Refrigeradora French Door 31p³ DoorCooling™+Microondas NeoChef™ Slim 1.1p³ EasyClean™ 900W Negro

Refrigeradora French Door 31p³ DoorCooling™+Microondas NeoChef™ Slim 1.1p³ EasyClean™ 900W Negro

VF29MS3032
VF29MS3032
Vista Frontal LG Refrigeradora French-Door 24.5pᶟ, VF29BVP
Vista Frontal LG Refrigeradora French-Door 24.5pᶟ, VF29BVP
LG Refrigeradora French Door 31p³ DoorCooling™+Microondas NeoChef™ Slim 1.1p³ EasyClean™ 900W Negro, VF29MS3032
Vista Frontal LG Refrigeradora French-Door 24.5pᶟ, VF29BVP
LG Refrigeradora French Door 31p³ DoorCooling™+Microondas NeoChef™ Slim 1.1p³ EasyClean™ 900W Negro, VF29MS3032

Características principales

  • LINEARCooling™
  • DoorCooling+™
  • Pure N Fresh
  • Recubrimiento de Fácil limpieza EasyClean™
  • Diseño Delgado
  • Luz LED
Más
Productos en este Combo: 2
Vista Frontal LG Refrigeradora French-Door 24.5pᶟ, VF29BVP

VF29BVP

Refrigeradora French Door 31p³ DoorCooling™
Front

MS3032JAS

Microondas NeoChef™ Slim 1.1p³ EasyClean™ 900W Negro
Imagen demostrativa del amplio espacio perfecto para alimentos y platillos de gran tamaño.
Máxima Frescura ahora en Mayor Capacidad

Más Capacidad y Espacio en Repisa

Elsistema MultiAir Flow™ fue diseñado para mantenerniveles de temperatura ideales para ayudar a mantener sus alimentos frescos por más tiempo. Los sensores digitales monitorean constantemente las condiciones dentro del refrigerador, y las rejillas de ventilación están ubicadas estratégicamente para rodear los alimentos con aire fresco para mantenerlos frescos en todo momento.

Hay un horno de microondas en la cocina e íconos que representan tres características clave.

Hay un horno de microondas en la cocina e íconos que representan tres características clave.

Tecla especial

DIMENSIONES Y PESO - Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

908 x 1772 x 921

RENDIMIENTO - Comsuno de energía (kWh/año)

656

RENDIMIENTO - Tipo de Compresor

Compresor Smart Inverter (BLDC)

CARACTERÍSTICAS - InstaView

CARACTERÍSTICAS - Door-in-Door

No

TECNOLOGÍA SMART - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

MATERIAL Y ACABADO - Acabado (puerta)

P/S3

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

Tipo de producto

French Door (3Door)

Estándar/Profundidad de la encimera

Profundidad estándar

CAPACIDAD

Total Volumen Neto(L) (Aplicado únicamente para Ecuador)

696

Total Volumen Bruto(L) (Aplicado únicamente para Ecuador)

875

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

Alarma de puerta

Pantalla LED interna

Sí, (Pantalla Interior Superior)

Congelado Exprés

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

Peso de paquete (kg)

133.5

Peso del producto (kg)

125

Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

908 x 1772 x 921

CARACTERÍSTICAS

Door Cooling+

Door-in-Door

No

InstaView

SISTEMA DE AGUA Y HIELO

Máquina Manual de Hacer hielo

1 palanca 1 bandeja

Dispensador solo de agua

No

Dispensador de hielo y agua

No

Máquina de hielo automática

Sí (en el gabinete, instalado en fábrica)

Producción diaria de hielo (lb.)

No Disponible

Luz del dispensador

No

Máquina de hielo doble

No

Capacidad de almacenaje (lb.)

10.0

Nombre de modelo de filtrar agua

LT1000PC

Sistema de filtrar agua

Interno/compacto (Gen3)

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

Material de puerta

PET

Acabado (puerta)

P/S3

Conducto metálico plano (Metal Fresh)

No

Tipo de manija

Manija Vista

Contour puerta

RENDIMIENTO

Tipo de Compresor

Compresor Smart Inverter (BLDC)

Comsuno de energía (kWh/año)

656

COMPARTIMENTOS DEL REFRIGERADOR

Cesta de Puerta_Transparente

6

Luz del refrigerador

LED superior

Bandeja de Cristal_templado

4 Divisiones

Hygiene Fresh+

No

Caja de las verduras

Sí (2)

Bandeja_Cantilevered

No

Wide Pantry

Bandeja Plegable

No

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

Smart Diagnosis

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

UPC CODE

UPC Code

8806091860668

COMPARTIMIENTOS DEL CONGELADOR

Cajón_de_congelador

2 no transparentes

Tipo de puerta

Pull Drawer

Divisor de cajón

COMPARTIMIENTOS DE MÚLTIPLES ESPACIOS

Cajón convertible

No

Cajón Full-Convert

No

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

Marca

LG

País de origen

China

Color de la puerta

Negro

Diseño de la puerta

Dividido

EasyClean

Tipo de instalación

Encimera

Color Exterior

Negro

Capacidad del horno (L)

30

Tipo

Solo

CARACTERÍSTICAS DE CONVENIENCIA

Añadir 30 segundos

Bloqueo para niños

Señal acústica de finalización

EasyClean

Temporizador de cocina

No

Ajuste del tiempo

Activación/desactivación de la plataforma giratoria

No

CARACTERÍSTICAS DEL HORNO MICROONDAS

Tipo de luz interior

LED

Cómo cocinar

Automático+Manual

Consumo de energía de microondas (W)

1300

Niveles de energía de microondas (W)

10

Potencia de salida de microondas (W)

900

Capacidad del horno (L)

30

Smart Inverter

No

Consumo total de energía (W)

1300

Tamaño de la plataforma giratoria (mm)

305

CARACTERÍSTICAS DE CONTROL

Pantalla de control

LED

Ubicación del control

Lado derecho

Tipo de control

Panel Táctil

MODOS DE COCCIÓN

Freídora de aire

No

Auto Cocción

Recalentado automático

Hornear

No

Horneado por convección

No

Descongelar

Deshidratar

No

Parrilla

No

Descongelar inverter

No

Derretir

No

Memoria de cocción

No

Probar

No

Asar

No

Sensor de cocción

No

Recalentamiento del sensor

No

Cocción lenta

No

Ablandar

No

Convección rápida

No

Parrilla rápida

No

Etapa de cocción

No

Cocción al vapor

No

Calentar

No

DISEÑO/ACABADO

Diseño de cavidad

Cuadrado

Color de la puerta

Negro

Diseño de la puerta de cristal

Neblina

Diseño exterior

WideView tradicional

Color interior

Gris

Color Exterior

Negro

Acabado de a prueba de huellas

No

DIMENSIONES/PESO

Peso de envío (kg)

14.8

Dimensión de la cavidad (An. x Alt. x Prof.) (mm)

359.0 x 218.0 x 378.5

Dimensiones del embalaje (An. x Alt. x Prof.) (mm)

596 x 461 x 351

Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof.) (mm)

508.4 x 289.8 x 398.8

Peso del producto (kg)

13.3

POTENCIA/CALIFICACIONES

Potencia (W)

900

Suministro de energía requerido (voltios/Hz)

120V / 60Hz

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

Etiqueta NFC

No

SmartDiagnosis

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

ACCESORIOS

Bandeja de vidrio (ea)

1

Aro de rotación (ea)

1

Manual del usuario (ea)

1

UPC CODE

UPC Code

8806084127952

