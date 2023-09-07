About Cookies on This Site

Oil-free Centrifugal Chiller

Oil-free Magnetic Bearing Chiller

Oil-free Air Bearing Chiller

Повышенная эффективность при частичной нагрузке

Возможность точно отрегулировать частоту до 0,1 Гц, регулируя количество оборотов посредством управления частотой в соответствии с нагрузкой. Прецизионное управление повышает эффективность при частичной нагрузке на 51% по сравнению с двухступенчатой моделью, работающей на фиксированной скорости, что позволяет экономить энергию и затраты.

* 25% при частичной нагрузке, для агрегата 500RT в состоянии ARHI

Магнитный подшипник

Технология бесконтактных магнитных подшипников позволила снизить потери смазки и повысить энергоэффективность. Кроме того, онлайн-ИБП установлен для обеспечения аварийного питания во время внезапных отключений электроэнергии, чтобы поддерживать вращение вращающегося вала и защищать подшипник для стабильной работы.

Воздушный подшипник

Эксклюзивная технология LG Air Bearing снижает потери при трении и повышает общую эффективность. Технологически передовая технология Air Bearing применяется в различных отраслях промышленности.

Упрощенный трубопровод

Безмасляный чиллер упростил конструкцию трубопровода, исключив детали, связанные с маслом. Нет необходимости заменять масло или фильтры, поэтому пользователи могут одновременно сэкономить время и деньги.

Низкий уровень шума

Упростив конструкцию компрессора и устранив причину шума, его можно применять в областях, требующих низкой вибрации и низкого уровня шума, за счет снижения шума до 73 дБ (A).

* Вышеуказанный уровень показывает значения шума при оптимальных условиях эксплуатации и может варьироваться в зависимости от условий эксплуатации и окружающей среды.

Оптимизированное централизованное управление

Решения по управлению, такие как ACP и AC Smart, обеспечивают простой мониторинг и позволяют дистанционно управлять различными моделями HVAC в любом месте.

Линия Oil-free Chiller

Связаться с нами

Запросите информацию для получения деталей о продукции и её наличии. Мы свяжемся с вами в ближайшее время

Связаться с нами Запросить