление

Черное покрытие с усиленной эпоксидной смолой обеспечивает надежную защиту от различных агрессивных внешних условий.

Эксклюзивный компрессор LG R11

Эксклюзивный компрессор LG R1

MULTI V S оснащен компрессором R1. Его гибридная спиральная структура расширяет рабочий диапазон, а конструкция с сквозным валом и нижним сжатием сводит к минимуму потери энергии. Кроме того, снижаются шум и вибрация.