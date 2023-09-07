About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

MULTI V Water IV

LG MULTI V Water IV - это система водяного охлаждения для высокоэффективной и экономичной работы. Этот компактный и легкий наружный блок обеспечивает гибкую установку

a black basic image

MULTI V Water IV

Высокоэффективная и экономичная система водоснабжения с гибким монтажным пространством

Экономичная и высокоэффективная система1

Экономичная и высокоэффективная система

В MULTI V Water IV используется метод водяного охлаждения, который оптимизирует производительность и обеспечивает эффективность теплообмена для высотных зданий, что позволяет экономить электроэнергию.

Инверторный компрессор LG 4-го поколения1

Инверторный компрессор LG 4-го поколения

MULTI V Water IV имеет высокоэффективный инверторный спиральный компрессор с частотным диапазоном от 15 Гц до 150 Гц. Это улучшает производительность с низким уровнем вибрации и шума.

Увеличенная скорость компрессора

Быстрая реакция на работу увеличивает эффективность при частичной нагрузке

Умное управление маслом

Восстановление масла происходит только при необходимости, и это повышает надежность компрессора и удобство использования

HiPOR™

Потери энергии устраняются за счет возврата масла непосредственно в компрессор для повышения эффективности

Высокая эффективность независимо от внешних условий1

Высокая эффективность независимо от внешних условий

Высокоэффективная и экономичная система водоснабжения с гибким монтажным пространством