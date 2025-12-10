About Cookies on This Site

LG xboom Buds Lite by will.i.am | Audífonos Bluetooth | xboom Signature Sound con driver de grafeno | Color Blanco

BUDSLITE Blancos
Características principales

  • Unidad de Sonido de Grafeno
  • Calidad de llamada con Auracast
  • Diseño Ultra-ligero
  • xboom Buds app
  • IPX4 - Resistente al agua
  • Batería de larga duración hasta 11.5 horas
Más
will.i.am en un atuendo blanco y lentes de sol, mirando a la derecha y señalando al audífono en su oreja con su dedo índice izquierdo.

xboom Buds Lite,
renovados por will.i.am

Presentamos los nuevos xboom Buds Lite, creados en colaboración con will.i.am. Experimenta sonido de primer nivel, con un estilo único.

El estuche de xboom buds lite está abierta con dos buds flotando encima.

Buds para ti

Encuentra tus Buds perfectos

Table Caption
Featuresxboom Buds Plusxboom Budsxboom Buds Lite
xboom Buds
xboom Buds Plus
xboom Buds Lite
xboom Buds
imagen xboom Buds
xboom Buds Lite
Descripción de productoAudífonos avanzados con sonido superior y uso fácil.Audífonos standard adecuados para actividades diariasAudífonos esenciales con batería de larga duración, ideal para espacios interiores
Más adecuado paraRecomendado para usuarios activos que viajan frecuentemente o disfrutan ejercitarse.Recomendado para usuarios con rutinas diarias activas, como estudiantes y trabajadores de oficina.Recomendado para usuarios en espacios interiores como cafés o bibliotecas
Controlador de grafenoOOO
Ecualizador adaptativoO-
Cancelación activa de ruidoCancelación activa de ruido , Optimización de cancelación activa de ruido , Reducción de ruido del vientoCancelación activa de ruido , Optimización de cancelación activa de ruido , Reducción de ruido de vientoCancelación activa de ruido moderada
Llamadas claras6 micrófonos con formación de haces y algoritmo AI para reducción de ruido6 micrófonos con formación de haces y algoritmo AI para reducción de ruido2 micrófonos con reducción de ruido , algoritmo AI
AuracastOO
Conexión e inalámbricoO
Carga inalámbricaONein
Higiénico (UV nano)O
Duración de bateríahasta 30 hrshasta 30 hrshasta 35 hrs
Conoce más

will.i.am como arquitecto experimental
de LG para los xboom Buds Lite

LG ha elegido a will.i.am para redefinir xboom como una marca que eleva la experiencia auditiva con un sonido y un estilo completamente nuevos. Will.i.am, nueve veces ganador del Grammy, es sin duda un verdadero icono de la cultura pop. También es un pionero en inteligencia artificial, con experiencia como director de Innovación Creativa en Intel y fundador de la plataforma de radio impulsada por inteligencia artificial RAiDiO.FYI. Todos los "xboom by will.i.am" son perfeccionados profesionalmente por will.i.am para ofrecer un sonido más equilibrado con un tono más cálido. Con experiencia en música y tecnología, will.i.am ha perfeccionado los xboom Buds para ofrecer un sonido con calidad inigualable.

En la imagen superior will.i.am está trabajando en un estudio de grabación usando un chaleco rojo y mirando pantallas frente a él. En la imagen inferior will.i.am está igualmente trabajando en un estudio mirando a la pantalla con ventanas verdes.

Nuevos xboom Buds Lite, con un nuevo estilo

En la imagen superior izquierda se ve la cara de will.i.am de lado, mirando hacia su izquierda, usando lentes de sol y señalando el audífono en su oreja con su dedo índice. En la imagen superior derecha hay dos audífonos blancos. En la imagen media izquierda está el retrato de will.i.am mirando hacia enfrente, usando un audífono, gorra y lentes de sol. En la imagen media derecha, otro retrato de will.i.am usando igualmente un audífono, gorra y lentes de sol. La imagen inferior muestra el estuche de xboom Buds lite con audífonos sobre la mano de will.i.am

Sonido más rico y claro logrado por su revolucionario material

Tan fino como el papel, pero tan resistente como el acero. Una unidad de sonido fabricado con el material de grafeno más avanzado ofrece un sonido impecable comparable al de las bocinas de alta gama.

*La Unidad de Sonido de Grafeno utiliza un diafragma recubierto de grafeno.

El corazón del sonido supremo

Descubre la Unidad de Sonido de Grafeno, el material de sonido más novedoso.

Sobre el material de vanguardia grafeno

Cancelación activa de ruido moderada - Tranquilo, pero sin desconectarse

Cancelación activa de ruido moderada ofrece reducción de sonido suave y balanceada sin la presión del aislamiento total. Ideal para espacios interiores como cafeterías, bibliotecas y oficinas.

*Cancelación activa de ruido moderada funciona mejor en entornos sin viento.

*La imagen mostrada es para fines ilustrativos solamente.

Llamadas que suenan naturales y claras

xboom Buds Lite te permite tomar llamadas con mayor claridad usando un algoritmo AI.

*La imagen mostrada es para fines ilustrativos solamente 

xboom Buds App

Optimizada para ti

Ajusta la configuración de tus auriculares en la aplicación exclusiva diseñada para xboom Buds Lite. Optimizada para adaptarse a tus necesidades con diversas funciones, como ajustes de ecualizador. La aplicación es compatible con iOS y Android.

En un teléfono celular se muestra la pantalla principal de la app xboom Buds. A la izquierda se encuentra la imagen de la interfaz de usuario de la función de ajuste de efectos de sonido de la misma aplicación y, a la derecha, las imágenes de la interfaz de usuario de las funciones táctil y multipunto y multipareo.

Diseño con Sistema de Sujeción Tipo Gancho

Un gancho para mantenerse en forma

Nuestro nuevo Diseño con Sistema de Sujeción Tipo Gancho para la oreja brinda un ajuste seguro y cómodo. Disfruta de tu caminata o paseo con tus audífonos colocados en su lugar.

La oreja izquierda de una persona con una unidad de xboom Buds Lite puesta. Sobre el audífono, hay una flecha bidireccional

*La imagen mostrada es para fines ilustrativos solamente 

Duración de la batería

Hasta 35 horas de tiempo de juego

La batería de larga duración de los xboom Buds Lite te sorprenderá. Disfruta de hasta 11.5 horas de escucha continua y 30 horas con recargas intermedias en el estuche.

El rendimiento real puede variar dependiendo de la configuración y el entorno de uso.

Resistente al agua

La humedad no será un obstáculo.

Disfruta de sonido sin interrupciones durante tus entrenamientos o días húmedos. xboom Buds Lite se mantienen protegidos del sudor y la humedad con una clasificación de resistencia al agua IPX4.

*La imagen mostrada es para fines ilustrativos solamente.

*La clasificación IPX4 significa que un producto puede soportar lluvia ligera, sudor y salpicaduras, pero no es apto para sumergirlo en agua ni exponerlo a chorros de agua a alta presión.

*La clasificación IPX4 se aplica solo a los auriculares, no al estuche de carga.

Todas las especificaciones

